Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Lemonade Pie and Chicken Meal-in-One

You know those trays the waiters bring around at the end of a good meal with a slice of triple chocolate mousse, a slice of a lemon tart sprinkled with grated lemon zest (this would always be my pick) and a mocha torte with toffee drizzled over the top are?

Well…over the top. My sister and I are famous for asking for a carry-out of one of these fabulous desserts! We are always too “stuffed” following a meal for an added dessert. While looking at all of the beautiful dishes that everyone prepared for the Easter weekend, I was so impressed with an assorted fruit bowl that Cindy Blythe Johnston had fixed for her family. It was a feast for the eyes and for the palate. Thank you, Cindy (whom I love dearly) for sharing your arrangement of fresh fruits. Also, a reminder when dessert time comes around – we will be amazed how much everyone will enjoy this traditional but seldom served dessert.

Lemonade Pie

1 can of condensed milk

1 (16 ounce) container of Cool Whip

1 (6 ounce) can frozen lemonade

2 graham cracker pie crusts

Chill the can of milk for a hour or so, then combine it with Cool Whip and lemonade. Beat with an electric mixer until frothy. Spoon the mixture into the pie shells. Refrigerate for several hours until well set before cutting.

Andy’s Note: Most of you probably have this recipe but it reminds me so much of warm weather and the hot summer days in the South. I sometimes add fresh sliced strawberries to these pies. You can also tint the mixture pink and serve in crystal dessert dishes with a sprinkle of crushed graham crumbs on top. These can also be frozen! Quick, easy and good!

Chicken Meal-in-One

As many chicken breast as people you are serving

As many tomatoes as people you are serving

As many onions, bell peppers, small corn on the cobs, thinly sliced potatoes or other preferred vegetables as people you are serving

butter

salt and pepper

Tear a large piece of heavy duty foil for each serving. On each piece of foil, place a chicken breast, quartered tomato, onion, bell pepper, small corn and any other vegetable that you know that person prefers. Squash, broccoli and thinly-sliced potatoes can be added. Add salt, pepper and maybe two tablespoons of butter. Fold foil as tightly as you can and place packets on a large cookie sheet. Bake at 400 degrees for one and a half hours.

Andy’s Note: I usually add cooked buttered rice for my side to this dish. How easy is this meal? Just be sure that each packet has what that person enjoys eating. You can put these together the night before and keep refrigerated until you are ready to bake. This is a great dish for people who are watching their calories!

Next week, I am planning on changing my column in The Messenger to a picture of one of my recipes that I am highlighting for the week. I love to see pictures of foods when they are completed. I will let all of you be the judges!

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.