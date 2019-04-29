Franklin notches hat trick as Southside dispatches Leeds in first round

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Isaac Franklin (pictured above) finished with three goals and two assists in Southside’s 8-2 victory over Leeds in the first round of the Class 4A/5A boys soccer state playoffs on April 26 at Barney Hood Stadium.

The Panthers (17-2) host Springville Tuesday (Apr. 3) in a second rounds match.

Carlos Herrara and Koen De Hullu each added two goals for Southside, while Gideon Garcia

scored one.

Carter Huffstutler had an assist, while Jaren Greene made three saves.