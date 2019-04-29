Titans swept by Bob Jones in first round

Courtesy of al.com

Gadsden City was swept by Bob Jones, 19-6 and 8-0, in the first round of the Class 7A state baseball playoffs on April 26 in Madison.

The Patriots scored 10 runs in the first inning of Game 1. John-Michael Riley finished 2-for-2 with a home run, two walks and five RBI. Dylan Ray went 3-for-4 with two RBI, while Mitchell Daly homered, walked three times and drove in two runs.

Winning pitcher Cam Hill went three and one-third innings, allowing four runs on five hits. He struck out four, walked none and helped his cause by reaching base three times and driving in a run.

In Game 2, Ray fanned 10, only allowed two hits and walked two over five and one-third innings. He helped his cause with two RBI. Daly hit a three-run homer, while Riley added a two-run blast.