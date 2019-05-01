Legas for the week of 4/26 to 5/2

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Angela Beth Walker and Jason Mitchell Walker, wife and husband, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for GMFS, LLC, on August 15, 2014, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument No., 3406173; and subsequently transferred to GMFS LLC; GMFS LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on June 17, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at a ¾ inch solid iron marking the NE corner of the NE ¼ of the SW ¼, Section 9, Township 12 South, Range 4 East and thence run North 81 degrees 44 minutes 01 seconds East a distance of 312.15 feet to an iron pin found, stamped “Walker at the 80 foot right of way of Gallant Road; said iron pin marking the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described; thence run North 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 307.40 feet to an iron pin found, stamped L. Walker; thence run North 81 degrees 44 minutes 01 seconds East a distance of 250.00 feet to an iron pin found stamped L. Walker; thence run South 00 degrees 00 minutes 01 seconds West a distance of 307.40 feet to an iron pin found, stamped L. Walker at the 80 foot right of way of Gallant Road; thence run along said right of way South 81 degrees 44 minutes 01 seconds West a distance of 37.86 feet to an iron pin found, stamped L. Walker; thence continue along said right of way South 81 degrees 44 minutes 01 seconds West a distance of 212.14 feet to an iron pin found, stamped L. Walker; said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land hereby described.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

GMFS LLC

Transferee

Jauregui, Lindsey, Longshore & Tingle

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

April 12, 19 & 26, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gary Lynn Mccollum And Wife Patricia Ann Mccollum to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Funds Direct, its successors and assigns dated April 24, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on May 3, 2006, as Instrument No. 3246019 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank, National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust in Instrument 3450779 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank, National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 6th day of May, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS NUMBERS TWO AND THREE (2 & 3), IN BLOCK FOUR (4), OF J.H. MCCORMICKS’S SUBDIVISION, ATTALLA, ALABAMA, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “E”, PAGE 129. ALL SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA. COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 315 TALLAPOOSA,ATTALLA,AL 35954 PARCEL NUMBER 16-05-21-0-001-019.000

Said property is commonly known as 315 Tallapoosa, Attalla, AL 35954.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Gary Lynn MccollumPatricia Ann Mccollum or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 977317

www.foreclosurehotline.net

April 12, 19 & 26, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sharon C. Brooksarlis J.E. Brooks to Beneficial Alabama Inc. dated May 15, 2007; said mortgage being recorded on May 18, 2007, as Instrument No. 3271358 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2018-RPL4 in Instrument 3480466 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2018-RPL4, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 6th day of May, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER FOUR (4), BLOCK ONE (1) IN THE REARRANGEMENT OF JONES HEIGHTS ACCORDING TO THE MAP OF SAID REARRANGEMENT AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK G, PAGE 105, IN THE PROBATE JUDGE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND LYING AND BEING IN RAINBOW CITY, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

SUBJECT PROPERTY IS LOCATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY. TAX MAP OR PARCEL ID NO.: 15.09.31.3.000.068

Said property is commonly known as 132 Elam Circle, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Sharon C. BrooksArlis J.E. Brooks or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2018-RPL4

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9138019

www.foreclosurehotline.net

April 12, 19 & 26, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on November 15, 2002 by Rodney L. Ward and Cynthia B. Ward, Husband and wife, originally in favor of SouthTrust Bank, and recorded in Book 2002 at Page 0005807 on December 17, 2002, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on May 20, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number 1, Brock Hill 2nd Addition, Plat Book G, page 399, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4896 Tawannah Trl, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-016512

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

April 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Mary A. Morse, wife and Jacob S. Morse, husband, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 30th day of April, 2015, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3417115. The undersigned Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage as Mortgagee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on May 20, 2019, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Ten (10) end the SW 25′ of Lot Number Nine (9), Scenic Highland,

Plat Book “F”, pages 77, 79, and 81, being more particularly described as follows:

Lot Number Ten (10), and

A tract of land described as beginning where the southwest line of Lot Number 9 intersects the northwest line of Scenic Highway, and from thence run in a northeasterly direction, along the northwest line of said highway, a distance of 25 feet; thence in a northwesterly direction, parallel with the southwest line of said Lot Number 9, to a point in the north line of said Lot Number 9, which said point is 25 feet northeast of, and at right angles to, the southwest line of said lot; thence in a westerly direction, along the north line of said lot, to the northwest corner thereof; thence in a southeasterly direction along the southwest line of said Lot Number 9 to the point of beginning, said description embracing what is commonly known as the southwest 25 feet of Lot Number Nine (9), all in Block Number One (1), in Scenic Highlands, according to map thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, pages 77, 79, and 81, Probate Office, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49820-808

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE

REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE

MORTGAGEE

April 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on August 31, 2011 by Terry W. Holdridge, Unmarried, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and recorded in Instrument # 3354820 on September 7, 2011, and modified in and modified by agreement recorded November 28, 2017 at Instrument Number 3459784, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on June 3, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 10, and the North Half of Lot 11, Block 1, in Sardis Alabama, No. 2, as recorded in Plat Book G at Page 261, in the Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 270 Noblitt Rd, Boaz, AL 35956.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 19-017373

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

April 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 23, 2009 by Claudette Bailey Blackwood, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Branch Banking and Trust Company, successor in interest to Colonial Bank, and recorded in Instrument # 3320410 on September 23, 2009, and modified in modified by Agreement recorded January 11, 2016 in Instrument Number 3428504, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Branch Banking and Trust Company as reflected by instrument recorded in 3440221 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on May 22, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 43, Parcel Number 3, as shown on a map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book F, Page 51-65, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 36 Southern Ave, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Branch Banking and Trust Company, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 16-010662

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

April 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Robert Autwell and wife Hollie Jo Autwell, as Mortgagors, to Gregg Oliver and Stephen Wooten, as Mortgagees, dated the 24th day of November, 2014, and recorded in Instrument Number 3410447, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

With the default of the said mortgagor, having continued to this date, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder between the legal hours of sale on the 8th day of May, 2019, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at an ½ inch pipe found at purported NW corner of the SE1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama; thence South 03° 48’ 08″ East 552.0 feet (South 184 yards-Deed record) to an inch pipe found at the True Point of Beginning for the property herein described; thence from the True Point of Beginning, North 81° 15′ 00″ East 533.00 feet (555.0 feet-Deed Record) to an ½ inch rebar found on the Westerly right of way of Mountain Drive; thence along the Westerly right of way of said Mountain Drive, South 25° 15′ 12″ West 151.46 feet to a 2 inch angle iron found; thence leaving said right of way, South 86° 08′ 39″ West 201.93 feet

(200.00 feet-Deed record) to a 2 inch pipe found; thence South 21° 38′ 41″ West 117.05 feet (107.0 feet-Deed record) to an ½ inch pipe found; thence South 84° 13′ 49″ West (South 83° West-Deed record) for a distance of 206.34 feet (207.0 feet-Deed record) to an ½ inch pipe found; thence North 03° 48′ 08″ West 199.31 feet (North 200.00 feet-Deed record) line to the True Point of Beginning for the property herein described; said lands lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama. (Instrument No. 3409882).

Said sale will be made for the p0urpse of paying said indebtedness and he expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

“Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. an attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.”

Elizabeth P. Haney

INZER, HANEY, MCWHORTER, HANEY & SKELTON, LLC

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 546-1656

April 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Thomas T. Conner Jr., an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Federal Bank, on the 30th day of September, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3356071; the undersigned RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 23, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot Number Seven (7) in Block Number Four (4) and from thence run in a Southerly direction along the West line of said Lot Number Seven (7) a distance of 33 feet to a point; thence in an Easterly direction and in a direct line to the Southwest Corner of Lot Number Fifteen (15), in said Block Number Four (4); thence in a Northerly direction along the East line of Lot Number Seven (7) which is also the West line of Lot Number Fifteen (15) to the Northeast Corner of Lot Number Seven (7); thence in a Westerly direction along the North line of said Lot Number Seven (7) a distance of 150 feet to the Point of Beginning and embracing a portion of Lot Number Seven (7), in Block Number Four (4) of Rolling Green Park, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book C, Pages 238 and 239, Probate Office, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Two: Lot Numbers Six (6), Fifteen (15) and Sixteen (16) in Block Number Four (4), in Rolling Green Park, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book C, Pages 238 and 239, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Three: A tract or parcel described as commencing at a point in the West line of Lot Number Seven (7) which point is 33 feet Southerly measured along said West line from the Northwest Corner of said Lot Number Seven (7) and from thence run in an Easterly direction along the South line of the North 33 feet of said Lot Number Seven (7) to a point in the East line of Lot Number Seven (7); thence in a Southwesterly direction and in a direct line to a point in the Northeasterly line of Lot Number Ten (10), which point is 15 feet Southeasterly measured along said Northeasterly line from the Northwest corner of said Lot Number Ten (10); thence in a Westerly direction and in a direct line to a point in the Westerly line of Lot Number Eight (8), which point is 53.98 feet Southerly measured along the West lines of Lot Numbers Eight (8) and Seven (7) from the point of beginning; thence in a Northerly direction along the West line of Lot Numbers Eight (8) and Seven (7) a distance of 53.98 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence in a Northerly direction along the West line of Lot Numbers Eight (8) and Seven (7) a distance of 53.98 feet to the Point of Beginning and embracing a portion of Lot Numbers Seven (7), Eight (8) and Ten (10) in Block Number Four (4), in Rolling Green Park, as shown by the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book C, Pages 238 and 239, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 810 Padenreich Avenue , Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation , Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

448384

April 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Anthony S. Parker and wife, Melinda R. Parker to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”) acting solely as nominee for Lender, MortgageAmerica, Inc., and lenders successors and assigns dated June 12, 2009, and Recorded in Instrument No. 3315095 and re-recorded in Instrument No. 3317067 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Arvest Central Mortgage Company by instrument recorded in Instrument No. 3482442 in said Probate Court records, notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on the May 21, 2019, at the front door entrance of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forest Ave, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

LOTS NUMBER ONE (1) AND TWO (2) IN BLOCK NUMBER EIGHT (8) IN THE RE-ARRANGEMENT OF BLOCKS NUMBERS 6 AND 8 AND A PORTION OF BLOCK NUMBER 7 IN ROLLING GREEN PARK, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OF SAID RE-ARRANGMENT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “C”, PAGE 349, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SUBJECT TO THE RIGHTS OF THE ALABAMA POWER COMPANY AS SET OUT IN INSTRUMENT RECORDED IN BOOK “5-Y”, PAGE 243, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Arvest Central Mortgage Company

Mortgagee

William McFadden

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

April 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

___________

FILE CLAIMS

ANGELA WHITE appointed Personal Representative on 03/22/2019 Estate of ROGER DALE WHITE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

WILLIAM ALLEN MILLICAN appointed Personal Representative on 03/26/2019 Estate of DONALD ALAN TUCKER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

COREY TOWNSEL appointed Personal Representative on 03/06/2019 Estate of STEVE EDDIE TOWNSEL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

PATSY S. SCALES appointed Personal Representative on 03/29/2019 Estate of GUY RICKEY SCALES, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

SHERRI L. ROBINSON appointed Personal Representative on 10/18/2016 Estate of BILLY LARRY ROBINSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

April 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

JAMES MARION CLONTZ appointed Personal Representative on 03/29/2019 Estate of ROBERT IRVING MCCLURE, JR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

RALPH D. LIPSCOMB appointed Personal Representative on 03/25/2019 Estate of DORIS R. LIPSCOMB, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

DAWN MARIE MENDOLIA TURNER appointed Personal Representative on 06/09/2016 Estate of SUSAN MARGARET MEIER HOWELL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

April 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

___________

FILE CLAIMS

JODY HOPPER appointed Personal Representative on 03/22/2019 Estate of TERRELL HOPPER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

PATRICIA MARIE GLENN appointed Personal Representative on 03/19/2019 Estate of ROY A. GLENN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

MANDI ELLIOTT appointed Personal Representative on 03/22/2019 Estate of PATRICIA ANN BOWLIN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

___________

RESOLUTION

R-119-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1414 WALNUT STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Thirteen (13) in Block One (1) in O.J. Stocks Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 147, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, AL, redemption rights of JAMES LEE MOODY and wife MARY LEE MOODY and/or heirs if deceased.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on April 2, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

April 26, 2019

___________

RESOLUTION

R-120-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 502 N. 33RD STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 9 BLK 3 KYLE CHEAP HOME ADD ALA CITY PLAT B-189

1-12-5. Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-266.000

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to KENNETH MICHAEL NAYLOR, 502 N. 33rd Street, Gadsden, AL DEBORAH JUNE BOLIN, 502 N. 33rd Street, Gadsden, AL,

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on April 2, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

April 26, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-121-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

3203 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Parcel One: The South Half of Lot No. 19, Block No. 5 of Kyle’s Cheap Home Addition to Alabama City, Alabama, the frontage being 25 feet on First Street and running back 125 feet to an alley, and fronting said alley 25 feet, as recorded on Page 189 of Book “B”, of Plats of Etowah County, Alabama, being a subdivision of the East Half of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of Section One (1), Township Twelve (12), Range Five (5) in Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Two: Beginning at a point in the west line of 12 Street at the southeast corner of the Lot No. 20, Block No. 5 of Kyle Cheap Home Addition; thence southerly along the west line of 12 Street 38 feet, more or less, to the north line of the present location of Kyle or Elliott the Avenue; thence westerly along the north line of said avenue, and parallel with the south line of Lot No. 20, 133.5 feet; thence northerly and parallel with the west line of 12 Street the 38 feet, more or less, to the southwest corner of Lot No. 20, thence easterly along the south line of Lot No. 20, 133.5 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. This being a portion of lands dedicated for street purposes and same was never used for the purpose.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to JAMIE ELLIS and JACOB BLACKWOOD, 4401 Horton Gap Road, Boaz, AL, JACK COLLINS, 720 Riverwood Drive, Gadsden, AL.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on April 2, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

April 26, 2019

___________

RESOLUTION

R-123-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

448 KEELING ALLEY in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 5 in the Tolson Addition according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 82, as shown in te Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, being and is the same lot or parcel of land conveyed to Jimmie Lee Thomas by Foreclosure Deed, on the 15 day of July, th 1948, as same appears of record in Book 375, Page 10, as shown on record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, together with all appurtenances thereto belonging.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, PO Box 327210, Montgomery, AL, redemption rights of HOME OPPORTUNITY, LLC, 4536 Mayfield Road, Suite 204, Cleveland, OH

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on April 10, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

April 26, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-124-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1501 HARRISON AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Numbers Nineteen (19) and Twenty (20) in Block Number Twenty-six (26), in the Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, according to the map thereof as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Book of Town Plats “B”, Pages 314-315, and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, AL, possible rights of redemption of the Estate of ROY D. WOOD; GLENDA WOOD DABBS, 2822 County Road 386, Boaz, AL 35957, ROYCE ROBERT WOOD, 855 Gray Road, Gadsden, AL, RAY KEITH WOOD.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on April 10, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

April 26, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-125-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1227 S. 10TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Numbers Thirteen (13), Fourteen (14) and Fifteen (15) in Block H of Elliott Addition Number Two, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 3, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Said property lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to JOSEPH C. WHORTON and TIFFANY WHORTON, 1227 S. 10th Street, Gadsden, AL

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on April 10, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

April 26, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-126-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

3214 SUDIE AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 13 and the North Half of Lot Number 14, Block 2, in Walnut Park Addition as recorded in Book of Town Plats “B”, Page 117, in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to LISA M. CANTRELL, 3214 Sudie Avenue, Gadsden, AL, RICHARD ROOSEVELT LEATH, 421 Lincoln Street, Gadsden, AL.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on April 10, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

April 26, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-127-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

3422 WILLIAMS AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

The West Half (W1/2) of Lots Number One (1) and Two (2) in Block Number Three (3) in the Sam Bailey Second Addition to Alabama City, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “A”, Page 445, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden (formerly Alabama City) Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, save and except all the minerals, mineral and mining rights, privileges and interests in, under and upon said Lots.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to DONNY W. WILKES, P.O. Box 4055, Gadsden, AL.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on April 10, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

April 26, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-138-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

312 WASHINGTON STREET in District 3, more particularly described as:

Parcel One: Lot Number Eight (8), in Block Number Five (5), in Ewing Addition, according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats “B”, page 396, Probate Office, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama; together with all improvements located thereon.

Parcel Two: Lot Number Seven (7) in Block Number Five (5) in the Ewing Addition to Gadsden, Ala., according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 396 and 397, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to FNA, NP, LLC, 201 N. LaSalle Street, Suite 1220, Chicago, IL, with possible redemption rights to the Estates of William Bolton and Ruby Bolton.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden at an open public meeting held on

April 16, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

April 26, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900209-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex re: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2009 Cadillac CTS

VIN# 1G6DN57P290173747

DEFENDANT

In Re:

Antonio Dionne Williams

Tekeisha Sherray Threatt

Lien-Holder:

National Auto Lenders

14645 NW 77th Avenue #203

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 3rd day of June, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 2nd day of April, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 12, 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900089-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex re: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,045.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Altonias Renard Middleton

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 3rd day of June, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 2nd day of April, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 12, 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900285-WB0

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$820.00 U.S. Currency

In Re: Jamie Renee Rusch

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 12th day of June, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 15th day of April, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 19, 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900204-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,080.00 U.S. Currency

In Re: Matthew Marc Gibson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of June, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 10th day of April, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 19, 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900286-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$935.00 U.S. Currency

In Re: Jonathan Lee Denham

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 12th day of June, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 15th day of April, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 19, 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900287-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$853.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Ferlandous Lashwn Dobbins

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 29th day of June, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

Done this the 18th day of April, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 26, May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900284-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,499.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Michael Adam Calhoun

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 29th day of June, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

Done this the 18th day of April, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 26, May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION TO

QUIET TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NUMBER: CV-2019-900036-WBO

THE ESTATE OF CARLA SMITH, DECEASED

PLAINTIFF

BILLY L. HAWKINS AND APRIL S. HAWKINS, AND THEIR HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, AND THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY, SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT: LOT 21 EDWARDS ADDITION TO SOUTHSIDE, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK H, PAGE 128, AND LYING AND BEING

IN THE CITY OF SOUTHSIDE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING: Billy L. Hawkins and April S. Hawkins and their heirs and devisees, if deceased, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, reversion, or other interest in the above described real property.

Please take notice that The Estate of Carla Smith, deceased has filed an action in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama seeking to quiet title to the above described real property. The above named defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer said Complaint on or before May 27, 2019, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against said Defendants in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number: CV-2019-900036-WBO.

DONE this 9TH day of April, 2019.

CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON

CLERK OF COURT

Jonathan M. Welch

Attorney for Plaintiff

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

April 12, 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION TO QUIET TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2019-900141.00

F & L Properties, LLC an Alabama Limited Liability Company

Plaintiff

VS

A tract of land described as Lot Number Twenty-five (25) in Block Five (5) of Oak Park Addition to the City of Gadsden according to the plat thereof recorded in plat Book “B”, page 200, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, April Morris, the unknown heirs of April Morris, if any, American General Financial Services of Alabama, Inc. and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said property, Defendants, are hereby notified that F & L Properties, LLC an Alabama Limited Liability Company, Plaintiff, has filed in Circuit court of Etowah County, Alabama, a complaint for quiet title and other relief. the style of said action being identified as CV-2019-900141.00. The above named person, entities and all other persons or entities, known or unknown, are hereby notified that they must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action on or before June 10, 2019 or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against them in said Civil Action CV-2019-900141.00.

Done this 3rd day of April, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of Court

April 19, 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION TO QUIET TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2019-900138.00

F & L Properties, LLC an Alabama Limited Liability company

Plaintiff,

V.

A tract of land described as Lot Number Twenty (20) in Block “E”, according to the Re-arrangement of Lots “D”, “E”, and “F” of the Pinehurst Addition, as shown by the map of said Re-Arrangement recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 15, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama; Darius Glenn Thrasher, the unknown heirs of Darius Glen Thrasher, if any, Johnny Thrasher, Jack Thrasher, Old Republic Insurance Company, BBVA Compass Bank, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said property Defendants are hereby notified that F & L Properties, LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company has filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, a complaint for quiet title and other relief. The style of said action being identified as CV-2019-900138.00. The above named person, entities and all other persons or entities, known or unknown, are hereby notified that they must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action on or before June 10, 2019, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against them in said Civil Action CV-2019-900138.00

Done this 1st day of April, 2019.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson

Clerk of Court

April 19, 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-10400

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES L. SLICHENMYER, DECEASED

TO: James Michael Slichenmyer

1056 s. Meahme Trail

Crawfordsville, In 47933-1806

Randall Wayne Slichenmyer

1001 W. Sixth Street

Greenfield, IN 46140-1806

You will hereby take notice that on this day came Beth Bailey and produced to the Court a paper in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of James L. Slichenmyer, deceased, and moves the Court to admit the said Will to probate and record.

You are notified to be and appear before me, at my office in the Courthouse of said County at 10:30 a.m., on June 25, 2019, when the motion will be considered, and show, if anything you have to allege, why said paper writing should not be admitted to probate and record, as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 12, 19 & 26, 2019

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE #: JU-2019-83.01

IN THE MATTER OF:

NOAHLIEL CALEB HARRIS

DOB: 03/04/2016, A minor.

CASE #: JU-2019-84.01

IN THE MATTER OF:

JONAH MICAEL HARRIS

DOB: 10/13/2017, A minor

Sheridan Farrond Harris, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Alma Lizbeth Pablo’s Petition for Termination of Parental Rights regarding the minor children N.C.H. and J.M.H. and other relief requested by Alma Lizbeth Pablo, within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against Sheridan Farrond Harris in Case No: JU-2019-83.01 and JU-2019-84.01, in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama. the Answer must be filed with the Etowah County Circuit Clerk, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 or with the Petitioner’s Attorney, Chad Kilgore, P.O. Box 566, Gadsden, AL 35902

Dated: 03/26/19

Cassandra Johnson, Clerk

Etowah County Circuit Clerk

April 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2019

____________

PUBLICATION OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: A-1423

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE PETITION OF:

RICHARD ARTHUR MORROW AND BETTY LORETTA MORROW

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF: A CHILD BORN TO LINDSEY NICOLE KATHLEEN JOHNSON, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED.

You will take a notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Lindsey Nicole Kathleen Johnson, (Natural Mother) and unknown father, set to be heard on June 25, 2019 @ 11:00 a.m. was filed on the 2nd day of February 2019, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and had not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor child’s birth date is December 3, 2009.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Clark Hall, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Courthouse, 800 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Done this 10th day of April, 2019.

NAME AND ADDRESS OF ATTORNEY:

Clark Hall

750 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 549-4357

Fax: (256) 547-4881

clarkhall@clarkhalllaw.com

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 12, 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

_____________

PUBLICATION OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE: A-1451

IN THE MATTER OF ADOPTION PETITION OF: D.M. AND P.M.

Notice to: Unknown Father or P.Z. Bewell

Address: Unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of a child born of P.A. R., was filed on the 9th day of April, 2019, alleging that the whereabouts and identity of the natural father are unknown and/or that the natural father to the aforesaid minor child is that of a putative father, Minor Child’s birth date is 08/19/15.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within 30 days of the date of the last publication herein with Petitioner’s Adoption Attorney, Robert T. Noone, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, 800 Forrest avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 9th day of April, 2019.

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS:

Robert T. Noone, Esq.

Adoption Attorney

PO Box 2425

Gadsden, Alabama 35903

256-689-0565

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 12, 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

_________

DIVORCE NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Case No.: DR-2019-900080.00 SHAVON LOWERY, Plaintiff vs. JAES EARL LOWERY, Defendant. Notice of Divorce Proceedings: Notice to: JAMES EARL LOWERY, whose whereabouts are unknown must answer the complaint for Divorce and other relief by the 26th of June 2019 or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

April 26, May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

_________

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO: KRISTIN DECKER

TIMOTHY JAMES PEARSON

CHILDREN OF TINA PEARSON

CHILDREN OF RICKY PEARSON

AND ALL HEIRS-AT-LAW AND NEXT-OF-KIN

CASE NUMBER: S-10457

A Petition to Probate the Last Will & Testament of James Leon Pearson shall be heard on 3rd day of July, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 26, May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that James E. Watts and Sons Contractors, Inc., contractor, has completed the Contract for the Noccalula Falls Kiwanis Pavilion Parking Addition for the State of Alabama and the City of Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify The City of Gadsden Engineering Department.

James E. Watts and Sons Contractors, Inc.

P.O. Box 305

Gadsden, AL 35902

April 29, May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 5/24/19.

2007 JEEP PATRIOT; VIN # 1J8FT48W17D372704

AM PM Roadside & Towing

827 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 691-9162

April 19 & 26, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 5/24/19.

2005 CHEVROLET EQUINOX; VIN # 2CNDL13F456198428

2001 HONDA CBR900; VIN # JH2SC44021M100572

1980 BUICK REGAL; VIN # 4J47AAG146447

Tommy Tow’s

3403 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 490-3715

April 19 & 26, 2019

_____________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 5/24/19.

2007 GMC YUKON XL; VIN # 1GKFK66857J346722

Jimmy’s Towing

1727 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 458-2007

April 19 & 26, 2019

_____________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 5/24/19.

2012 NISSAN ALTIMA; VIN # 1N4AL2AP4CN547143

2000 FORD F-150; VIN # 1FTRX17W3YNA68861

2000 BUICK LESABRE; VIN # 1G4HR54K1YU184656

2009 DODGE JOURNEY; VIN # 3D4GG57V49T513621

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

April 19 & 26, 2019

_____________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 5/24/19.

2006 BUICK RENDEZVOUS; VIN # 3G5DB03L76S629667

2001 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLO; VIN # 2G1WW12E019120579

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 613-8499

April 19 & 26, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 5/31/19.

2005 HONDA VT750; VIN # JH2RC44525M800219

Brandon St.John

734 Cedar Drive

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 490-1178

April 26 & May 3, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 5/31/19.

2008 NISSAN ALTIMA; VIN # 1N4AL21E58C149988

Haynes Automotive

98 Bobby Austin Drive

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 538-5338

April 26 & May 3, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 5/31/19.

2004 CHEVROLET TAHOE; VIN # 1GNEK13Z94R129900

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 613-8499

April 26 & May 3, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 5/31/19.

2004 LINCOLN TOWN CAR; VIN # 1LNHM83W94Y612917

1993 OLDSMOBILE 88; VIN # 1G3HN53L7PH324887

1993 FORD RANGER; VIN # 1FTCR10A9PTA22234

2002 FORD MUSTANG; VIN # 1FAFP40442F168911

1996 DODGE RAM 1500; VIN # 1B7HC16Y3TS693541

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

April 26 & May 3, 2019