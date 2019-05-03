Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Strawberry Tarts, Strawberry Crescent Bars and Strawberry Cookies

Strawberries! Strawberries! Strawberries!

Why can’t I forget about Norris Farm and those wonderful, sweet strawberries? I promise, this will be my last strawberry recipe for a while. I have received so many wonderful recipes. I know Alabama has some of the best cooks in the world simply by reading and cooking some of these recipes. Who said Southern cooks were hard to find?

Strawberry Tarts

1 can Eagle Brand Condensed Milk

1/2 cup lemon juice

1 (12 ounce) Cool Whip

2 cartons strawberries, sliced

Mix the condensed milk with lemon juice. Add the Cool Whip and then gradually add the sliced strawberries.

Andy’s Note: Add as many strawberries as you like. I like to add enough that you can see them really well in the mixture. Since you are filling tart shells, the mixture does not have to be as firm as for slicing a pie. This recipe will easily fill sixteen tart shells and maybe enough left for a pie. The quantity depends on how many fresh strawberries that you use. Always decorate with a dab of Cool Whip and a stemmed strawberry. This is the easiest and best dessert that you will ever prepare.

Strawberry Crescent Bars

2 packages crescent rolls

2 (8-ounce) cream cheese

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg yolk (save the white)

3/4 cup strawberry jam

Line a 9 x 13-inch pan with one package of crescent rolls. Mix the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and egg yolk in the mixer and mix until smooth. Pour the mixture on top of the first crescent rolls in the pan. Then spread the jam on top of the cream cheese mixture. Top with the second crescent rolls and brush the egg white on top. Sprinkle with a little sugar on top of the brushed egg white. Bake at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes.

Andy’s Note: After these have cooled, refrigerate and cut into bars. This is another easy and good dessert.

Strawberry Cookies

1 Duncan Hines strawberry cake mix (plus 3 ounces from another box)

1 egg

3/4 cup Crisco oil

1 teaspoon vanilla

Mix all together. Roll into balls and place on a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 325 degrees for 12 minutes. Do not over bake!

Andy’s Note: How can I highlight strawberries and not add my strawberry cookie recipe? Do not remove from baking pan until they have cooled for a few minutes.

I have a new recipe that I received from my cousin who lives in South Carolina. I can not wait to share it with all of you. No, it does not have any strawberries!

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.