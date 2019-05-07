Westbrook sweeps past Red Bay in 2A state quarterfinals 

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Courtesy of Florence Times-Daily

Westbrook Christian scored 25 runs in two games and brothers Samuel and Andrew Dutton limited Red Bay from the mound in an 11-1, 14-1 doubleheader sweep in the quarterfinal round of the Class 2A state playoffs on May 2 in Red Bay.

The Warriors (21-12) travel to Decatur Heritage on Wednesday (May 8) in a best-of-three state semifinal series.

In the opener, Westbrook Christian sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the fifth inning to pave the way for the mercy-rule win. The Warriors scored seven runs off four hits in the frame, taking advantage of several Red Bay miscues, including two errors and three hit batters.

Once the visitors had the 10-run lead, Westbrook starter and LSU commit Samuel Dutton (pictured above) finished off the Tigers (20-11). The sophomore allowed one run on hit with seven strikeouts.

Westbrook scored twice in the top of the first inning. With two on and one out, Isaac James singled to left field to score both runs.

Red Bay cut the lead in half with a run in the bottom of the third. Colbie King reached second base after Dutton fielded a bunt and overthrew first base. He reached third before scoring on an RBI groundout by Kolby Bragwell.

Westbrook scored twice in the top of the fourth inning before the seven-run fifth put the game out of reach.

Bragwell doubled in the first inning to represent Red Bay’s lone hit. Chase Allen took the loss after working four and one-third innings. He allowed eight runs on seven hits with six strikeouts.

At the plate for Westbrook in the opener, Joseph Gilchrist had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored; Andrew Lockridge had two doubles and three RBI; James had two hits and three RBI; and Samuel Dutton, Andrew Dutton, Cole Patterson and Fisher Glasgow each had a hit.

It was Andrew Dutton’s turn to shine on the mound in the nightcap. In four innings, the junior and Birmingham Southern commit struck out nine while allowing two hits, one run and four walks. Brett Vice recorded the save with a scoreless fifth inning.

The Warriors scored three runs each in the bottom of the first and second innings before an eight-run fourth inning evoked the mercy rule. Westbrook opened the frame with six straight hits to force a Red Bay pitching change. The visitors finished the inning with eight runs on eight hits and three walks.

Alex Burrough, Cade McKinney and Peyton Green each singled for Red Bay’s only hits. Green led off the second inning with a walk and later scored from third when Kaleb Bragwell drew a bases-loaded walk.

At the plate for Westbrook, Andrew Dutton had two hits, four RBI and a three-run home run;

Gilchrist had two hits and two runs scored; Greysen Robinson had two Hits and three RBI; James had two hits and two RBI; Glasgow had a two-RBI double; Lockridge had a double; Patterson had an RBI single; and Samuel Dutton had a hit and two runs scored.

Through six postseason games, the Warriors have outscored the opposition 84-3 while winning each game by the five-inning, 10-run mercy rule. The Westbrook pitching staff has allowed only 10 hits in 30 innings.

“We’re fortunate to have a lot of good teams around our area who play us on a regular basis,” Westbrook Christian coach Matt Kennedy said.” Playing a tough schedule has really helped prepare us to peak at the right time. We usually like to try and squeak out two runs in every inning, but if we have big innings like we did today, I’ll take it.”