Westbrook’s Morris earns gold medal at state track and field meet

Westbrook Christian earned four medals on the way to a fifth-place finish at the Class 2A boys state track and field meet last weekend in Cullman.

Jonah Morris won the Warriors’ lone gold medal, as the senior took the top spot in the boys 3200-meter run with a time of 10:09.90. Mitchell Cook finished runner-up in the boys 800-meter run, clocking in at 1:58.15. Cook’s time, along with Altamont’s James Dixon’s winning time of 1:57.98, broke the state record of 1:58.31 set by Falkville’s Shane Edge in 2007.

Morris and Cook were also part of two third-place bronze showings – the 4×400-meter relay team along with Jackson Martin and Joseph James (3:34.89) and the 4×800-meter relay team along with Martin and James (8:34.76).

At the Class 3A meet, the Glencoe girls 4×80-meter relay team of Katie Giles, Anna Beth Giles, Sadie Riley and Abby Vice came in third with a time of 10:54.69.

Finishing in the top 10 were Westbrook’s Jackson Luttrell in the 2A boys shot put (fourth, 44-06.00); the Glencoe girls 3A 4×400-meter relay team of Katie Giles, Anna Beth Giles, Ashley Morgan and Abby Vice (fifth, 4:29.74); Westbrook’s Jonah Morris in the 2A boys 1600-meter run (sixth, 4:44.74); Glencoe’s Caroline Phillips in the 3A girls javelin (seventh, 105-04); Westbrook’s Jackson Luttrell in the 2A boys discus (seventh, 116-03); the Westbrook girls 2A 4×400-meter relay team of Maggie Morgan, Clare Goodwin, Ava Zuniga and Mary Reid Goodwin (seventh, 4:39.71); Glencoe’s Katie Giles in the 3A girls 3200-meter run (eighth, 13:15.68); the Westbrook 2A girls 4×800-meter relay team of Maggie Morgan, Clare Goodwin, Lauren Taylor and Mary Reid Goodwin (eighth, 12:20.33); Gaston’s Sidney Oliver in the 2A girls javelin (ninth, 94-03); Glencoe’s Anna Beth Giles in the 3A girls 400-meter dash (ninth,

1:04.90) and Westbrook’s Asher Curp in the 3A boys 3200-meter run (10th, 11:02.78).