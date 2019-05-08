Cole is low medalist as Glencoe wins golf substate tournament

Photo: The Glencoe High girls golf team gathers for a photo after winning the Class 1A-3A North sub state tournament last Tuesday (May 7) at Silver Lakes in Glencoe. Pictured, from left: Asia Dennis, Camryn Blackwell, Abby Powell, Lauren Cole.

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

For the third time in five years, the Glencoe High girls golf team will tee off at the state tournament.

Helped by Lauren Cole’s low medalist score of 90, the Lady Yellow Jackets finished with an overall sore of 305 to win the Class 1A-3A North sub state tournament last Tuesday at Silver Lakes in Glencoe.

In a tight competition down the stretch, Glencoe held off runner-up Mars Hill Bible (310 points) and third-place Holy Spirit Catholic (315).

“I anticipated that going in,” said Glencoe head coach Jason Pierce. “It looked like it would be close from looking at the sectional scores. It was a nail biter until all the scores came in, so I was proud of how our girls persevered and found a way to win.”

Cole will cap her high school career with her fifth straight state finals appearance. She also was a member of the Lady Yellow Jackets’ Elite Eight volleyball team and regional finalist basketball team this year. Cole signed a golf scholarship with Wallace State-Hanceville in November.

“Lauren is just a great competitor for us, and she’s done that in three sports her whole career,” said Pierce. “She’s just a bulldog when it comes to overcoming adversity, and I think that will serve her well at the next level.”

Junior Asia Dennis followed Cole with a 107 score, while freshman Camryn Blackwell shot 108 and senior Abby Powell finished at 114.

“Asia and Camryn really stepped up,” said Pierce. “They’re young in both age and experience, and we needed them. It may be reversed next week, and that’s the great thing about high school athletics. It takes everybody to get to the point you want to get to.”

Pierce also pointed to his team’s preparation as a key factor in the first-place finish.

“The girls really put in a lot of work over the past few weeks as far as diet and nutrition and hydration. We haven’t had a whole lot of hot weather in the past month, and it was very warm on the course [on Tuesday] with having to walk 18 holes.”

The 1A-3A girls state tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday (May 13-14) in Prattville at the Capitol Hill Senator Course.

“Just getting to the final four in any high school sport is a big deal,” said Pierce. “It’s probably the biggest gallery that any of the girls have ever played in, and it’s a fun and exciting atmosphere. We’re trying to ride this as long as we can.”