People of Etowah - Chance Goodwin

Name: Chance Goodwin

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born in Gadsden and raised in Hokes Bluff.”

What is your occupation?

“Principal of C.A. Donehoo Elementary School and Minister of Saks Church of Christ in Anniston.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“From a young age I wanted to be a teacher. I have always wanted to be a principal and make a difference in a school.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I am married to Katie Goodwin who is a teacher at Striplin Elementary. We have been married three years, as of March 26. My father Anthony Goodwin, owns Goodwin Heating and Air Conditioning. My mother Tina Goodwin works with Gadsden City Schools. My brother Heath Goodwin is a Rad Tech at Riverview Hospital.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“From 6:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., I am at Donehoo working with students and teachers to help us be successfulnot only in school but in life. I rarely sit down. Everyday is different.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I attended K-12 in Hokes Bluff, Gadsden State Community College, Jacksonville State and the University of Alabama.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“Play golf, attend Alabama sporting events and spend time with my family.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“Becoming a Christian, finding my wife and being principal at Donehoo.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“My dad. He is the hardest-working man I have ever known. He is leaving an awesome legacy!”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“Our youth group at church, the after-school program at Donehoo and the Beta Club at Donehoo.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“The people and the way they care about this school. and the parents who want to be involved in the school, because this is why we have been so successful!”

To what do you credit your success?

“Hard work and trying to make a difference in the lives of other people. I am a people person – I like to talk!”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“Nothing. We wanted to get parents and community involved, and that has happened!”

What are three words that describe you?

“Driven, passionate and respected.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“That I actually got to coach an Alabama football game. I got to call a play in the 2008 A-Day Game.”

What is your favorite quote?

Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me!” and “You are the creator of your own destiny.”

What is on your bucket list?

“To go to Hawaii, but I don’t like to fly.”

What is your hidden talent?

“Singing. I have led the music at our church before.”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“Nick Saban, because we are so good looking!”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Dream big and never give up!”

