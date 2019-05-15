Local teams compete at softball regionals

May 15, 2019 chris
Several local high school softball team competed in the recent West Central Regional Tournaments in Tuscaloosa.

In Class 5A, Southside opened with an 18-1 victory over Pleasant Grove, followed by a 3-2 loss to Mortimer Jordan in the quarterfinals. The Lady Panthers then fell to Moody, 12-2, in the playback bracket.
In Class 4A, Hokes Bluff defeated Cordova, 6-4, then lost to Good Hope, 4-1. In the playback bracket, the Lady Eagles beat Ashville, 6-1, before falling to Cordova, 6-1.
In Class 3A, Glencoe shut out Locust Fork, 6-0, before losing to Oakman, 5-4. The lady Yellow Jacket then fell to Lamar County, 4-3, in the playback bracket.
In Class 2A, West End lost to Sumiton Christian, 15-0, and Ohatchee, 14-6.
In Class 1A, Coosa Christian fell to Belgreen, 7-0, and Lynn, 15-4.

