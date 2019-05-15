Local teams compete at softball regionals

Several local high school softball team competed in the recent West Central Regional Tournaments in Tuscaloosa.

In Class 5A, Southside opened with an 18-1 victory over Pleasant Grove, followed by a 3-2 loss to Mortimer Jordan in the quarterfinals. The Lady Panthers then fell to Moody, 12-2, in the playback bracket.

In Class 4A, Hokes Bluff defeated Cordova, 6-4, then lost to Good Hope, 4-1. In the playback bracket, the Lady Eagles beat Ashville, 6-1, before falling to Cordova, 6-1.

In Class 3A, Glencoe shut out Locust Fork, 6-0, before losing to Oakman, 5-4. The lady Yellow Jacket then fell to Lamar County, 4-3, in the playback bracket.

In Class 2A, West End lost to Sumiton Christian, 15-0, and Ohatchee, 14-6.

In Class 1A, Coosa Christian fell to Belgreen, 7-0, and Lynn, 15-4.