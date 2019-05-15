Warriors finish runner-up, Lady Jackets third at state golf tourney

The Westbrook Christian boys and the Glencoe girls finished second and third, respectively, at the AHSAA state golf tournament last Tuesday (ay 14) in Prattville.

It was the Warriors’ second consecutive runner-up finish (the team competed in Class 1A-2A last season). Westbrook finished with an overall score of 650 to first-place Houston Academy’s 558.

T.R. Miller took third place at 668 and Glencoe finished fourth at 746.

Also finishing second for the second straight year was the Warriors’ Will Wethington in individual play. Wethington (pictured above) shot a 148 score to Hal Dove’s 142 for Houston Academy.

Also for Westbrook, Jackson Bowman shot a 159, followed by Derek Graham at 170, Ridge McHugh at 182 and Jackson Cox at 189.

The Lady Yellow Jackets shot an overall 612 score to finish behind champion Providence Christian (473) and Bayside Academy (578). Lauren Cole was tops individually for Glencoe with a fifth-place score of 166. She was followed by Camryn Blackwell at 211, Abby Powell at 235 and Asia Dennis at 252.

Brock McNeely led the Yellow Jackets with a 165 score, followed by Justin Graham at 171, Isaac Barkley at 203, Jordan Yancey at 207 and Hunter Fordham at 219.

Southside’s Michael Rich tied for fifth place individually in Class 5A with a 158 score.

In Monday’s Class 3A opening round, Westbrook’s overall score of 318 was 16 strokes shy of Houston Academy. Wethington was a stroke back of first on the leader board behind at 73, followed by Bowman at 75, McHugh at 84 and Graham at 86.

Glencoe was fourth with a 374 score. Graham paced the Yellow Jackets with an 85 round, followed by McNeely at 87, Barkley at 97 and Yancey at 105.

In Monday’s Class 1A-3A girls opening round, Glencoe was third at 301 behind Providence Christian (238) and Bayside Academy (280). Cole tied for third individually at 83. Blackwell carded a 105 score, while Abby Powell shot a 113.

Michael Rich was for third place with a 77 score.