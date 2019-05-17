Chicken Rotel Casserole, Alabama Cake and Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers

By Andy Bedwell

What would we do without chicken? Actually, the better question would be how do we give chicken a distinctive flavor? Dress up that everyday bird in an easy sauce that usually consist of some kind of cream soup. This is one of the few recipes that is easy, and everyone will think that you have been working in the kitchen for hours instead of spending just a few minutes assembling the dish. The combined flavors in this dish are fantastic!

Chicken Rotel Casserole

4 chicken breasts

1 pound cooked and drained spaghetti noodles

3 cans cream of chicken soup (no water)

1 can Rotel tomatoes with green chilies, mild

1 can Rotel tomatoes with green chilies, original

1 small onion, chopped

1 small green pepper, chopped

1 stick margarine

1/2 pound Velveeta cheese

Cook chicken breasts and cut into bite size pieces. Saute onions and peppers in margarine. Combine with other ingredients. Cut Velveeta cheese into chunks and spread out evenly on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Andy’s Note: You absolutely have to put this in a pretty dish. Put this on your must-try list. Most chicken casseroles can be assembled in advance and refrigerated until ready to cook later in the day. In fact, this is going to be my weekend dish for the family.

Alabama Cake

1 box Duncan Hines

Butter cake mix

1 cup sugar

1 cup Crisco Oil

4 eggs

1 cup sour cream

1 cup finely

chopped pecans

1 cup coconut

Mix the first five ingredients together. Blend well. Add the nuts and coconut. Bake in a bundt cake pan, greased and floured. Bake at 350 degrees for 50-60 minutes. Sprinkle with powdered sugar or pour on a vanilla glaze.

Andy’s Note: In the South, people just love pound cakes. This recipe is a little like a pound cake, but lighter and easier. This one adds another big favorite, pecans and coconut.

Stuffed Jalapeno

Appetizers

12 fresh Jalapeno peppers

1 (10 oz.) can

refried beans

1 envelope taco

seasoning mix

1/2 onion, finely chopped

1 (8 oz.) package cheddar cheese, hand-grated

1 (8 oz.) package

Monterrey Jack cheese, hand-grated

Cut peppers into halves; discard seeds. Combine beans, taco seasoning mix and onion in bowl. Mix well. Stuff mixture into peppers; place on foil-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

Andy’s Note: Looking for a simple cheddar cheese appetizer that’s a little hot? This will fill the bill. So tasty and so good!

My love and recipes go out to all of you wonderful cooks in Etowah County!

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

