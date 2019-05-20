Legals for the week of 5/17 to 5/23

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Audy J. Irvine Husband Amy M. Irvine Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Transland Financial Services, Inc., its successors and assigns dated January 30, 2004; said mortgage being recorded on February 4, 2004, as Instrument No. M-2004-0466 in and re-recorded as Instrument No. Misc-2005-2025 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as Trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust in Instrument 3437042 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as Trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 22nd day of May, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4 IN SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 13 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND RUN S87’41’26’E, ALONG THE NORTH LINE THEREOF A DISTANCE OF 663.18 FEET; THENCE RUN S37’02’00’W A DISTANCE OF 636.09 FEET; THENCE RUN N58’30’00’W, A DISTANCE OF 403.19 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S23’33’04’W, A DISTANCE OF 263.22 FEET TO AN EXISTING 1/2’ ANGLE IRON; THENCE N40’56’00’W, A DISTANCE OF 208.56 FEET TO AN EXISTING STEEL ROD; THENCE N23’33’04’E, A DISTANCE OF 199.66 FEET TO AN EXISTING 1 1/2’ OPEN TOP PIPE; THENCE S58’30’00’E, A DISTANCE OF 190.04 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY BEING A PORTION OF THE NW 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4 IN SECTION 26, T-13-S, R-5-E, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE, MORE OR LESS.

ALSO, A 30 FOOT WIDE INGRESS AND EGRESS EASEMENT TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT OF LAND IS DESCRIBED BY THE CENTERLINE AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT AN EXISTING 1/2’ ANGLE IRON AT THE SOUTHERNMOST CORNER OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT OF LAND AND RUN N40’56’60’W, ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT OF LAND A DISTANCE OF 191.93 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID EASEMENT CENTERLINE; THENCE RUN S23’33’04’W, ALONG SAID EASEMENT CENTERLINE A DISTANCE OF 429.84 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF BABE JACKSON DRIVE AND POINT OF ENDING.

Also including a Manufactured Home described as follows: 2003 Quality series, LQ-601, Serial Number DSLAL43925AB

Said property is commonly known as 1267 Babe Jackson Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Audy J. IrvineAmy M. Irvine or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 960217

www.foreclosurehotline.net

May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on August 23, 2010 by Hugh Douglas Hill, Sr. and Gail Hill, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Crescent Mortgage Company, a Delaware Corporation, and recorded in Instrument Number at 3337778 on September 9, 2010, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in 3413576 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on June 17, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 8 and 9 in Newton Terrace Subdivision Part 1, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 219, Page 219, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 406 Riverton Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 19-017123

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth P. Lyles, Sr. and wife, Leigh L. Lyles, to Alabama Teachers Credit Union on the 9th day of December, 2010, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #: 3342742, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 28th day of May, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Nine (9), Cedar Bend South Subdivision to Southside, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book “J”, Page 103, Probate Office, Etowah County, lying and being in Southside, Alabama, subject however to any right of ways, easements, agreements, or restrictions of record that may exist.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Alabama Teachers Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

May 3, 10 and 17, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tony V. Spear and wife, Debra E. Spear, originally in favor of CitiFinancial Corporation, on the 29th day of October, 1999, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 1999-4482; the undersigned Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on June 20, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at the Southeast corner of Lot Nine (9), Block Six (6) of T. R. Raley’s Second Addition to East Gadsden; thence North and along said lot, 70 feet; thence deflect left for a distance of 69.15 feet to a point in the North line of said Lot 9, which is 9.42 feet West of the Northeast corner of said lot; thence West and along the North line of Lot 9, 8, 7 and an extension thereof, 81.38 feet to the Northeast corner of Lot 61 in Block 2; thence South and along the East line of said Lot 61 to the Southeast corner thereof, which point is also in the North line of Raley Street; thence East and along the North line of Raley Street, 90.8 feet to the Point of Beginning, and embracing all of Lots Seven (7) and Eight (8), a portion of Lot Nine (9), all in Block Six (6) and a 15 foot unplatted strip lying immediately West and adjoining Lot Seven (7) as shown by the map of T. R. Raley’s Second Addition to East Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book D, Page 223, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1202 Raley St, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, Mortgagee/Transferee

Jahan Berns

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

449867

May 10, 17 & 24, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Wilson L. Hill to Community Credit Union, now known as WinSouth Credit Union, on the 16th day of November, 2011, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3358195 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 6th day of June, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL I: Begin at the NE corner of Lot 27 of Solar Estates, recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 131, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and run Southwesterly along the North line of Lot 27 a distance of 115.0 feet; thence deflect 82º 36’ right and run Northwesterly a distance of 200.00 feet; thence deflect 105º 39’ right and run a distance of 118.43 feet; thence deflect 74º 21’ right and run Southeasterly a distance of 182.87 feet to the point of beginning.

PARCEL II: Lot 27 of Solar Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 131, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

JONATHAN A. HUFFSTUTLER

Brunson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.C.

301 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone 256-546-9205

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tonya Lynn Golden and Phillip Alan Golden to WinSouth Credit Union on the 14th day of November, 2012, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3376850 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 6th day of June, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land described as follows: Begin at the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian; thence East along the South line of said forty a distance of 313 feet; thence North and parallel with the West line of said forty a distance of 417.4 feet; thence West and parallel with the South line of said forty and the South line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter a distance of 626 feet; thence South and parallel with the East line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter 417.4 feet to a point in the South line of said Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; thence East and along the South line of said Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter 313 feet to the point of beginning. Said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, and a portion of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, all in Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian, and lying and being in Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama, and being subject to rights of Alabama Power Company as set out in Deed Records 5-J, page 210; 5-V, page 589; 7-K, page 211; and 509, page 558, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and being subject to public roads as now located through or across the same.

Also, to describe the point of beginning of a lot or parcel of land commence at the Southwest corner of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 29, T-12-S, R-7-E, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run in an Easterly direction and along the South line of said forty for a distance of 313 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 52′ to the left and run 39 feet to the Northerly line of Pineview Street and the point of beginning of the lands herein described. From said point of beginning continue along the previously described course for a distance of 378.4 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 52′ to the right and run 42.1 feet; thence deflect 81 degrees 38′ to the right and run 381.57 feet to a point in the Northerly line of Pineview Street; thence run in a Westerly direction and along the Northerly line of Pineview Street for a distance of 91.9 feet to the point of beginning, lying and being a portion of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 29, T-12-S, R-7-E, Etowah County, Alabama.

Less and except: To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4; thence run South 88 degrees 00 minutes West, along the South line thereof, 313.00 feet to a point; thence run North 02 degrees 52 minutes West, parallel with the East line of said NE 1/4 of SW 1/4, 1.10 feet to a point in the North line of Pineview Avenue (60 ft. R/W), which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning, continue North 2 degrees 52 minutes West, 416.30 feet to a point; thence run North 88 degrees 00 minutes East 507.00 feet to a point; thence run South 02 degrees 52 minutes East, 378.68 feet to a point in aforesaid North line of Pineview Avenue; thence run along said North line with the following bearings and distances: South 88 degrees 48 minutes West, 217.64 feet; South 84 degrees 21 minutes West, 97.50 feet; South 80 degrees 17 minutes West, 89.03 feet and South 75 degrees 44 minutes West, 105.72 feet to the point of beginning, embracing portions of aforesaid NE 1/4 of SW 1/4 and portions of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, all in Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian, Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

JONATHAN A. HUFFSTUTLER

Brunson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.C.

301 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone 256-546-9205

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Fred A. Bedwell and Rebecca L. Bedwell, husband and wife, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on the 30th day of March, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 3347695; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 11, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Sixty-six (66), Sixty-eight (68) and Seventy (70) in Block Number One (1) of Mary Martin Lay’s Glenfield Subdivision to Glencoe, Alabama, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 101 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 416 Paxton Ave, Gadsden, AL 35905

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 12/20/2018 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 02/28/2019 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 05/09/2019 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 07/11/2019 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

273828

May 17, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by ERIC LAMAR ROBERTS to MCM PROPERTIES, INC. dated October 4, 2013 and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3392916; the undersigned mortgage owner, MCM PROPERTIES, INC., has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 13th day of June, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Beginning at the Northwest Corner of Lot Two (2) in Block Nine (9) and running East 150 feet along Washington Street; thence South along the line between Lots One (1) and Two (2), 150 feet; thence West to the West line of said lot Two (2) on Reservoir Street, being 160 feet more or less; thence North along said West line of Lot Two (2) 150 feet to the point of beginning, being in said Lot Two (2), Block Nine (9) in the Ewing Addition, and lying and being situated in Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the

property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

MCM PROPERTIES, INC.

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

May 10, 17 & 24, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

DEBORAH B. MORGAN, PATSY D. ILIFF, JESSE PAUL TURNER appointed Personal Representative on 04/01/2019 Estate of JESSE B. TURNER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

TIM TEMPLE appointed Personal Representative on 10/18/2017 Estate of MILDRED PEARMAN TERMPLE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

NINA STREET DUNTON appointed Personal Representative on 04/02/2019 Estate of MYRA S. STREET, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

PRESTON T. PHILLIPS, RICHARD FERGUSON PHILLIPS, MARY ELIZABETH DAY appointed Personal Representative on 04/02/2019 Estate of MARY FERGUSON PHILLIPS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

CHARLES NELSON MEDDERS, II appointed Personal Representative on 04/02/2019 Estate of HELEN S. MEDDERS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

MICHAEL EUGENE MCBIDE appointed Personal Representative on 04/10/2019 Estate of AUBREY EUGENE MCBRIDE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

JANET BYERS AND VALARIE BYERS appointed Personal Representative on 04/01/2019 Estate of HERSHEL L. BYERS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

TINA DENISE TOW appointed Personal Representative on 04/02/2019 Estate of MARY SUE WOOD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 10, 17 & 24, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

BRIAN KEITH COPELAND appointed Personal Representative on 04/03/2019 Estate of DAVID LAMAR STEPHENS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 10, 17 & 24, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

CHRISTOPHER MCDUFFIE appointed Personal Representative on 04/12/2019 Estate of WALLACE MCDUFFIE, JR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 10, 17 & 24, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

NOLA JOHNSTON DREW appointed Personal Representative on 03/29/2019 Estate of SHARON CLARICE JOHNSTON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 10, 17 & 24, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

TAMARA BOATFIELD appointed Personal Representative on 04/03/2019 Estate of RAY D. DONALDSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 10, 17 & 24, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

DONNA ROSS appointed Personal Representative on 04/09/2019 Estate of MARY UVADEL MARTIN BREWSTER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 10, 17 & 24, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

JACOB MILLICAN appointed Personal Representative on 04/16/2019 Estate of SANDRA KAY WILLIAMSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

PATRICIA ANN GOSS appointed Personal Representative on 04/09/2019 Estate of MILDRED SIMMONS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

DAVID GLENN HOLMES appointed Personal Representative on 04/08/2019 Estate of JEWEL DEAN KNUTSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

BARBARA WHITT AND BILL JOHNSON appointed Personal Representative on 04/08/2019 Estate of LINDA JOHNSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

RICKEY L. GROOVER appointed Personal Representative on 04/16/2019 Estate of KATHRYN YVONNE DAVIS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

JUDY BAKER appointed Personal Representative on 04/10/2019 Estate of MANUEL BAKER, JR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

To: Debra A. Tolliver and Christopher Davenport

You are notified that the 10th day of July, 2019 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. has been set as the date and time to hear the contest of the claims of Debra A. Tolliver and Christopher Davenport in the estate of Doris Owens, deceased, Case Number S-9411. You are to be present and prove your claims on said date and time.

Dated this the 14th day of May, 2019

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 17, 24, 31 and June 7, 2019

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900287-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$853.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Ferlandous Lashwn Dobbins

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 29th day of June, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

Done this the 18th day of April, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 26, May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900284-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,499.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Michael Adam Calhoun

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 29th day of June, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

Done this the 18th day of April, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 26, May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. A-1458

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION

PETITION OF RANDY LEDBETTER AND LINDA LEDBETTER

TO: THE UNKNOWN FATHER

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Adoption has been filed in the Probate Court by Randy and Linda Ledbetter to adopt O.W.L., Case No. A-1458.

Hearing is set for the 30th day of July, 2019, at 10:30 am

If you as father, intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within 30 days of the date of last publication herein with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated this the 2nd day of May, 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2019

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. A-1447

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION

PETITION OF WILLIAM AMOS JONES AND WIFE, MARY PAMELA MCCUE JONES

NOTICE TO TAYLOR LYNNETTE MCCARTER, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN

NOTICE TO ALL UNKNOWN FATHERS

You will take notice that the Adoption Petition of William Amos Jones and wife, Mary Pamela McCue Jones, set to be heard on the 9th day of July, 2019 at 10:00 am, was filed on March 26, 2019. Minor child’s birth date is June 19, 2012 who was born to Taylor Lynnette McCarter.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Krystal Padula McWhorter, whose name and address is shown below), and with the clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

DONE this the 8th day of May, 2019.

Krystal Padula McWhorter, Esq.

P.O. Box 8424

Gadsden, AL 35902

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2019

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. A-1449

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION

PETITION OF DANNY ALBERT JENKINS AND WIFE, AMY MARIE JENKINS

NOTICE TO KENITH AMOS HILL, III,

WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN

You will take notice that the Adoption Petition of Danny Albert Jenkins and wife, Amy Marie Jenkins, set to be heard on the 9th day of July, 2019 at 10:30 am, was filed on April 26, 2019. Minor child’s birth date is October 6, 2013, who was born to Ashley Renee Graham.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Krystal Padula McWhorter, whose name and address is shown below), and with the clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

DONE this the 26th day of April, 2019.

Krystal Padula McWhorter, Esq.

P.O. Box 8424

Gadsden, AL 35902

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2019

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-10440

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KATHRYN TOUCHECK

DECEASED

TO: All heirs at law and next of kin of Kathryn Toucheck, deceased

You will hereby take notice that on this day came H.L. Lamberth and produced to the court a paper in writing purporting to be a copy of the Last Will and Testament of Kathryn Toucheck, also known as Bennie Kathryn Splawn Toucheck, deceased, and petitions the court to admit the said Will to probate and record as the Last Will and Testament of the said deceased.

You are notified to be and appear before me, at my office in the located at the Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, at 10:00 o’clock, a.m., on the 29th day of May, 2019, when the petition will be considered, and show, if anything you have to allege, why said paper writing should not be admitted to probate and record, as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

ORDERED on this the 26th day of April, 2019

Scott Hassell

Probate Judge

May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-10482

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DANIELLE MARIE SMITH,

DECEASED

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of DANIELLE MARIE SMITH, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner KELLY SMITH REEVES on the 15th day of April, 2019; Notice is hereby given htat all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within 30 days of the date of this publication.

Kelly Smith Reeves

Petitioner for Summary Distribution

Of The Estate of Danielle Marie Smith

Deceased

May 17, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT CASE.: 10402

THE STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

ESTATE OF RONALD LEROY PERMBERTON

Please take notice that at my office in the Courthouse of said County a Petition for Summary Distribution in the matter of the estate of RONALD LEROY PEMBERTON, was file by TRACY PEMBERTON and thirty (30) days hereto, the Court shall enter an order directing summary distribution.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 17, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN LAUGHLIN, an incapacitated person

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-10470

TO MALAND DOUGLAS, WHOSE ADDRESS IS UNKNOWN

You will hereby take notice that on this day came Donna Kay Garrett and produced to the Court a paper in writing Petitioning for Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship of the Estate of Barbara Ann Laughlin, an incapacitated person

You are hereby notified to be and appear before me, at my office in the Courthouse of said County, on the 17th day of July, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock, a.m. when the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship of the Estate of Barbara Ann Laughlin an incapacitated person, will be considered, and to show cause, if any you have, why that the purported petition should not be admitted to Probate.

This the 16th day of May, 2019 at Gadsden, Alabama

Scott Hassell

Judge, Probate Court of

Etowah County

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASENO.: DR-18-302-CDR

LEAH BRYN THORNHILL

PLAINTIFF

VS.

JOSE MANUEL DE FEO

DEFENDANT

The Plaintiff, Leah Bryn Thornhill, hereby notifies, the Defendant, Jose Manuel De Feo that she has filed a Complaint for Divorce in the above styled cause, and further notifies Jose Manuel De Feo tht he has thirty (30) days in which to file a response to her complaint or else, Leah Bryn Thornhill shall take a default judgment.

Signe this the 23rd day of April, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

May 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2019

DIVORCE NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Case No.: DR-2019-900080.00 SHAVON LOWERY, Plaintiff vs. JAES EARL LOWERY, Defendant. Notice of Divorce Proceedings: Notice to: JAMES EARL LOWERY, whose whereabouts are unknown must answer the complaint for Divorce and other relief by the 26th of June 2019 or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

April 26, May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE #: DR-18-900407.00

MIRANDA LEE BASSETT,

375 PEACH TREE ROAD

BOAZ, AL 35956

D.O.B.:7/22/1980

PLAINTIFF

VS

CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL STORIE

375 PEACH TREE ROAD

BOAZ, AL 35956

D.O.B.: 07/17/1971

DEFENDANT

Christopher Michael Storie Whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the complaint of Miranda Lee Bassett, seeing a divorce and other relief by June 1, 2019, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Civil Action No.: DR-19-900407.00 Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated this the 15th day of May, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO: KRISTIN DECKER

TIMOTHY JAMES PEARSON

CHILDREN OF TINA PEARSON

CHILDREN OF RICKY PEARSON

AND ALL HEIRS-AT-LAW AND NEXT-OF-KIN

CASE NUMBER: S-10457

A Petition to Probate the Last Will & Testament of James Leon Pearson shall be heard on 3rd day of July, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 26, May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that James E. Watts and Sons Contractors, Inc., contractor, has completed the Contract for the Noccalula Falls Kiwanis Pavilion Parking Addition for the State of Alabama and the City of Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify The City of Gadsden Engineering Department.

James E. Watts and Sons Contractors, Inc.

P.O. Box 305

Gadsden, AL 35902

April 29, May 3, 10 & 17, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 6/14/19.

2007 FORD EDGE; VIN # 2FMDK36C07BA55910

2001 HONDA CIVIC; VIN # 1HGEM22991L092082

2005 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER; VIN # 1GNES16S456100435

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

May 10 & 17, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 6/21/19.

1996 FORD LGT CONVT; VIN # 1FTEF15Y5TLA07392

Harlon Willett

244 Watkins Drive

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 458-1365

May 17 & 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 6/21/19.

2000 HONDA ACCORD; VIN # 1HGCG1656YA019614

Taylor Gault

641 County Road 231

Collinsville, AL 35961

(256) 490-1373

May 17 & 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 6/21/19.

2018 FORD FUSION; VIN# 3FA6P0HD6JR279734

1993 DODGE B350; VIN# 2B5WB35Z9PK524830

2002 CHEVROLET CAVALIER; VIN #1G1JC524427198402

2001 NISSAN FRONTIER; VIN #1N6DD21S11C319101

2000 FORD EXPEDITION; VIN # 1FMPU16L4YLC50535

1997 CHEVROLET TAHOE; VIN# 1GNEC13R7VJ443283

2001 FORD EXPEITION; VIN# 1FMPU16L51LA13459

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

May 17 & 24, 2019