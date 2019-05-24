Delicious Summer Snacks

Andy’s Favorite Popcorn, Peanut Butter Popcorn, Ice Box Nut Cookies and White Chocolate Party Mix

By Andy Bedwell

Let’s have a snack party! Popcorn is one of the oldest snacks in the world and is now the trendiest. Many of us remember shaking a pot full of kernels on top of the stove just waiting to hear the first kernel pop.

Today, popcorn shops are everywhere. When Matthew and I were in Gatlinburg a few years ago, we went into a popcorn shop that had peanut butter popcorn. Of course, we had to purchase a bag for his mother, Mary Virginia. Popcorn stores really well in Ziploc bags and are wonderful for traveling and sensational for tailgating snacks.

Andy’s Favorite Popcorn

Microwave butter popcorn

½ cup melted

white almond bark

¼ cup salted peanuts

Pour popped popcorn in a bowl. Mix the peanuts with the popcorn. Drizzle the almond bark over the mixture and mix.

Andy’s Note: This is my personal favorite popcorn that I like to make for my family. You may also use chocolate chips instead of the white almond bark. This is an easy and great snack for a movie.

Peanut Butter Popcorn

½ cup sugar

½ cup light corn syrup

½ cup crunchy peanut butter

½ teaspoon vanilla

Place popcorn in a large bowl. In a saucepan, combine sugar and corn syrup. Stir over heat until mixture reaches a boil. Remove from heat. Immediately add peanut butter and vanilla, blending well. Pour over popcorn and stir to coat.

Andy’s Note: This is such a great snack!

Ice Box Nut Cookies

3 cups plain flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup Crisco shortening

2 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup chopped pecans

Sift flour and soda together. Combine Crisco, eggs and sugars. Blend in flour mixture and nuts. On wax paper form mixture into three rolls. Chill in ice box (refrigerator). Slice and bake on ungreased cookie sheet at 350 degrees for about eight minutes. Cookie rolls can be frozen and baked as needed.

Andy’s Note: These cookies are delicious! I love the fact that I can freeze these and then bake when I need to serve them. With children out of school, we need these convenient snacks.

White Chocolate Party Mix

5 cups cheerios

2 (12 oz.) package

vanilla baking chips

5 cups corn Chex cereal

3 tablespoons Crisco oil

2 cups salted peanuts

1 pound of M & M’s

1 (10 oz.) package

miniature pretzels

In a large bowl, mix the first five ingredients. Set aside. In a microwave-safe bowl, heat chips and oil on medium high for two minutes, stirring once. Microwave 10 seconds longer. Stir until smooth. Pour over cereal mixture and mix well to coat. Spread on to three waxed paper lined baking sheets. Let cool, break apart. Store in airtight container. This recipe makes five quarts.

I hope you will enjoy these recipes as you spend time with your friends, children and grandchildren. Our dream for them is to look back on their summers in Alabama with warm feelings in their hearts!

Happy summer, y’all!

Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.