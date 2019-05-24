Lack of a GPS and my first-ever speech in public

By Vicki Scott

The day finally happened – my first public speech because of my articles!

The honor is real, and I still can’t believe it. I love to talk and make people laugh, and Northeast Etowah Community Center made it happen. Thank you, Mary Grissom, for giving me this chance.

It gives me great pride to let you know that I made it to the center on time and without using my phone’s GPS. Okay, if I must confess, my husband Alan twice took me by there to show me where it was located. I passed by the center’s the driveway and had to turn around, but still, I was on time and had no GPS. It was a personal victory.

Pat Hill, our director at George Wallace Senior Center in Glencoe, might have been just kidding when she said that she was my agent. But she met me at Northeast Etowah Community Center and has been practicing as an agent.

I praise God for her and Alan; they both read all my material before it goes to the editor, Chris McCarthy. They both offered advice and constructive criticism, and I cannot begin to describe my appreciation.

Alan has just finished checking and editing my book, and Pat is working on it now. That’s my system – Alan checks it, then Pat checks it, and then Chris checks it. I might add an extra set of eyes before Chris looks over my book.

At Northeast Etowah Community Center, Pat had a double; her name is Shirley Boyd. They both kept time on my speech and made sure I didn’t talk too long. Pat makes me nervous in saying that I am the funniest when I’m nervous. I’m glad she came to the program. When I met Shirley and noticed all of her and Pat’s similarities, my blood pressure might have gone up. My speech must have been hilarious. I had fun and I heard people laugh. Joy filled my heart!

Afterwards, a gentleman gave a wonderful devotion prior to the prayer and blessing of the food.

We ate afterwards. I’m like a cat – you feed me, I will show up again. I was well-nourished when I left Northeast Etowah Community Center, both physically and mentally.

Thanks again to Ms. Grissom and the people at Northeast Etowah Community Center for welcoming my “agent” and me to your magnificent facility. We would love to introduce y’all to our George Wallace Senior Center family one day and have a family union. I’ll make sure Peggy is there!

Y’all are awesome and such a blessing! Until the next time, our new friends.

I would also like to thank the lady who cared about me enough to ask me if I knew how to find my way home. Is your name Peggy?

