Legals for the week of 5/24 to 5/30

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Wilson L. Hill to Community Credit Union, now known as WinSouth Credit Union, on the 16th day of November, 2011, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3358195 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 6th day of June, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL I: Begin at the NE corner of Lot 27 of Solar Estates, recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 131, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and run Southwesterly along the North line of Lot 27 a distance of 115.0 feet; thence deflect 82º 36’ right and run Northwesterly a distance of 200.00 feet; thence deflect 105º 39’ right and run a distance of 118.43 feet; thence deflect 74º 21’ right and run Southeasterly a distance of 182.87 feet to the point of beginning.

PARCEL II: Lot 27 of Solar Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 131, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

JONATHAN A. HUFFSTUTLER

Brunson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.C.

301 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone 256-546-9205

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tonya Lynn Golden and Phillip Alan Golden to WinSouth Credit Union on the 14th day of November, 2012, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3376850 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 6th day of June, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land described as follows: Begin at the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian; thence East along the South line of said forty a distance of 313 feet; thence North and parallel with the West line of said forty a distance of 417.4 feet; thence West and parallel with the South line of said forty and the South line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter a distance of 626 feet; thence South and parallel with the East line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter 417.4 feet to a point in the South line of said Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; thence East and along the South line of said Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter 313 feet to the point of beginning. Said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, and a portion of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, all in Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian, and lying and being in Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama, and being subject to rights of Alabama Power Company as set out in Deed Records 5-J, page 210; 5-V, page 589; 7-K, page 211; and 509, page 558, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and being subject to public roads as now located through or across the same.

Also, to describe the point of beginning of a lot or parcel of land commence at the Southwest corner of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 29, T-12-S, R-7-E, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run in an Easterly direction and along the South line of said forty for a distance of 313 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 52′ to the left and run 39 feet to the Northerly line of Pineview Street and the point of beginning of the lands herein described. From said point of beginning continue along the previously described course for a distance of 378.4 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 52′ to the right and run 42.1 feet; thence deflect 81 degrees 38′ to the right and run 381.57 feet to a point in the Northerly line of Pineview Street; thence run in a Westerly direction and along the Northerly line of Pineview Street for a distance of 91.9 feet to the point of beginning, lying and being a portion of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 29, T-12-S, R-7-E, Etowah County, Alabama.

Less and except: To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4; thence run South 88 degrees 00 minutes West, along the South line thereof, 313.00 feet to a point; thence run North 02 degrees 52 minutes West, parallel with the East line of said NE 1/4 of SW 1/4, 1.10 feet to a point in the North line of Pineview Avenue (60 ft. R/W), which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning, continue North 2 degrees 52 minutes West, 416.30 feet to a point; thence run North 88 degrees 00 minutes East 507.00 feet to a point; thence run South 02 degrees 52 minutes East, 378.68 feet to a point in aforesaid North line of Pineview Avenue; thence run along said North line with the following bearings and distances: South 88 degrees 48 minutes West, 217.64 feet; South 84 degrees 21 minutes West, 97.50 feet; South 80 degrees 17 minutes West, 89.03 feet and South 75 degrees 44 minutes West, 105.72 feet to the point of beginning, embracing portions of aforesaid NE 1/4 of SW 1/4 and portions of the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, all in Section 29, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian, Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

JONATHAN A. HUFFSTUTLER

Brunson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.C.

301 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone 256-546-9205

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by ERIC LAMAR ROBERTS to MCM PROPERTIES, INC. dated October 4, 2013 and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3392916; the undersigned mortgage owner, MCM PROPERTIES, INC., has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 13th day of June, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Beginning at the Northwest Corner of Lot Two (2) in Block Nine (9) and running East 150 feet along Washington Street; thence South along the line between Lots One (1) and Two (2), 150 feet; thence West to the West line of said lot Two (2) on Reservoir Street, being 160 feet more or less; thence North along said West line of Lot Two (2) 150 feet to the point of beginning, being in said Lot Two (2), Block Nine (9) in the Ewing Addition, and lying and being situated in Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the

property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

MCM PROPERTIES, INC.

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

May 10, 17 & 24, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on April 24, 2006 by Enga Sturns, single, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and recorded in Instrument Number at 3246162 on May 5, 2006, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2006-2 Trust, Home Equity Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-2 as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument Number, 3382452 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on June 27, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number One (1) of the Frank Adams Estate Subdivision as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats “A”, page 342, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Being the same as property acquired by Area Lee Adams by virtue of that certain Special Warranty Deed from William J. Wade, trustee of Mid-State Trust II, dated May 30, 1997, which is recorded in Book 1997 at Page 195 on June 24, 1997. Commonly known as 1121 WainWright Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35903.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1217 Wainwright Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2006-2 Trust, Home Equity Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-2, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 15-007145

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

May 24, 31 & June 7, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

TINA DENISE TOW appointed Personal Representative on 04/02/2019 Estate of MARY SUE WOOD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 10, 17 & 24, 2019

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

BRIAN KEITH COPELAND appointed Personal Representative on 04/03/2019 Estate of DAVID LAMAR STEPHENS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 10, 17 & 24, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

CHRISTOPHER MCDUFFIE appointed Personal Representative on 04/12/2019 Estate of WALLACE MCDUFFIE, JR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 10, 17 & 24, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

NOLA JOHNSTON DREW appointed Personal Representative on 03/29/2019 Estate of SHARON CLARICE JOHNSTON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 10, 17 & 24, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

TAMARA BOATFIELD appointed Personal Representative on 04/03/2019 Estate of RAY D. DONALDSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 10, 17 & 24, 2019

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

DONNA ROSS appointed Personal Representative on 04/09/2019 Estate of MARY UVADEL MARTIN BREWSTER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 10, 17 & 24, 2019

__________

FILE CLAIMS

JACOB MILLICAN appointed Personal Representative on 04/16/2019 Estate of SANDRA KAY WILLIAMSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

PATRICIA ANN GOSS appointed Personal Representative on 04/09/2019 Estate of MILDRED SIMMONS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

___________

FILE CLAIMS

DAVID GLENN HOLMES appointed Personal Representative on 04/08/2019 Estate of JEWEL DEAN KNUTSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

___________

FILE CLAIMS

BARBARA WHITT AND BILL JOHNSON appointed Personal Representative on 04/08/2019 Estate of LINDA JOHNSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

RICKEY L. GROOVER appointed Personal Representative on 04/16/2019 Estate of KATHRYN YVONNE DAVIS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

JUDY BAKER appointed Personal Representative on 04/10/2019 Estate of MANUEL BAKER, JR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given FNA NP, LLC, 120 N. LASALLE STREET, SUITE 1220, CHICAGO, IL 60602, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 3509 GEORGIA AVENUE, in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 17 BLK 4 JAMES H PRUETT ADD PLAT D 135 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CASONYA MITCHELL, 213 DAVIS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2819 TALLAHASSEE STREET District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

E1/2 LT 1 BLK 3 MOORE & HOPSON’S ADD SOUTH HIG PLAT B-120 7-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given TIMOTHY A. ROBERTS & DORIS R. JOHNSON, 730 PAMELA DRIVE, GADSDEN, AL 35904, 400 CREEK SIDE CIRCLE, GADSDEN, AL 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2613 E. BROAD STREET, in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 3 BLK 1 HERRING-ROSEN-BAUM SUB PLAT C-381 GADSDEN SEC 13 TWP 12S R 6E BK 1219 PG 857 1913-196

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SHEILA BARTON ERWIN, 116 BRENTWOOD DR. GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3100 W. MEIGHAN BLVD. in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOTS 11 12 BLK 12 SMITHS 1ST ADD PLAT B-158 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LINDA ANN ATKINS, 190 GLADDEN ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1506 ALABAMA AVENUE, in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 14 BLK 4 INTERURBAN LAND CO ADD #1 PLAT B-206 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $601.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KELVIN & MARY BOTHWELL, 1411 EASTVIEW AVE. GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 850 NOBLE ROAD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1411 EASTVIEW AVENUE District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 12 BLK 1 COLLEGE HGHTS 2ND ADD D-73 GADSDEN SEC 14 TWP 12S R 6E 1504-167 D-98-2054

Should be assessed with a lien of $196.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FNA NP, LLC, 120 N. LASALLE STREET, SUITE 1220, CHICAGO, IL 60602, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1408 CHANDLER STREET (possibly 1302 Kentucky Ave.) District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

BEG SW COR LT 6 BLK 1 GOSS & HARDINS 1ST ADD TO COLLEGE HEIGHTS PLAT C-245 TH NE 96 TH E 121.4 TH SW 79.8 TH W 158 TO POB BEING PT LTS 5-6 BLK 1 GOSS & HARDINS 1ST ADD TO COLLEGE HEIGHTS PLAT C-245 14-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAZ INVESTMENTS, LLC, P.O. BOX 1188, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY at JUNE 4, 2019 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1317 EASTVIEW AVENUE District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 22 & 23 BLK 11 REAR BLKS 6-8 PT BLK 7 ROLLING GREEN PARK PLAT-C-349 GADSDEN 14-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given LIONEL PAIR, 1216 ALABAMA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1222 ALABAMA AVE, in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 13 BLK 1 PADEN & HUGHES SUPPLEMENT TO BLK NO 1 OF THE INTERURBAN ADDITION PLAT B-208 IN GADSDEN 5-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given LARRY C. MARTIN, AS PLAN ADMINISTRATOR, 201 BROAD STREET, SUITE 200, ROME, GEORGIA 30161, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1221 STILLMAN AVENUE District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 5 BLK 11 GOODYEAR HIGHLANDS RE-AR BK 11 PLAT C-293 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given JEANETTE CHANDLER, 901 SOUTH 12TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1220 ETOWAH AVENUE, in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 17 BLK 12 INTERURBAN LAND CO 1ST ADD PLAT B-206 GAD 5-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given LIONEL PAIR, 1216 ALABAMA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1216 ALABAMA AVENUE, in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 14 BLK 1 PADEN & HUGHES SUPPLEMENT TO INTERURBAN ADD PLAT B-208 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $601.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1114 FULLER STREET, in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 8-10 & PT LT 7 BLK 5 SHADOWLAWN SUB PLAT C-75 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to AMANDA S. CARRELL, 1109 CENTRAL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1109 CENTRAL AVE. in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 1-2 BLK 15 SOUTH HIGHLANDS ADD PLAT B-75 7-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FNA NP, LLC, 120 LASALLE STREET SUITE 1220, CHICAGO,IL 60602, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1106 BROOKSIDE DRIVE District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 12 BLK 7 MOUNTAIN BROOKS RE-ARR & ADD E-11 33-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $316.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GLADYSIA N. SCOTT, 1619 MURRAY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1105 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 11 BLK 3 GLENDALE SUB E GADSDEN PLAT E-53 13-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given DELBERT E. & LOU ANNE DOWNEY, 1980 NABORS DRIVE, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1016 SLUSSER AVENUE, in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 17 BLK 33 GARDEN CITY SUB #1 PLAT C-408-409 GAD 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SANDRA BECK, 736 ALDENHAM LANE, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174, 125 DEER LAKE CIRCLE, ORMUND BEACH, FL 32174, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1009 SLUSSER AVE. in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 11 BLK 32 GARDEN CITY SUB NO 1 PLAT C-408,409 GADSDEN

11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given WALTER & EDNA FORD, EST. C/O FRANCES FORD DICKSON, 51 MONTGOMERY STREET NE, ATLANTA, GEORGIA 30307, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1008 N. 8TH STREET, in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 1 & 3 BLK 31 THORNTON ADD PLAT B-334 GADSDEN SEC 33 TWP 11S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SPENCER & LELA A. THOMAS, 1010 S. 12TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 936 AVENUE F District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 19 BLK 28 THORNTON ADD PLAT B-334 GADSDEN SEC 33 TWP 11S R 6E

BK 1106

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JERRY RAY ODEN, 3075 OLD GALLANT ROAD, GALLANT, ALABAMA 35972, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 929 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 11 BLK 1 LIDDELL ADD PLAT A-216 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to UNITED HELPING HAND SPIRITUAL AL CONFERENCE, INC. c/o LOU ELLA GARRISON, P.O. BOX 2022, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 922 AVENUE G District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 7 BLK 8 LIDDELL ADD PLAT A-216 GADSDEN SEC 4 TWP 12S R 6E

STATE SALE #78 REF 1803-88 REF 1825-141 1832-81 1944-261

Should be assessed with a lien of $316.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to, NATHANIEL POLLARD, 3475 BERNARD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 920 WILSON AVENUE District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 14 BLK 36 GARDEN CITY SUB #1 PLAT C-408-409 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROSE HARRIS, 81 COURT NORTH, ELLENWOOD, GA 30294, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 814 CREST AVENUE District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 7-10 JEFF DAVIS SUB PLAT B-188 GAD 14-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to, DIANA PILAR SALINAS, 505 WEBSTER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 809 S. 14TH STREET District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 1 BLK 1 O J STOCKS ADD PLAT B-147 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EMMA LOU & SIDNEY L. RICHARDSON C/O SIDNEY L. RICHARDSON, 5882 SHELDON COURT, APT.C, COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA 30349, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 804 ROGERS STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 4 BLK 25 THORNTON ADD PLAT B-334 33-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIAM & CORA LEE BROWN, C/O MORRIS FOSTER, III, 2300 GLOBAL FORUM BLVD. APT. 927, ATLANTA, GEORGIA 30340, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY at 11a.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 803 ROGERS STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 8 BLK 24 GADSDEN LAND & IMP CO PLAT B-334 GADSDEN 33-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given FIRST YORK, LLC, 817 BROADWAY STE. 530, NEW YORK, NY 10003, BARBARA MORGAN, 2485 CEDAR RIDGE CIRCLE, GADSDEN, AL 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 711 SLACK STREET, in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 6 SLACK ST ADD PLAT C-17 GADSDEN 9-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TRIUMPH HOLINESS CHURCH, 525 EVANS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 525 EVANS STREET District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 8 CUMMINS ADD PLAT A-269 SEC 33 TWP 11S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BRITTON CHILDS, III & EMMA JEAN CHILDS, 1206 RANDALL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 402 EVANS STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG SE COR LT 5 KEELING ADD PLAT A-265 TH N 47 ALONG W ROW EVANS ST TH NW 85S TH SW 54 TH E 85S TO POB BEING PT LT 5 KEELING ADD PLAT A-265 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BRIAN WILLIAM FLOYD, P.O. BOX 343, ROCKMART, GEORGIA 30153, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 402 BRANDON STREET District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

ALL LT 1 W1/2 LT 2 BLK 3 ALICE MAUDE GREEN EST GADS SEC 26 TWP 11S R 6E 1572-47 1583-333

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given HASSIE WOOD, 110 COUNTY ROAD 113, WINFIELD, ALABAMA 35594, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 401 8TH ST. NORTH, in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 7 & SW 25.715 LT 6 BLK C BONNIE NOWLIN SUB PLAT D-41 11-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given RONNIE POLLARD, 311 ELMWOOD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, P.O. BOX 4252, GADSDEN, AL 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 311 ELMWOOD AVENUE, in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOTS 28&29 BLK B AMENDED ELMWOOD NORTH DIVISION PLAT

B-362&363 GADSDEN 10-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOHNNY P. & SHARON B BYRD, 227 HINDS ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 227 HINDS ROAD in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM SE COR SE1/4 NW1/4 TH N 30 TO N ROW OF HINDS RD TH W 370S ALONG ROW TO POB TH W 369 ALONG ROW TH NE 345S TH SE 195S TH S 210S TO POB LYING IN SE1/4 NW1/4 GADSDEN 29-11-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $338.50 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ANTIOCH BAPTIST CHURCH, INC. 2103 EAST BROAD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 209 BROWN STREET District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 24-25 BLK 2 BROWN’S ADD PLAT C-95 14-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given PHYLLIS LUHRS, 258 CANOE CREEK ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 204 NORTH 4TH STREET, in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 3&4 BLK 5 AMENDED ELMWOOD NORTH DIVISION PLAT B-326&327 GADSDEN SEC 10 TWP 12S R 6E

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ELFIDO OVALLE, 203 DAVIS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 203 DAVIS STREET District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 7-10 JEFF DAVIS SUB PLAT B-188 GAD 14-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given FERCH PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, INC., 1308 HILLWOOD DRIVE, GUNTERSVILLE, ALABAMA 35976, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 111 N. 7TH STREET, in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 50S X 142S X 52S X 142S LYING IN SE1/4 NE1/4 SE OF 7TH ST 10-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $251.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JESSE GATES c/o MARVIN MCNEAL, 991 BROWNING CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 111 21ST STREET NORTH District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

S 50 LT 10 BLK 1 W M SMITH’S 2ND ADD A-423 GADSDEN 14-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $136.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARCIA E. HARDNEY, P.O. BOX 1425, ANNISTON, ALABAMA 36202, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 106 PINEHURST STREET District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 6 BLK D PINE HURST ADD LTS D,E, & F PLAT B-15 14-12-6

Should be assessed with a lien of $256.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LARRY COLVIN, 734 DOUBLE A CIRCLE, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY JUNE 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 11 W. WILKINSON AVENUE District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 69 PARCEL #2 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F-53 36-11-5

Should be assessed with a lien of $196.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Harbison

Building Official

City of Gadsden

O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 24, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

To: Debra A. Tolliver and Christopher Davenport

You are notified that the 10th day of July, 2019 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. has been set as the date and time to hear the contest of the claims of Debra A. Tolliver and Christopher Davenport in the estate of Doris Owens, deceased, Case Number S-9411. You are to be present and prove your claims on said date and time.

Dated this the 14th day of May, 2019

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 17, 24, 31 and June 7, 2019

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: DR-19-900106-GCD

MISTY LASHAE TILLERY HAIRRELL

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

CHAD TILLERY,

DEFENDANT

TO: CHAD TILLERY

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: DR-19-900106-gcd

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days afer the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Date this the 20th day of May, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

May 24, 31, June 7 & 14, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. A-1458

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION

PETITION OF RANDY LEDBETTER AND LINDA LEDBETTER

TO: THE UNKNOWN FATHER

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Adoption has been filed in the Probate Court by Randy and Linda Ledbetter to adopt O.W.L., Case No. A-1458.

Hearing is set for the 30th day of July, 2019, at 10:30 am

If you as father, intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within 30 days of the date of last publication herein with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated this the 2nd day of May, 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. A-1447

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION

PETITION OF WILLIAM AMOS JONES AND WIFE, MARY PAMELA MCCUE JONES

NOTICE TO TAYLOR LYNNETTE MCCARTER, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN

NOTICE TO ALL UNKNOWN FATHERS

You will take notice that the Adoption Petition of William Amos Jones and wife, Mary Pamela McCue Jones, set to be heard on the 9th day of July, 2019 at 10:00 am, was filed on March 26, 2019. Minor child’s birth date is June 19, 2012 who was born to Taylor Lynnette McCarter.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Krystal Padula McWhorter, whose name and address is shown below), and with the clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

DONE this the 8th day of May, 2019.

Krystal Padula McWhorter, Esq.

P.O. Box 8424

Gadsden, AL 35902

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. A-1449

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION

PETITION OF DANNY ALBERT JENKINS AND WIFE, AMY MARIE JENKINS

NOTICE TO KENITH AMOS HILL, III,

WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN

You will take notice that the Adoption Petition of Danny Albert Jenkins and wife, Amy Marie Jenkins, set to be heard on the 9th day of July, 2019 at 10:30 am, was filed on April 26, 2019. Minor child’s birth date is October 6, 2013, who was born to Ashley Renee Graham.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Krystal Padula McWhorter, whose name and address is shown below), and with the clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

DONE this the 26th day of April, 2019.

Krystal Padula McWhorter, Esq.

P.O. Box 8424

Gadsden, AL 35902

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2019

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: THE ADOPTION PETITION OF SCOTTIE HOGUE

CASE NO.: A-1443

TO: THE ALLEGED BIOLOGICAL MOTHER, TIFFANY AMBER NORRIS

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption in the above styled matter has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner and that the 23rd day of July 2019, at 2:00o’clock p.m. has been set for hearing on the same in said court in the City of Gadsden, Alabama. Please e advised that if you intend to contest this adoptin, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioner, whose names and address are shown below and with the Clerk of said Probate Court.

Done this 18th day of March, 2019.

Rodney L. Ward

Attorney for Petitioner

827 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

May 24, 31, June 7 & 14, 2019

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN LAUGHLIN, an incapacitated person

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-10470

TO MALAND DOUGLAS, WHOSE ADDRESS IS UNKNOWN

You will hereby take notice that on this day came Donna Kay Garrett and produced to the Court a paper in writing Petitioning for Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship of the Estate of Barbara Ann Laughlin, an incapacitated person

You are hereby notified to be and appear before me, at my office in the Courthouse of said County, on the 17th day of July, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock, a.m. when the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship of the Estate of Barbara Ann Laughlin an incapacitated person, will be considered, and to show cause, if any you have, why that the purported petition should not be admitted to Probate.

This the 16th day of May, 2019 at Gadsden, Alabama

Scott Hassell

Judge, Probate Court of

Etowah County

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASENO.: DR-18-302-CDR

LEAH BRYN THORNHILL

PLAINTIFF

VS.

JOSE MANUEL DE FEO

DEFENDANT

The Plaintiff, Leah Bryn Thornhill, hereby notifies, the Defendant, Jose Manuel De Feo that she has filed a Complaint for Divorce in the above styled cause, and further notifies Jose Manuel De Feo tht he has thirty (30) days in which to file a response to her complaint or else, Leah Bryn Thornhill shall take a default judgment.

Signe this the 23rd day of April, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

May 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE #: DR-18-900407.00

MIRANDA LEE BASSETT,

375 PEACH TREE ROAD

BOAZ, AL 35956

D.O.B.:7/22/1980

PLAINTIFF

VS

CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL STORIE

375 PEACH TREE ROAD

BOAZ, AL 35956

D.O.B.: 07/17/1971

DEFENDANT

Christopher Michael Storie Whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the complaint of Miranda Lee Bassett, seeing a divorce and other relief by June 1, 2019, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Civil Action No.: DR-19-900407.00 Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated this the 15th day of May, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

May 17, 24 & 31, 2019

_________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 6/21/19.

1996 FORD LGT CONVT; VIN # 1FTEF15Y5TLA07392

Harlon Willett

244 Watkins Drive

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 458-1365

May 17 & 24, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 6/21/19.

2000 HONDA ACCORD; VIN # 1HGCG1656YA019614

Taylor Gault

641 County Road 231

Collinsville, AL 35961

(256) 490-1373

May 17 & 24, 2019

_________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 6/21/19.

2018 FORD FUSION; VIN# 3FA6P0HD6JR279734

1993 DODGE B350; VIN# 2B5WB35Z9PK524830

2002 CHEVROLET CAVALIER; VIN #1G1JC524427198402

2001 NISSAN FRONTIER; VIN #1N6DD21S11C319101

2000 FORD EXPEDITION; VIN # 1FMPU16L4YLC50535

1997 CHEVROLET TAHOE; VIN# 1GNEC13R7VJ443283

2001 FORD EXPEITION; VIN# 1FMPU16L51LA13459

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

May 17 & 24, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 6/28/19.

2000 VICTORY V9Z MOTORCYCLE; VIN # 5VPCB15DOY3001895

2005 FORD TAURUS; VIN # 1FAFP53U05A117473

1998 HONDA CIVIC; VIN # 2HGEJ6674WH608183

2005 FORD MUSTANG; VIN # 1ZVFT84N755232611

UNI Towing

2075 Hwy 77

Attalla, AL 35954

May 24 & 31, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 6/28/19.

1999 FORD F-250; VIN # 1FTNW21F5XEA60579

2012 VOLKSWAGON EOS; VIN # WVWBW7AH1CV003579

2005 TOYOTA COROLLA; VIN # 1NXBR32E15Z394905

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

May 24 & 31, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 6/28/19.

2008 CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY; VIN # 2A8HR54P78R711010

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256)613-8499

May 24 & 31, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 6/28/19.

2002 FORD ESCAPE; VIN # 1FMYU03112KD68072

2002 CHRYSLER SEBRING; VIN # 4C3AG52HX2E165756

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

May 24 & 31, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 6/28/19.

2006 BUICK RENDEZVOUS; VIN # 3G5DB03L96S609999

AM PM Roadside and Towing

827 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 691-9162

May 24 & 31, 2019

