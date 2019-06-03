Inspiration from God’s Word - Keep on keeping on

By Toni Ford

Have you ever stopped to thank God for being a God of second chances?

Personally, I know that I don’t thank Him enough for all the second, third and fourth chances He had given me in my lifetime and will continue to give me. When you think about it, we all have failed or messed up in life at some point and many of those times we might not even remembered. The challenge becomes, when I do fail at something, do I keep pressing in or do I give up? Too many people make the mistake of quitting just short of success.

Did you know that R.H. Macy failed seven times before his store in New York caught on? Babe Ruth, struck out 1,330 times but he also hit 714 home runs. Colonel Sanders went to more than 1,009 places trying to sell his chicken recipe before he found an interested buyer. Walt Disney was turned down 302 times before he received financing for his dream of creating “The Happiest Place on Earth.” Today, millions of people share the joy of Disneyland and Disneyworld every year. Thomas Edison tried almost 10,000 times before he succeeded in creating an electric light. Had he given up, you and I still might be reading in the dark!

So, what does the Word of God say about keeping on?

Job 17:9 says, “The righteous keep moving forward, and those with clean hand become stronger and stronger.”

Philippians 3:14 says, “I press on to reach the end of the race and receive the heavenly prize for which God, through Christ Jesus, is calling us.”

Psalm 32:8 says, “The Lord says, ‘I will guide you along the best pathway for your life.”

Philippians 1:6 says, “Being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”

God is doing a work in each of us. He is here to guide us, teach us and walk this journey with us. Our responsibility is to trust Him and not give up in the process. We must keep on going, no matter what. If you really believe in what you are doing, give it all you have and don’t give up. Make sure you constantly evaluate your approach and seek the Lord’s wisdom and direction as your try and reach your goal. If you trust the Lord, seek after Him, stay determined to keep on keeping on, you will eventually reach your ultimate destination.

God is for you, and when we invite Him and allow Him to be part of the journey, we will find success sooner rather than later!

Thank you, Jesus, for always being a God of second chances. Give me the strength never to give up on the dreams you have given me, and may I always seek you and allow you to be a part of this journey!

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!