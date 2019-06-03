Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Andy’s Favorite Cheese Ball, Yummy Enchiladas and Lemon Dump Cake

Anyone who entertains knows that the purpose of serving appetizers is to have your family and guests linger by the food, chatting, sharing stories and generally having some sort of human contact. When my sister Mary has us over for Christmas, she always has a table fixed with the most fabulous cheese ball covered with pepper jelly. Every family gathering needs a fancy cheese ball. The little ball of goodness is usually made up of cream cheese, mayonnaise and pecans.

Andy’s Favorite Cheese Ball

2 (8-ounce) cream cheese (room temperature)

2 cups finely chopped pecans (use food processor)

2 tablespoons chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped bell pepper

1 (8 1/4-ounce can crushed pineapple, drained

1 tablespoon seasoned salt

Mix extra pecans and dried flaked parsley together and roll ball in the mixture. This will make one large ball or two small ones.

Andy’s Note: I can never say enough about this recipe. I will say that of all of my recipes, this one is my favorite. I have made this in different colors, different shapes, as a sandwich filler and as a dip. During the Christmas holiday, I always add sliced red cherries. You must try this one.

Yummy Enchiladas

1/2 cup sour cream

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 cups hot salsa

2 cups grated Mexican blend cheese

3 cups cooked and shredded chicken

1/4 teaspoon oregano

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1 cup frozen Mexican blend veggies, thawed

4 green onions, sliced

12-14 flour tortillas, soft-taco size

In a bowl, blend sour cream and cream cheese. Add half cup of salsa and one cup of cheese. In a se-cond bowl, combine the chicken, oregano, cayenne pepper and cumin. Add the chicken mixture to the cheese mixture and then stir in veggies. Coat the bottom of a baking dish with salsa. Put roughly one-third cup of filling in each tortilla, roll and place seam side down in baking dish until all ingredients are used. Cover with remaining salsa and cheeses and bake for about 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Top with green onions in the final five minutes of baking.

Andy’s Note: If you buy a rotisserie chicken and pull the meat from that, it’s generally just enough to double this recipe. This is a great recipe!

Lemon Dump Cake

1 Lemon Supreme Deluxe cake mix

1 package lemon instant pudding

¾ cup Crisco oil

1 cup water

4 eggs

Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons milk

Blend all ingredients in a large bowl. Beat at medium speed. Pour into a greased and floured 10-inch tube pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-55 minutes. Cool right-side up for about 25 minutes and then remove from pan. To make the glaze, combine the sugar and milk and drizzle over the cake.

Andy’s Note: This would be delicious with some homemade vanilla ice cream. I love anything lemon!

Stay cool and happy cooking y’all!

