Area coach, players selected to Super All-State soccer teams

Several area soccer players and one local coach recently were named to the Alabama High School Soccer Coaches Association’s Super All-State team for all classifications.

On the girls’ side, Southside’s Tiffany Cargill (pictured above) was selected Small School Coach of the Year after guiding the Lady Panthers to a 21-3 record and the program’s third straight Final Four appearance. Southside outscored opponents by a 151-10, including 134-0 during an 18-game shutout stretch that ranged from Feb. 21 to May 10. In five playoffs games, Southside outscored the opposition by a 26-2 margin.

Southside senior midfielder Savanna Knighten was named to the second team. For the boys, Southside junior midfielder Isaac Franklin made the first team, while senior defender Spencer Barnard was picked for the second team.

Receiving honorable mention recognition for the girls were Alexis Thompson and Savanna Blackwell from Southside; Avery Bane, Mary Reid Goodwin, Makenna Beard and Alyia Al-Homoud from Westbrook Christian; and Nayeli Cortez from Etowah.

Boys honorable mention selections were Koen De Hulla from Southside and Derek Zatarain from Etowah.