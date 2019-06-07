Inspiration from God’s Word - Summer, a new season

By Toni Ford

What do you think of when you think of summer? What brings you joy about this season? Better yet, what do you want your summer to look like?

I love the creativity of God when He created the four seasons. We use seasons as a way of dividing up the year, but not all places on earth experience seasons in the same way. However, no matter where you are from, you will notice that certain things – hours of daylight, the weather, the environment – change as one season flows into the next.

I have found this to be true for me spiritually as well, and it often flows with the environmental seasons. Ecclesiastes 3:1 says, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” A.W. Tozer wrote, “Summer is the period of full power when life multiplies, and it is hard to believe that it can ever end.” However, we all know that the summer season goes by way too quickly, so how can we make the most of this season?

Here are a few suggestions on how to benefit from this season we call summer:

Rest. Summer might be a time to take advantage of the longer days and sleep in a little later. Or it might be a time to rekindle a habit of morning prayer when the birds are singing in the early morning hours. Ps. 46:10 says, “Be still and know that I am God.” This is a great reminder to slow down, rest and enjoy spending more time with our God during this season. As we rest in God and slow our schedules, we will begin to experience Exodus 33:14, which says, “My presence will go with you, I will give you rest.”

Refreshment. Summer can be a great time to grill outdoors, plant a garden, play with your kids in the yard with a sprinkler or travel with family and friends. Jeremiah 31:25 says, “I will refresh the weary and satisfy the faint.” May this season be a time of refreshment, a time of rejuvenation and a time to prepare for the season ahead.

Reflection. Summer can also be a time to reflect on the past, leaving it behind and looking forward to what lies ahead. Matthew 11:29 says, “Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.” A great way to reflect is by turning over all that is on our hearts and minds, all the unknowns, and all that we have tried to hang on to and manage ourselves, turning everything over to our Lord and letting Him take control of all things.

Dear Lord, today we commit this season of summer to You. We pray that we would take time to rest and reflect, and as a result, we would be refreshed. May we experience this in all areas of our lives – spiritually, mentally and physically. Thank you for creating this season and for knowing what we need most during this time! We love you and are thankful for your creation!