Trying to get back in the senior center groove

By Vicki Scott

Last Friday, I started back working at my old/new job as Center Manager at George Wallace Senior Center in Glencoe. I might have been a little excited, because I woke up at 1 a.m. The anticipation was excruciating. I was so nervous! About a year and a half had passed since I left the center and I didn’t remember my morning routine.

As I drove up, Faye Moore came in behind me. She not only is my co-worker but my neighbor and one of my first friends I made when we moved to Glencoe. I wasn’t expecting to see Faye at that time since she usually comes in at 9 a.m. She said she wasn’t sure if the lady I was replacing (who took my place when I left) was coming in. She had been sick. When the lady arrived soon after that, we had plenty of help for our Friday lunch.

There were several changes at the center since I left, but I’m up for the challenge. What is important to me is seeing our seniors and doing activities with them. I have learned so much from them, especially during gospel singing on Fridays.

One of our seniors, Charles Tolleson, apologized on Facebook because he wasn’t going to be able to come see me. I told him I would be singing at the top of my lungs. He ended up coming anyway and said he was ready for me to sing. Our gospel singing just does something to a person!

In between songs, several seniors expressed interest in going to the movies. They said that a good Christian movie was showing and we needed to go. I love going to the movies, but I am still nervous about my duties as a center manager. With our director Pat Hill’s permission, we might be able to go to the movies soon.

I’m trying to think positive in that soon I will be able to pick up where I left off a year and a half ago and get the system in my head back in order. It was nice to get out of the house.

On Saturday, my husband and I were going to help a sister in Christ move to our Glencoe area but I couldn’t get in touch with her. So, we went to Valley Head to see the Memories of Mayberry festival. After we toured the car show and visited the vendor stands, we heard that they were going to have an auction. I couldn’t tell if my ears perked due to the rush to find a good seat.

The Weiss Lake Auctioneer presented the items up for auction, and he was very entertaining. We bid on a cruise for two on The Southern Belle in Chattanooga, Tenn. Even though we were outbid, Alan said we were going anyway. I thought about our seniors. The cruise on The Southern Belle was one of the first trips we went on as a group. Alan and I enjoyed it so much that we later went again. Alan now works Monday through Friday, so this would have to be a weekend trip. I would love to go anytime. I had so much fun on both cruises.

There are so many ideas popping up in my head in excitement to starting my new/old job. If I could just get my head together and fall back into my routine with comfort. There are changes that my brain has to re-calculate but I think everything will be all right. I am still nervous but I praise God for giving the honor of playing with our GWSC seniors again. I just pray that I don’t disappoint Him or them. Thanks, Pat, for another chance. I praise God for you, too!