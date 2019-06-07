Westbrook celebrates record high percentage of seniors with scholarship offers

By Sarrah Peters

News Editor

Westbrook Christian had an outstanding 2019 graduating class, with 85 percent of the students receiving scholarships.

“We keep up with the percentage every year,” said Principal Cindy Greer. “Over the past five years it’s been like 58 percent, 59 percent. Last year’s group, the class of 2018, had 65 percent, and we were all thrilled with that because we’d never had 65 percent. This year when we started adding them in, they just kept coming in!”

Of the 48 graduating seniors, 41 received scholarship offers, for a wide variety of reasons.

“They are smart kids,” said Greer “It’s a smart class. They are good kids. They’re leaders. Some of these were leadership scholarships and some of them were based on community service. Most of them were based on academics. Some were athletic.”

To prepare the students for life after graduation, Westbrook Christian employs two guidance counselors, one of which focuses on juniors and seniors. As juniors, the students visit college campuses and as seniors, the counselor meets with each student, encourages them to apply for every available scholarship and sends deadline reminders.

“I think this was a result of a combination of a really good group and a focus on helping them,” said Greer.

In total, the graduating class received over $2.8 million dollars.

“For a group of 41 kids, that’s amazing,” said Greer.

The students were recognized at the school’s annual Honor’s Day program. College admission officers often come to present students with awards for their scholarships, and every student that received a scholarship is recognized. Students are also honored for high grades and presented with honor cords for high grades and who are part of the math honors society. Students who are involved in the school’s Key Club are honored, as well as students with the most community service hours. An overall award is given for each discipline and the highest GPA.

This year, the valedictorian was Anna Leach, who also received a perfect ACT score.

“We’re proud of them,” said Greer. “This is an unusual group. They’re good kids too. They are not just smart, but they are well-rounded. That’s something that we want to do. When they walk across the stage to get their diploma, we want them prepared to do whatever God has called them to do. That’s our mission. This group made that easy.

Students scholarships include:

David Barnett – Gadsden State Community College Technology Scholarship.

Avery Bane – Jacksonville State University Gamecock Grant, Shorter University Academic Scholarship, Avery will play soccer for Shorter.

Makenna Beard – The University of Alabama Presidential Scholarship, Alabama GI Dependents Scholarship.

Charlotte Carlisle – Samford University Academic Scholarship, Samford University Leadership Scholarship, Samford University Legacy Scholarship, Samford University Early Admittance to The Ida Moffitt School of Nursing, The University of Alabama Capstone Scholar Scholarship, The University of Alabama Bryant Scholarship, The University of Alabama Tutwiler-Bryant Scholarship, The University of Alabama Alumni Heritage Scholarship, The University of Alabama Alumni Scholar Award, Jacksonville State University Gamecock Tradition.

Mitchell Cook – University of Alabama-Huntsville Charger Achievement Award Scholarship, Mitchell will compete on the track and cross-country teams.

Jackson Cox – University of Alabama Presidential Scholarship.

Lilly Echeverri – Samford University Dean’s Scholarship, Samford University Leadership Scholarship, Samford University Legacy Scholarship, University of Alabama Recognition Scholarship, Mississippi State Freshman Academic Excellence Scholarship, Mississippi State Non-Resident Tuition Scholarship.

Mackenzie Fairchild – University of Alabama at Birmingham Breakthrough Scholarship.

Nathan Gilbert – Family Savings Credit Union Scholarship, E. K. Bowers Scholarship, UAB Merit Scholarship, University of Alabama Merit Scholarship, University of South Alabama Merit Scholarship.

Declan Godfrey – University of South Alabama Presidential Scholarship, University of South Alabama Study Abroad Experience Award, The Mable Tatum Memorial Community Service Scholarship.

Mary Reid Goodwin – Howard Putnam Memorial Scholarship of First Baptist Church of Gadsden.

Sara Goodwin – Auburn University All Auburn Scholarship, Howard Putnam Memorial Scholarship of First Baptist Church of Gadsden.

Micah Goosby – Gadsden State Community College Presidential Scholarship, Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association Scholarship.

Hunter Grimes – The University of the South, Sewanee-Ecce Quam Bonum Award (Hunter will play football for the University of the South), The University of Alabama Capstone Scholarship, Mississippi State University Academic Excellence Scholarship, Mississippi State University Student Body President Scholarship.

Benjamin Hall – Jacksonville State University Gamecock Tradition Scholarship, Samford University Dean’s Scholarship, Samford University Leadership Scholarship. Benjamin has accepted a position as videographer for the JSU football team.

Jonathon Hall – Jacksonville State University Gamecock Pride Scholarship, Samford University Deans Scholarship, Samford University Leadership Scholarship, The University of Alabama Crimson Achievement Scholar Scholarship.

Riley Hull – Jacksonville State University Gamecock Spirit.

Autumn Ingle – The University of Alabama Foundation in Excellence, Auburn University Charter Scholarship, Spirit of Auburn Scholarship, Samford University Academic Scholarship.

Joseph James – The United States of America Army Scholarship.

Lilly Keene – Samford University Academic Scholarship, Samford University Leadership Scholarship, Samford University Scholarship, Alabama Student Grant, Auburn University All Auburn Scholarship, The University of Alabama Alumni Scholarship, The University of Alabama A&S Opportunity Scholarship, The University of Alabama Alumni Heritage Scholarship, The University of Alabama Capstone Scholar Scholarship, Jacksonville State University Gamecock Tradition.

Baden Kemp – Samford University Dean’s Scholarship, Samford University Leadership Scholarship, Samford University Scholarship, Samford University Early Admittance to The Ida Moffitt School of Nursing, The University of Alabama UA Recognition Scholarship, Mississippi State University Freshman Academic Excellence Scholarship, Mississippi State University Non-Resident Tuition Scholarship.

Will Lankford – The University of Alabama Recognition Scholarship, Jacksonville State University Gamecock Tradition.

Anna Leach – Auburn University Spirit of Auburn Presidential Scholarship, National Merit Auburn University Scholarship, The University of Alabama Presidential Elite Scholarship, The University of Alabama Engineering Scholarship, The University of Alabama Presidential National Housing Scholarship, The University of Alabama Provost Academic Excellence Stipend, The University of Alabama Research/Study Abroad Stipend, The University of Alabama Supply Store Book Scholarship, University of West Florida National Merit Scholarship.

Jackson Luttrell – Jacksonville State University Gamecock Tradition, Tony Osborne Integrity Award Scholarship. Jackson will play football for JSU.

Forest McClinton – Jacksonville State University Gamecock Pride, The University of Alabama Legends, Auburn University All Auburn Scholarship.

Matthew Merkel – University of Alabama at Birmingham Presidential Recognition Scholarship, Samford University Academic Scholarship, Samford University Scholarship, Alabama State Grant, Jacksonville State University Gamecock Prestige.

Anne Caroline Miller – University of Alabama Recognition Scholarship.

Katarina Miller – The University of Alabama Presidential Scholarship, The University of Alabama Engineering Scholarship, Jacksonville State University Gamecock Prestige, The King’s College Presidential Scholarship, King’s College Priority Action Grant, UAB Presidential Recognition Scholarship, UAH Charger Distinction Scholarship, Samford University Academic Student Grant, Samford University Academic Scholarship, Samford University Scholarship. Katarina has accepted an invitation to the University of Alabama Honors College and the STEM Path to MBA program.

Jonah Morris – Queens University of Charlotte Merit Scholarship, University of Mount Olive Presidential and Trojan Scholarships, University of Montevallo MLK, Jr. Scholarship, University of Montevallo Academic Recognition Scholarship, Mars Hill University Academic Award Scholarship. Jonah will compete on the cross country and track teams at the University of West Georgia.

Dalton Morgan – Jacksonville State University Gamecock Grant, Tuition Scholarship from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

John Ross Morgan – Jacksonville State University – Gamecock Grant. John Ross will play football and baseball at Birmingham Southern.

Anna Nichols – Samford University Academic Scholarship, Samford University Leadership Scholarship, Samford University Legacy Scholarship, Samford University Scholarship, Alabama State Grant.

Greyson Robinson – Jacksonville State University Gamecock Pride.

Alley McSizemore – Auburn University Spirit of Auburn University Scholarship, University of Alabama Foundation in Excellence Scholarship, University of Alabama Alumni Heritage Scholarship, University of Alabama Girls’ State Scholarship, Troy University Alabama Girl’s State Scholarship, Troy University Chancellor’s Award, Mississippi State University Colvard Future Leader Scholarship, Mississippi State University Freshman Academic Excellence Scholarship, Mississippi State University Old Main Scholarship, Mississippi State University Non-Residential Tuition, Jacksonville State University Gamecock Excellence Scholarship, Samford University Academic Scholarship, Samford Leadership Scholarship, Samford University Scholarship, Delta Kappa Gamma Teaching Scholarship.

Kate Snead – Jacksonville State University Gamecock Pride, Florida Southern College Watson Scholarship, Broadway Group Scholarship to Auburn University.

Scarlet Stearns – Samford University Dean’s Scholarship, Samford University Leadership Scholarship, Samford University Legacy League Scholarship, Samford University Legacy Scholarship, Samford University Scholarship, Federal Pell Grant, Alabama Student Grant, Jacksonville State University Gamecock Pride, Jacksonville State University Leadership Scholarship, Jefferson State Community College Tuition Scholarship.

Morgan Strain – University of Alabama Alumni Scholarship, University of Alabama A&S Opportunity Scholarship, University of Alabama UA Legends Scholarship, Jacksonville State University Gamecock Tradition. Morgan has also been accepted into the Department of Dance at the University of Alabama. Dancers are accepted into this program by invitation only through an application and audition process.

Anna Beth Swatzell – The University of Alabama Presidential Scholarship, The University of Alabama Alumni Scholar Award.

Collin Swatzell – The University of Alabama Foundation in Excellence Scholarship, The University of Alabama Alumni Scholar Award.

P.J. Wells – Mississippi State Valley University Scho-larship. P.J. will play football at JSU as a preferred walk-on.

William Wethington – University of North Georgia Golf Scholarship, Jacksonville State University – Golf Scholarship.