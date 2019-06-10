Area players named to ASWA All-State softball teams

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Five area players recently were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s All-State softball teams for the 2019 season.

The lone first-teamer was Southside junior Kaylee Brown at Class 5A Designated Hitter. Playing primarily at catcher, Brown (pictured above) batted .423 with 55 hits, 44 RBI, 40 runs scored, 12 doubles, two home runs and 18 stolen bases as the Lady Panthers made it to the semifinals of the Class 5A West Central Regionals.

Sardis junior shortstop Hailey Hill and West End senior second baseman Jayleigh Kirby were named to the Class 5A and Class 2A second respectively. Hill finished with .525 batting average along with 63 hits, 48 runs scored, 15 RBI and 29 stolen bases as the Lady Lions won their county and area tournaments, came in third in the 5A North Regional Tournament and qualified for the state tournament for the first time in six years. Kirby batted .538 with 42 hits, 30 runs, six doubles, two triples, 18 steals and nine RBI. She also had 74 strikeouts as a pitcher.

A pair of Coosa Christian players received Class 1A honorable mention. Senior shortstop Carol Anne Garmony struck out only four times while ending up with a .603 batting average, a .681 on-base percentage, 44 hits, 37 runs scored and 20 stolen bases. Senior catcher Sydney Courington made honorable mention at designated hitte. She batted .513 with an on-base percentage of .558 with 41 hits, 55 RBI, 23 runs scored, 17 doubles and two home runs.

2019 ASWA All-State Softball

Class 7A first team

Pitcher

Alea Johnson, Fr., Fairhope

Annabelle Widra, So., Spain Park

Emmah Rolfe, Fr. Bob Jones

Molly Cobb, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville

Catcher

Emma Kropp, Sr., Fairhope

Infield

Emma Jarrett, Sr., Bob Jones

Lauren Haskins, Sr., Thompson

Alicia Anderson, Sr., Huntsville

T.J. Webster, Sr., Sparkman

Outfield

Maddie Majors, Sr., Spain Park

Kindall Deramus, Sr., Thompson

Ty Wilson, Sr., Prattville

Utility

Lauren Lindsey, Jr., Baker

Jordan Moore, Jr., Hoover

Designated hitter

Kamryn Warman, Jr., Sparkman

Hannah Borden, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville

Class 7A second team

Pitcher

Eleanor DeBlock, So., Thompson

Kaitlyn Hughes, Jr., Hewitt-Trussville

Desalynn Nesbitt, Jr., Central-Phenix City

Lily Calvert, Sr., Sparkman

Catcher

Tia Coleman, Sr., Theodore

Infield

Kennedy Foote, Jr., Thompson

Scooter Everett, Jr., Mary Montgomery

Crystal Maze, So., Hewitt-Trussville

Abi Brown, Jr., Oak Mountain

Outfield

Madisyn Filz, Sr., Sparkman

Alex Davis, Sr., Huntsville

Bella Wiggins, So., Fairhope

Utility

Caitlin McRee, Sr., Baker

Aubrie Lisenby, So., Bob Jones

Designated hitter

Kaelyn Campbell, Jr., Prattville

Jaye Ellen Davis, Sr., Auburn

Honorable mention

Pitcher: Emily Simon, Fr., James Clemens; Katie Simon, Fr., James Clemens

Catcher: Gracie Pittman, Prattville, Jr.; Jill Robinson, Jr., Baker

Infield: Mykael Ledet, Jr., Sparkman; Madison Plunkett, Sr., Thompson; Kenleigh Cahalan, 8th grade, Hewitt-Trussville; Taylor Harrington, Jr., Spain Park

Outfield: Mikayla Touhey, Sr., Thompson; Airyonna Weaver, So., Mary Montgomery

Utility: Lila Young, Sr., James Clemens; Bailey Murphy, Sr., Baker

Designated hitter: Kyleigh McHargue, Jr., Central-Phenix City; Caroline Wooley, Sr., Spain Park

Player of the Year

Hannah Borden, Hewitt-Trussville

Pitcher of the Year

Alea Johnson, Fairhope

Hitter of the Year

Hannah Borden, Hewitt-Trussville

Coach of the Year

Taylor Burt, Hewitt-Trussville

Class 6A first team

Pitcher

Ainsley Lambert, So., Spanish Fort

Jaala Torrence, Jr., Northview

Karsen Pierce, Jr., Daphne

Kaylee Hawkins, Jr., Buckhorn

Catcher

Sarah Howell, Jr., Oxford

Infield

Camryn McLemore, Sr., Saraland

Bailey Cox, Jr., Baldwin County

Carlee McCondichie, Sr., Gardendale

K.J. Braswell, Jr., Northview

Outfield

Morgan Nowakowski, So., Buckhorn

Kylie Winton, Sr., Hartselle

Abbie Waters, Jr., Gardendale

Utility

Sarah Beth Brake, So., Gardendale

Yoly Paredes, Sr., Pelham

Designated hitter

Brooke Burback, Jr., Chelsea

Brianna Short, So., Brookwood

Class 6A second team

Pitcher

Emily Butts, Sr., Pell City

Kamryn Murdock, Sr., Brookwood

McKenzie Newcomb, So., Hazel Green

Kaitlyn Clark, Sr., Gardendale

Catcher

Emily Cowart, Sr., Hartselle

Infield

Madelyn Stonecipher, Jr., Muscle Shoals

Kaitlyn Smithey, So., Buckhorn

Kalli Cartee, Sr., Hartselle

Maddie Cartron, Jr., Hazel Green

Outfield

Ava Worthy, Sr., Baldwin County

Outfield

Felicity Frame, Jr., Brookwood

Collier Peaden, So., Northview

Utility

Olivia Coaker, Sr., Gulf Shores

Olivia Wilborn, Jr., Decatur

Designated hitter

Torie White, Jr., Helena

Jakaria Byrd, So., Homewood

Class 6A Honorable mention

Pitcher: Catherine Crabb, Sr., Hazel Green; Alivia Wilken, Jr., Buckhorn

Catcher: Alex Stansell, Sr., Cullman; Hannah Weishaar, Fr., Spanish Fort

Infield: Hunter Dunn, Fr., Homewood; Kelsey McPeters, Jr., Hazel Green; Meaghan Marfice, Sr., Calera; Kahalley Brooks, Sr., Baldwin County

Outfield: Jaida Choice, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Mackenzie Brasher, Sr., Gulf Shores

Utility: Laura Harbin, Jr., Buckhorn; Rayleigh Thagard, So., Northview

Designated hitter: Gracie Vanderford, Jr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.; Gracie Green, Sr., Athens

Player of the Year

Carlee McCondichie, Gardendale

Pitcher of the Year

Ainsley Lambert, Spanish Fort

Hitter of the Year

Sarah Howell, Oxford

Coach of the Year

Anthony Cox, Baldwin County

Class 5A first team

Pitcher

Stephanie Schoonover, Jr., Rehobeth

Sydney Hall, Jr., Ardmore

Maggie Phillips, Sr., Alexandria

Abby Swaney, Sr., Springville

Catcher

Madisen Adams, Sr., Brewer

Infield

Mackenzie Bayer, Sr., Marbury

Peri Clark, Jr., Shelby County

Savannah Woodard, Sr., Hayden

Bella Landrum, Jr., Satsuma

Outfield

Kaylyn Dunn, Sr., Guntersville

Chloe Baynes, Fr., Tallassee, Fr.

Sydney Pybus, Sr., Rehobeth

Utility

Lindsey Richardson, Jr., Moody

Macey Ogle, Fr., John Carroll Catholic

Designated hitter

Kaylee Brown, Jr., Southside

Lindsey Smith, So., Hayden

Class 5A second team

Pticher

Megan Warhurst, Sr., Russellville

Miah Simmons, 8th grade, Hayden

Madison Maze, Jr., Mortimer Jordan

Rycca Hinton, So., Faith Academy

Catcher

Makalyn Kyser, Fr., Springville

Infield

Hailey Jr., Hill, Sardis

Makayla Brown, Sr., West Point

Katelyn Belding, Jr., Hayden

Belle Haynes, Fr., Tallassee

Outfield

Hannah Lollar, Sr., Satsuma

Danilyn Moore, Jr., Mortimer Jordan

Lexie Bennett, Fr., Scottsboro

Utility

Desiree Denmark, Fr., Citronelle

Romona McLeod, So., Brewbaker Tech

Designated hitter

Taylor Rutledge, Jr., Boaz

Blake Gibson, Sr., Rehobeth

Class 5A honorable mention

Pitcher: Olivia Crouch, Jr., East Limestone; Lanie Dreyer, Jr., Alexandria

Catcher: Taylor Wheat, Sr., Briarwood; Lauren Higginbotham, Jr., Corner

Infield: Maggie West, Jr., Shelby County; Brantly Bonds, Sr., Corner; Alyssa Barnes, Sr., John Carroll Catholic; Lilly Crowe, Jr., Moody

Outfield: Nataley Whitner, Jr., Shelby County; Sydney Sizemore, Jr., Satsuma

Utility: L.B. Smith, Jr., Ardmore; Jordan Walters, Jr., Tallassee

Designated hitter: Gabby Stagner, So., Faith Academy; Lexi Love, So., Tallassee

Player of the Year

Savannah Woodard, Hayden

Pitcher of the Year

Stephanie Schoonover, Rehobeth

Hitter of the Year

Lindsey Smith, Hayden

Coach of the Year

Jeri Beck, John Carroll Catholic

Class 4A first team

Pitcher

Taylor Cassidy, Sr., LAMP

Haley Pittman, Jr., Alabama Christian

Hannah Price, Fr., Rogers

Josie Thompson, Sr., North Jackson

Catcher

Reagan Walter, So., Priceville

Infield

Johnna Staggs, Jr., Wilson

Bailey Swann, Sr., Good Hope

Rachel Baker, Sr., Madison Academy

Haven Kirby, Jr., Elkmont

Outfield

Emma Hyche, Sr., Cordova

Destinee Hargrove, Sr., Priceville

Joanna Marshall, Fr., Dale County

Utility

Kaylyn Dismukes, Sr., Holtville

Emma Jones, Jr., White Plains

Designated hitter

Emma Broadfoot, Jr., Danville

Taylor Brown, Sr., Wilson, Sr.

Class 4A second team

Pitcher

Alea Freeman, Sr., Curry

Halle Payne, Jr., American Christian

Callie Smith, Jr., Lincoln

Blayne Godfrey, 7th grade, Danville

Catcher

Katie Jo Richardson, Jr., Curry

Infield

Katie Ball, Jr., Fairview

Katherine Grill, Jr., American Christian

Caitlin Russell, Fr., LAMP

Baylee Perkins, Sr., Alabama Christian

Outfield

Claire West, Sr., Madison Academy

Alayna Key, Fr., Curry

Christavia Curry, Sr., Lincoln, Sr.

Utility

Sydney Chamness, Jr., Ashville

Lauren Yates, Sr., Central-Florence

Designated hitter

Mackenzie Meadows, Fr., Madison Academy

Madison Britt, So., Elmore County

Class 4A honorable mention

Pitcher: Abby Thomas, Jr., Leeds; Raven Clark, Sr., Cordova

Catcher: Justice Green, Jr., Lincoln; Raegan Clem, So., West Limestone

Infield: Skylar Tucker, Sr., Good Hope; Monica Willingham, Jr., Alabama Christian; Brooke Cooper, Jr., Holtville; Brianna Posey, Sr., Central-Florence

Outfield: Madison Brown, Jr., Ashford; Karlee Liverett, Wilson, So.

Utility: Ainslie Condrey, So., Headland; Liz Rodebaugh, Jr., Dale County

Designated hitter: Amber Atkins, Sr., North Jackson; Savanna Henson, Sr., Rogers

Player of the Year

Haley Pittman, Alabama Christian

Pitcher of the Year

Haley Pittman, Alabama Christian

Hitter of the Year

Kaylyn Dismukes, Holtville

Coach of the Year

Haley Stutts, Rogers

Class 3A first team

Pitcher

Alanna Goble, Sr., J.B. Pennington

Lily Boswell, Jr., Plainview

Landyn McAnnally, So., Prattville Christian

Emily Boin, Sr., Wicksburg

Catcher

Kathryn Fallen, Sr., Prattville Christian

Infield

BreAnna Barlow, Sr., Excel

Andrea Harbin, Sr., Winfield

Morgan White, Jr., Lauderdale County

Savannah Williams, Sr., Pleasant Valley

Outfield

Kaylee Vaught, Sr., Pisgah

Kayley Kirk, 8th grade, Piedmont

Carlee Colbert, Sr., Providence Christian

Utility

Shea Putman, Sr., J.B. Pennington

Hannah Duncan, So., Pisgah, So.

Designated hitter

Caroline Clark, Sr., Colbert Heights

Crimson Wells, Sr., Plainview

Class 3A second team

Pitcher

Kennedy Barron, So., Pisgah

Leah Patterson, So., Pleasant Valley

Leigha Kirby, Jr., Pisgah

Graceanne Spears, Jr., Opp, Jr.

Catcher

Cortney Williams, Sr., Pleasant Valley

Infield

Emma Houston, Jr., Providence Christian

Madalynn Langham, Sr., Hale County

Blakley Cupp, Jr., Walter Wellborn

Carolyn Carter, Sr., Prattville Christian, Sr.

Outfield

Anslee Finch, Sr., Geneva

Lila Kate Wheeler, Fr., Pisgah, Fr.

Lindsey Pritchett, Sr., Pleasant Valley

Utility

Kenzi Traylor, Jr., Plainview

Mattie Havas, So., Houston Academy

Designated hitter

Briley Pitt, Jr., East Lawrence

Ashton White, Fr., Wicksburg

Class 3A honorable mention

Pitcher: Cassidy Campbell, So., Hanceville; Lauren Womack, 8th grade, Sylvania

Catcher: Samantha Kelly, Sr., Oakman; Abby Stephens, Sr., Lamar County

Infield: Brianna Crim, Jr., Thomasville; Alyssa Brown, Sr., Lexington; Annie Hughes, Sr., Pisgah

Outfield: Tiffany Rice, Sr., Dadeville; Macie Wilson, Sr., St. James

Utility: Lila Beth Turner, So., Lexington; Jalia Lassiter, Fr., Flomaton

Designated hitter: Kinsley Milender, Jr., Colbert Heights; Savanna Ginn, So., New Hope

Player of the Year

Kaylee Vaught, Pisgah

Pitcher of the Year

Emily Boin, Wicksburg

Hitter of the Year

Crimson Wells, Plainview

Coach of the Year

Nathan Rainey, Wicksburg

Class 2A first team

Pitcher

Savanna Wood, Sr., G.W. Long

Ashley Berryman, Jr., Hatton

Jadyn Foster, 8th grade, Sand Rock

Anna Calloway, Sr., Sumiton Christian

Catcher

Alexis Smith, Jr., Cedar Bluff

Infield

Lila Blackburn, So., Red Bay

Emma Latham, Sr., Hatton

Abby Land, Jr., Geneva County

Brittany Rivera, Jr., Collinsville

Outfield

Brylie St. Clair, Sr., Sand Rock

Allye Buttram, Jr., Fayetteville

Amber Hayes, Sr., Sumiton Christian

Utility

Libby Baker, Sr., G.W. Long

Jessica Baughan, So., Sumiton Christian

Designated hitter

Caroline Brannon, So., Collinsville

Dallas Potter, Fr., G.W. Long

Class 2A second team

Pitcher

Maddy Walker, So., Vincent

Cloey Lovelady, Sr., Hatton

Jordyn Walker, Fr., Cedar Bluff

Olivia Ergle, Jr., Tharptow

Catcher

A.K. Tyree, Jr., Sumiton Christian

Infield

Hailey Van Brimmer, So., Elberta

Abigail Beech, Sr., Leroy

Shaylee Wieting, Jr., Tharptown

Mallory Lane, So., Hatton

Outfield

Bella Studdard, Fr., Reeltown

Courtney Baine, Sr., Collinsville

Maggie Hester, So., Sand Rock

Utility

Chloe Davidson, Fr., Reeltown

Sophie Page, So., Washington County

Designated hitter

Jayleigh Kirby, Sr., West End

Meagan Oliver, So., Cottage Hill

Class 2A honorable mention

Pitcher: Caylee Johnson, 8th grade, Samson; Caly Carlisle, So., Horseshoe Bend

Catcher: Marisa West, Fr., Leroy

Infield: Laura Leigh Wheeler, Fr., Sulligent; Taylor Whisonant, Jr., Sumiton Christian; Campbell Newell, 8th grade, Leroy

Outfield: Edy Gavin, 8th grade, Cottage Hill, 8th; Carlie Brockman-Graydon, So., Elberta

Utility: Bradyn Mitchell, 8th grade, Hatton; Kate Warrick, Sr., Goshen

Designated hitter: Lexie Davis, Fr., Geneva County; Makenna Long, Fr., G.W. Long

Player of the Year

Libby Baker, G.W. Long

Pitcher of the Year

Ashley Berryman, Hatton

Hitter of the Year

Libby Baker, G.W. Long

Coach of the Year

James Coker, Collinsville

Class 1A first team

Pitcher

Riley Vaughn, Fr., Mars Hill Bible

Crimson Chapman, Jr., Millry

Emma Dempsey, So., Belgreen

Lauren Hudson, So., Brantley

Catcher

Kassidy Wilcox, Brantley, Sr.

Infield

Courtney Lunsford, Jr., Kinston

Camie Terrell, Sr., Belgreen

Payton McGinnis, Sr., Spring Garden

Erika Mitchell, Jr., Mars Hill Bible

Outfield

Olivia Watkins, Fr., Holy Spirit

Emory Bush, Jr., Brantley

A.J. Broome, Sr., Spring Garden

Utility

Madi Snow, Sr., Faith Christian

Caitlyn Jones, Sr., Marion County

Designated hitter

Faith Peters, Fr., Kinston

Hannah Sims, Sr., Brantley

Class 1A second team

Pitcher

Sydnee Fitzgerald, So., Falkville

Alyssa Faircloth, 8th grade, Holy Spirit Catholic

Breanna Barton, So., Lynn

Abbey Steward, Fr., Spring Garden

Catcher

Hope Gunter, Jr., Pleasant Home

Infield

Bailey Thomas, Sr., Berry

Katie Jones, Jr., Decatur Heritage

Makenzie Veal, So., Falkville

Olivia Jones, Sr., Brantley

Outfielder

Madison Norris, Sr., Marion County

Madison Smith, Sr., Skyline

Kylie Thigpen, Jr., Mars Hill Bible

Utility

Kayden Dunn, Fr., Brantley

Faith Stanfield, Sr., Mars Hill Bible

Designated hitter

Regan Tisdale, So., Millry

Madelyn Mitchell, Sr., Gaylesville

Class 1A honorable mention

Pitcher: Megan Roe, Fr., Sweet Water

Catcher: Madalyn Scott, So., Covenant Christian; Nealy McManus, Fr., South Lamar

Infield: Carol Anne Garmany, Coosa Christian, Sr.; Ashlee Gann, 8th grade, Covenant Christian; Hannah Henry, Jr., Mars Hill Bible; Aidan Bellomy, So., Skyline

Outfield: Jordan Campbell, Jr., Faith Christian

Utility: Hannah Alsup, Sr., Lynn

Designated hitter: Sydney Courington, Sr., Coosa Christian; Kora Myers, Sr., Sweet Water

Player of the Year

Kassidy Wilcox, Brantley

Pitcher of the Year

Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible

Hitter of the Year

Kassidy Wilcox, Brantley

Coach of the Year

Matt Burgess, Mars Hill Bible