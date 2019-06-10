Area players named to ASWA All-State softball teams

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor
Five area players recently were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s All-State softball teams for the 2019 season.
The lone first-teamer was Southside junior Kaylee Brown at Class 5A Designated Hitter. Playing primarily at catcher, Brown (pictured above) batted .423 with 55 hits, 44 RBI, 40 runs scored, 12 doubles, two home runs and 18 stolen bases as the Lady Panthers made it to the semifinals of the Class 5A West Central Regionals.
Sardis junior shortstop Hailey Hill and West End senior second baseman Jayleigh Kirby were named to the Class 5A and Class 2A second respectively. Hill finished with .525 batting average along with 63 hits, 48 runs scored, 15 RBI and 29 stolen bases as the Lady Lions won their county and area tournaments, came in third in the 5A North Regional Tournament and qualified for the state tournament for the first time in six years. Kirby batted .538 with 42 hits, 30 runs, six doubles, two triples, 18 steals and nine RBI. She also had 74 strikeouts as a pitcher.
A pair of Coosa Christian players received Class 1A honorable mention. Senior shortstop Carol Anne Garmony struck out only four times while ending up with a .603 batting average, a .681 on-base percentage, 44 hits, 37 runs scored and 20 stolen bases. Senior catcher Sydney Courington made honorable mention at designated hitte. She batted .513 with an on-base percentage of .558 with 41 hits, 55 RBI, 23 runs scored, 17 doubles and two home runs.
2019 ASWA All-State Softball
Class 7A first team
Pitcher
Alea Johnson, Fr., Fairhope
Annabelle Widra, So., Spain Park
Emmah Rolfe, Fr. Bob Jones
Molly Cobb, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville
Catcher
Emma Kropp, Sr., Fairhope
Infield
Emma Jarrett, Sr., Bob Jones
Lauren Haskins, Sr., Thompson
Alicia Anderson, Sr., Huntsville
T.J. Webster, Sr., Sparkman
Outfield
Maddie Majors, Sr., Spain Park
Kindall Deramus, Sr., Thompson
Ty Wilson, Sr., Prattville
Utility
Lauren Lindsey, Jr., Baker
Jordan Moore, Jr., Hoover
Designated hitter
Kamryn Warman, Jr., Sparkman
Hannah Borden, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville
Class 7A second team
Pitcher
Eleanor DeBlock, So., Thompson
Kaitlyn Hughes, Jr., Hewitt-Trussville
Desalynn Nesbitt, Jr., Central-Phenix City
Lily Calvert, Sr., Sparkman
Catcher
Tia Coleman, Sr., Theodore
Infield
Kennedy Foote, Jr., Thompson
Scooter Everett, Jr., Mary Montgomery
Crystal Maze, So., Hewitt-Trussville
Abi Brown, Jr., Oak Mountain
Outfield
Madisyn Filz, Sr., Sparkman
Alex Davis, Sr., Huntsville
Bella Wiggins, So., Fairhope
Utility
Caitlin McRee, Sr., Baker
Aubrie Lisenby, So., Bob Jones
Designated hitter
Kaelyn Campbell, Jr., Prattville
Jaye Ellen Davis, Sr., Auburn
Honorable mention
Pitcher: Emily Simon, Fr., James Clemens; Katie Simon, Fr., James Clemens
Catcher: Gracie Pittman, Prattville, Jr.; Jill Robinson, Jr., Baker
Infield: Mykael Ledet, Jr., Sparkman; Madison Plunkett, Sr., Thompson; Kenleigh Cahalan, 8th grade, Hewitt-Trussville; Taylor Harrington, Jr., Spain Park
Outfield: Mikayla Touhey, Sr., Thompson; Airyonna Weaver, So., Mary Montgomery
Utility: Lila Young, Sr., James Clemens; Bailey Murphy, Sr., Baker
Designated hitter: Kyleigh McHargue, Jr., Central-Phenix City; Caroline Wooley, Sr., Spain Park
Player of the Year
Hannah Borden, Hewitt-Trussville
Pitcher of the Year
Alea Johnson, Fairhope
Hitter of the Year
Hannah Borden, Hewitt-Trussville
Coach of the Year
Taylor Burt, Hewitt-Trussville
Class 6A first team
Pitcher
Ainsley Lambert, So., Spanish Fort
Jaala Torrence, Jr., Northview
Karsen Pierce, Jr., Daphne
Kaylee Hawkins, Jr., Buckhorn
Catcher
Sarah Howell, Jr., Oxford
Infield
Camryn McLemore, Sr., Saraland
Bailey Cox, Jr., Baldwin County
Carlee McCondichie, Sr., Gardendale
K.J. Braswell, Jr., Northview
Outfield
Morgan Nowakowski, So., Buckhorn
Kylie Winton, Sr., Hartselle
Abbie Waters, Jr., Gardendale
Utility
Sarah Beth Brake, So., Gardendale
Yoly Paredes, Sr., Pelham
Designated hitter
Brooke Burback, Jr., Chelsea
Brianna Short, So., Brookwood
Class 6A second team
Pitcher
Emily Butts, Sr., Pell City
Kamryn Murdock, Sr., Brookwood
McKenzie Newcomb, So., Hazel Green
Kaitlyn Clark, Sr., Gardendale
Catcher
Emily Cowart, Sr., Hartselle
Infield
Madelyn Stonecipher, Jr., Muscle Shoals
Kaitlyn Smithey, So., Buckhorn
Kalli Cartee, Sr., Hartselle
Maddie Cartron, Jr., Hazel Green
Outfield
Ava Worthy, Sr., Baldwin County
Outfield
Felicity Frame, Jr., Brookwood
Collier Peaden, So., Northview
Utility
Olivia Coaker, Sr., Gulf Shores
Olivia Wilborn, Jr., Decatur
Designated hitter
Torie White, Jr., Helena
Jakaria Byrd, So., Homewood
Class 6A Honorable mention
Pitcher: Catherine Crabb, Sr., Hazel Green; Alivia Wilken, Jr., Buckhorn
Catcher: Alex Stansell, Sr., Cullman; Hannah Weishaar, Fr., Spanish Fort
Infield: Hunter Dunn, Fr., Homewood; Kelsey McPeters, Jr., Hazel Green; Meaghan Marfice, Sr., Calera; Kahalley Brooks, Sr., Baldwin County
Outfield: Jaida Choice, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Mackenzie Brasher, Sr., Gulf Shores
Utility: Laura Harbin, Jr., Buckhorn; Rayleigh Thagard, So., Northview
Designated hitter: Gracie Vanderford, Jr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.; Gracie Green, Sr., Athens
Player of the Year
Carlee McCondichie, Gardendale
Pitcher of the Year
Ainsley Lambert, Spanish Fort
Hitter of the Year
Sarah Howell, Oxford
Coach of the Year
Anthony Cox, Baldwin County
Class 5A first team
Pitcher
Stephanie Schoonover, Jr., Rehobeth
Sydney Hall, Jr., Ardmore
Maggie Phillips, Sr., Alexandria
Abby Swaney, Sr., Springville
Catcher
Madisen Adams, Sr., Brewer
Infield
Mackenzie Bayer, Sr., Marbury
Peri Clark, Jr., Shelby County
Savannah Woodard, Sr., Hayden
Bella Landrum, Jr., Satsuma
Outfield
Kaylyn Dunn, Sr., Guntersville
Chloe Baynes, Fr., Tallassee, Fr.
Sydney Pybus, Sr., Rehobeth
Utility
Lindsey Richardson, Jr., Moody
Macey Ogle, Fr., John Carroll Catholic
Designated hitter
Kaylee Brown, Jr., Southside
Lindsey Smith, So., Hayden
Class 5A second team
Pticher
Megan Warhurst, Sr., Russellville
Miah Simmons, 8th grade, Hayden
Madison Maze, Jr., Mortimer Jordan
Rycca Hinton, So., Faith Academy
Catcher
Makalyn Kyser, Fr., Springville
Infield
Hailey Jr., Hill, Sardis
Makayla Brown, Sr., West Point
Katelyn Belding, Jr., Hayden
Belle Haynes, Fr., Tallassee
Outfield
Hannah Lollar, Sr., Satsuma
Danilyn Moore, Jr., Mortimer Jordan
Lexie Bennett, Fr., Scottsboro
Utility
Desiree Denmark, Fr., Citronelle
Romona McLeod, So., Brewbaker Tech
Designated hitter
Taylor Rutledge, Jr., Boaz
Blake Gibson, Sr., Rehobeth
Class 5A honorable mention
Pitcher: Olivia Crouch, Jr., East Limestone; Lanie Dreyer, Jr., Alexandria
Catcher: Taylor Wheat, Sr., Briarwood; Lauren Higginbotham, Jr., Corner
Infield: Maggie West, Jr., Shelby County; Brantly Bonds, Sr., Corner; Alyssa Barnes, Sr., John Carroll Catholic; Lilly Crowe, Jr., Moody
Outfield: Nataley Whitner, Jr., Shelby County; Sydney Sizemore, Jr., Satsuma
Utility: L.B. Smith, Jr., Ardmore; Jordan Walters, Jr., Tallassee
Designated hitter: Gabby Stagner, So., Faith Academy; Lexi Love, So., Tallassee
Player of the Year
Savannah Woodard, Hayden
Pitcher of the Year
Stephanie Schoonover, Rehobeth
Hitter of the Year
Lindsey Smith, Hayden
Coach of the Year
Jeri Beck, John Carroll Catholic
Class 4A first team
Pitcher
Taylor Cassidy, Sr., LAMP
Haley Pittman, Jr., Alabama Christian
Hannah Price, Fr., Rogers
Josie Thompson, Sr., North Jackson
Catcher
Reagan Walter, So., Priceville
Infield
Johnna Staggs, Jr., Wilson
Bailey Swann, Sr., Good Hope
Rachel Baker, Sr., Madison Academy
Haven Kirby, Jr., Elkmont
Outfield
Emma Hyche, Sr., Cordova
Destinee Hargrove, Sr., Priceville
Joanna Marshall, Fr., Dale County
Utility
Kaylyn Dismukes, Sr., Holtville
Emma Jones, Jr., White Plains
Designated hitter
Emma Broadfoot, Jr., Danville
Taylor Brown, Sr., Wilson, Sr.
Class 4A second team
Pitcher
Alea Freeman, Sr., Curry
Halle Payne, Jr., American Christian
Callie Smith, Jr., Lincoln
Blayne Godfrey, 7th grade, Danville
Catcher
Katie Jo Richardson, Jr., Curry
Infield
Katie Ball, Jr., Fairview
Katherine Grill, Jr., American Christian
Caitlin Russell, Fr., LAMP
Baylee Perkins, Sr., Alabama Christian
Outfield
Claire West, Sr., Madison Academy
Alayna Key, Fr., Curry
Christavia Curry, Sr., Lincoln, Sr.
Utility
Sydney Chamness, Jr., Ashville
Lauren Yates, Sr., Central-Florence
Designated hitter
Mackenzie Meadows, Fr., Madison Academy
Madison Britt, So., Elmore County
Class 4A honorable mention
Pitcher: Abby Thomas, Jr., Leeds; Raven Clark, Sr., Cordova
Catcher: Justice Green, Jr., Lincoln; Raegan Clem, So., West Limestone
Infield: Skylar Tucker, Sr., Good Hope; Monica Willingham, Jr., Alabama Christian; Brooke Cooper, Jr., Holtville; Brianna Posey, Sr., Central-Florence
Outfield: Madison Brown, Jr., Ashford; Karlee Liverett, Wilson, So.
Utility: Ainslie Condrey, So., Headland; Liz Rodebaugh, Jr., Dale County
Designated hitter: Amber Atkins, Sr., North Jackson; Savanna Henson, Sr., Rogers
Player of the Year
Haley Pittman, Alabama Christian
Pitcher of the Year
Haley Pittman, Alabama Christian
Hitter of the Year
Kaylyn Dismukes, Holtville
Coach of the Year
Haley Stutts, Rogers
Class 3A first team
Pitcher
Alanna Goble, Sr., J.B. Pennington
Lily Boswell, Jr., Plainview
Landyn McAnnally, So., Prattville Christian
Emily Boin, Sr., Wicksburg
Catcher
Kathryn Fallen, Sr., Prattville Christian
Infield
BreAnna Barlow, Sr., Excel
Andrea Harbin, Sr., Winfield
Morgan White, Jr., Lauderdale County
Savannah Williams, Sr., Pleasant Valley
Outfield
Kaylee Vaught, Sr., Pisgah
Kayley Kirk, 8th grade, Piedmont
Carlee Colbert, Sr., Providence Christian
Utility
Shea Putman, Sr., J.B. Pennington
Hannah Duncan, So., Pisgah, So.
Designated hitter
Caroline Clark, Sr., Colbert Heights
Crimson Wells, Sr., Plainview
Class 3A second team
Pitcher
Kennedy Barron, So., Pisgah
Leah Patterson, So., Pleasant Valley
Leigha Kirby, Jr., Pisgah
Graceanne Spears, Jr., Opp, Jr.
Catcher
Cortney Williams, Sr., Pleasant Valley
Infield
Emma Houston, Jr., Providence Christian
Madalynn Langham, Sr., Hale County
Blakley Cupp, Jr., Walter Wellborn
Carolyn Carter, Sr., Prattville Christian, Sr.
Outfield
Anslee Finch, Sr., Geneva
Lila Kate Wheeler, Fr., Pisgah, Fr.
Lindsey Pritchett, Sr., Pleasant Valley
Utility
Kenzi Traylor, Jr., Plainview
Mattie Havas, So., Houston Academy
Designated hitter
Briley Pitt, Jr., East Lawrence
Ashton White, Fr., Wicksburg
Class 3A honorable mention
Pitcher: Cassidy Campbell, So., Hanceville; Lauren Womack, 8th grade, Sylvania
Catcher: Samantha Kelly, Sr., Oakman; Abby Stephens, Sr., Lamar County
Infield: Brianna Crim, Jr., Thomasville; Alyssa Brown, Sr., Lexington; Annie Hughes, Sr., Pisgah
Outfield: Tiffany Rice, Sr., Dadeville; Macie Wilson, Sr., St. James
Utility: Lila Beth Turner, So., Lexington; Jalia Lassiter, Fr., Flomaton
Designated hitter: Kinsley Milender, Jr., Colbert Heights; Savanna Ginn, So., New Hope
Player of the Year
Kaylee Vaught, Pisgah
Pitcher of the Year
Emily Boin, Wicksburg
Hitter of the Year
Crimson Wells, Plainview
Coach of the Year
Nathan Rainey, Wicksburg
Class 2A first team
Pitcher
Savanna Wood, Sr., G.W. Long
Ashley Berryman, Jr., Hatton
Jadyn Foster, 8th grade, Sand Rock
Anna Calloway, Sr., Sumiton Christian
Catcher
Alexis Smith, Jr., Cedar Bluff
Infield
Lila Blackburn, So., Red Bay
Emma Latham, Sr., Hatton
Abby Land, Jr., Geneva County
Brittany Rivera, Jr., Collinsville
Outfield
Brylie St. Clair, Sr., Sand Rock
Allye Buttram, Jr., Fayetteville
Amber Hayes, Sr., Sumiton Christian
Utility
Libby Baker, Sr., G.W. Long
Jessica Baughan, So., Sumiton Christian
Designated hitter
Caroline Brannon, So., Collinsville
Dallas Potter, Fr., G.W. Long
Class 2A second team
Pitcher
Maddy Walker, So., Vincent
Cloey Lovelady, Sr., Hatton
Jordyn Walker, Fr., Cedar Bluff
Olivia Ergle, Jr., Tharptow
Catcher
A.K. Tyree, Jr., Sumiton Christian
Infield
Hailey Van Brimmer, So., Elberta
Abigail Beech, Sr., Leroy
Shaylee Wieting, Jr., Tharptown
Mallory Lane, So., Hatton
Outfield
Bella Studdard, Fr., Reeltown
Courtney Baine, Sr., Collinsville
Maggie Hester, So., Sand Rock
Utility
Chloe Davidson, Fr., Reeltown
Sophie Page, So., Washington County
Designated hitter
Jayleigh Kirby, Sr., West End
Meagan Oliver, So., Cottage Hill
Class 2A honorable mention
Pitcher: Caylee Johnson, 8th grade, Samson; Caly Carlisle, So., Horseshoe Bend
Catcher: Marisa West, Fr., Leroy
Infield: Laura Leigh Wheeler, Fr., Sulligent; Taylor Whisonant, Jr., Sumiton Christian; Campbell Newell, 8th grade, Leroy
Outfield: Edy Gavin, 8th grade, Cottage Hill, 8th; Carlie Brockman-Graydon, So., Elberta
Utility: Bradyn Mitchell, 8th grade, Hatton; Kate Warrick, Sr., Goshen
Designated hitter: Lexie Davis, Fr., Geneva County; Makenna Long, Fr., G.W. Long
Player of the Year
Libby Baker, G.W. Long
Pitcher of the Year
Ashley Berryman, Hatton
Hitter of the Year
Libby Baker, G.W. Long
Coach of the Year
James Coker, Collinsville
Class 1A first team
Pitcher
Riley Vaughn, Fr., Mars Hill Bible
Crimson Chapman, Jr., Millry
Emma Dempsey, So., Belgreen
Lauren Hudson, So., Brantley
Catcher
Kassidy Wilcox, Brantley, Sr.
Infield
Courtney Lunsford, Jr., Kinston
Camie Terrell, Sr., Belgreen
Payton McGinnis, Sr., Spring Garden
Erika Mitchell, Jr., Mars Hill Bible
Outfield
Olivia Watkins, Fr., Holy Spirit
Emory Bush, Jr., Brantley
A.J. Broome, Sr., Spring Garden
Utility
Madi Snow, Sr., Faith Christian
Caitlyn Jones, Sr., Marion County
Designated hitter
Faith Peters, Fr., Kinston
Hannah Sims, Sr., Brantley
Class 1A second team
Pitcher
Sydnee Fitzgerald, So., Falkville
Alyssa Faircloth, 8th grade, Holy Spirit Catholic
Breanna Barton, So., Lynn
Abbey Steward, Fr., Spring Garden
Catcher
Hope Gunter, Jr., Pleasant Home
Infield
Bailey Thomas, Sr., Berry
Katie Jones, Jr., Decatur Heritage
Makenzie Veal, So., Falkville
Olivia Jones, Sr., Brantley
Outfielder
Madison Norris, Sr., Marion County
Madison Smith, Sr., Skyline
Kylie Thigpen, Jr., Mars Hill Bible
Utility
Kayden Dunn, Fr., Brantley
Faith Stanfield, Sr., Mars Hill Bible
Designated hitter
Regan Tisdale, So., Millry
Madelyn Mitchell, Sr., Gaylesville
Class 1A honorable mention
Pitcher: Megan Roe, Fr., Sweet Water
Catcher: Madalyn Scott, So., Covenant Christian; Nealy McManus, Fr., South Lamar
Infield: Carol Anne Garmany, Coosa Christian, Sr.; Ashlee Gann, 8th grade, Covenant Christian; Hannah Henry, Jr., Mars Hill Bible; Aidan Bellomy, So., Skyline
Outfield: Jordan Campbell, Jr., Faith Christian
Utility: Hannah Alsup, Sr., Lynn
Designated hitter: Sydney Courington, Sr., Coosa Christian; Kora Myers, Sr., Sweet Water
Player of the Year
Kassidy Wilcox, Brantley
Pitcher of the Year
Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible
Hitter of the Year
Kassidy Wilcox, Brantley
Coach of the Year
Matt Burgess, Mars Hill Bible