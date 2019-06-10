Local players make ASWA all-state baseball teams

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

The recently released 2019 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State baseball teams confirmed that it most definitely was a banner year for several local high schools.

Eight area players made the first team, including three each from Westbrook Christian and Hokes Bluff and one each from Southside and Etowah.

Highlighting the list was Westbrook’s Andrew Dutton (pictured above at right), who was selected as Class 2A Hitter of the Year. In 37 games, the junior second baseman batted .443 Average with an on-base percentage of .603, 40 hits, 50 RBI, 40 runs, six doubles, four triples and seven home runs. His stellar production helped the Warriors go 23-14, win the area title and make it to the state championship series for the first time since 2013.

Dutton’s brother Samuel was selected as first team pitcher for the second straight year. In 63.2 innings, the sophomore righthander finished with a minuscule 0.88 earned run average while allowing only eight earned runs, 35 hits and 23 walks. He fanned 110 batters and threw two no-hitters.

Joining the Duttons on the first team from Westbrook was junior outfielder Joseph Gilchrist, who hit .440 with 51 hits, 61 runs scored, 26 RBI and 10 doubles.

The Eagle trio of first-teamers were senior pitcher Dylan Teague, senior centerfielder Carson Eubanks and sophomore pitcher/infielder Payton Lemons. A first-team All-State pick in 2018, Teague went 11-1 on the mound this past season with a 2.03 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 76.1 innings. As the team’s leadoff hitter and two-time Offensive Player of the Year, Eubanks compiled a .440 batting average with 44 hits, 44 runs scored, 25 RBI and 18 stolen bases while striking out only 12 times. In 70 and one-third innings, went 12-1 while recording a 1.39 ERA with 88 strikeouts and only 14 earned runs. The threesome helped the Eagles go wire to wire in the regular season as the No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A with a 26-5 record, county and area championships and a second straight berth in the state semifinals.

After Southside won just eight games a year ago, first-year coach Shane Chappell guided the Panthers to a 25-12 record and a trip to the state quarterfinals. Junior pitcher/centerfielder Tyler Roberts, who was a first-team selection in the Class 5A outfield, was a key contributor to that success both at the plate and on the mound. He hit .391 with 47 hits, 35 runs scored, 21 RBI and eight doubles while pitching to a 6-0 record with a 2.03 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 60 and two-thirds innings.

A few miles up the road on Highway 77, Etowah senor pitcher Will Hotalen made the 5A first-team pitching staff by virtue of his 7-2 record, 1.11 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 51 innings. Hotalen had allowed just 22 walks and seven earned runs while helping the Blue Devils go 23-26 and make the second round of the state playoffs.

Named to the All-State second team were Southside sophomore pitcher Jacob Little, Etowah senior shortstop Austin Young, Etowah senior outfielder Jarren Wright and Hokes Bluff senior catcher Houston Edwards. In 71 innings as the ace of the Panther pitching staff this past season, Little went 7-2 with a 2.56 earned run average with 52 strikeouts. Young batted .407 with 44 hits, 45 runs scored and 34 steals, while Wright finished with a .435 batting average with 50 hits,

47 runs scored, 32 RBI, 12 doubles and 38 stolen bases. A four-year starter behind the plate, Edwards collected 37 hits – including seven doubles – and 28 RBI while batting .402. He allowed only three stolen bases all season.

Receiving honorable mention recognition were Westbrook senior catcher Greysen Robinson and Southside senior shortstop Brennan Stokes. Robinson had 35 hits, 45 RBI, 15 runs scored, nine doubles and three home runs while batting .312. Selected at the designation hitter position, Stokes hit .406 while coming up with 51 hits, 39 runs scored, 20 RBI, nine doubles and 20 steals.