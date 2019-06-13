Legals for the week of 6/7 to 6/13

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on April 24, 2006 by Enga Sturns, single, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and recorded in Instrument Number at 3246162 on May 5, 2006, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2006-2 Trust, Home Equity Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-2 as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument Number, 3382452 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on June 27, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number One (1) of the Frank Adams Estate Subdivision as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats “A”, page 342, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Being the same as property acquired by Area Lee Adams by virtue of that certain Special Warranty Deed from William J. Wade, trustee of Mid-State Trust II, dated May 30, 1997, which is recorded in Book 1997 at Page 195 on June 24, 1997. Commonly known as 1121 WainWright Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35903.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1217 Wainwright Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2006-2 Trust, Home Equity Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-2, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 15-007145

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

May 24, 31 & June 7, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Scott Young, husband and wife, Karon L. Young, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Mortgage of America, Inc., on the 26th day of October, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3375795; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on July 11, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All of Lot Number Twenty (20) and the North Half (N 1/2) of Lot Nineteen (19), Riverbend Estates, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book I, Page 115, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 525 Riverwood Drive , Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

450401

May 31, June 7 & 14, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by William Franklin White and Anna Lynn White, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 13th day of November, 2015, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3426463; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated March 19, 2019 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3481390. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on July 11, 2019, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at the southeast corner of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 in Section 12, and run north along the east line of said forty for a distance of 500 feet to a point; thence run west and parallel to the south line of said forty for a distance of 649 feet to a point; thence run south parallel to the east line of said forty for a distance of 500 feet to a point in the south line of said forty; thence run east along the south line of said forty for a distance of 649 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Southwest quarter (SW 1/4) of the Southeast quarter (SE 1/4) in Section Twelve (12), Township Twelve (12) South of Range Seven (7) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama. ALSO conveyed herein is an easement for ingress or egress 20 feet in width described as follows: Commence at the southeast corner of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 12, and run north along the east line of said forty for a distance of 500 feet to a point; thence run west and parallel to the south line of said forty for a distance of 438 feet to a point which is the point of beginning to describe the centerline of said easement; thence run north and parallel to the east line of said forty for a distance of 799 feet more or less, to the south right-of-way line of the Rocky Ford Road and the end of said easement, said easement being a portion of the Southwest Quarter (SSW 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) in Section Twelve (12), Township Twelve (12) South of Range Seven (7) East.

There is reserved in the above described tract of land an easement being 20 feet in width and running east from the northwest corner of said tract for a distance of 221 feet for ingress and egress to the adjoining property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-2867

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

May 31, June 7 & 14, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated December 22, 2015, executed by Kevin C. Shepherd, a single man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., which mortgage was recorded on January 6, 2016, in Instrument No. 3428326, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on July 30, 2019, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER 5 AND A LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING WHERE THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF LOT NUMBER 6 INTERSECTS THE NORTHWEST LINE THEREOF AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE NORTHWEST LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 12 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF SAID LOT NUMBER 6 A DISTANCE OF 110 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTHWEST LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 12 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHWEST LINE THEREOF; THENCE IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 110 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID DESCRIPTION EMBRACING A PORTION OF LOT NUMBER 6, ALL IN BLOCK NUMBER 8, IN W. T. COX SOUTH ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE RE-ARRANGEMENT THEREOF AS SHOWN BY MAP RECORDED IN BOOK OF TOWN PLATS ‘B’, PAGES 360 AND 361, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Quicken Loans Inc.

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

May 31, June 7 & 14, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Torrey L. King Husband and Tiffany D. King Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Ameris Bank, a Corporation, its successors and assigns dated May 9, 2014; said mortgage being recorded on May 13, 2014, as Instrument No. 3401820 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to American Financial Resources, Inc., a New Jersey Corporation to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, American Financial Resources, Inc., a New Jersey Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 1st day of July, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Thirty (30) in block Eight (8) in First Addition to Mountain Brow Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, page 359, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1426 Monte Vista Drive, Gadsden, AL 35904.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Torrey L. KingTiffany D. King or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

AMERICAN FINANCIAL RESOURCES, INC., A NEW JERSEY CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9149219

www.foreclosurehotline.net

May 31, June 7 & 14, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 28, 2009 executed by Ronnie McBurnett, Married and Laura McBurnett, Married, in favor of Walter Mortgage Company, LLC, said Mortgage being recorded October 29, 2010, in Instrument Number 3340464, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Citibank, N.A. not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee, of NRZ Pass-Through Trust VI by instrument recorded in Instrument Number 3479452, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Citibank, N.A. not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee, of NRZ Pass-Through Trust VI, by Ditech Financial LLC as servicer with delegated authority, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Etowah County, Alabama on 07/11/2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 35, Township 11 South, Range 4 East: thence North 82 degrees 24 minutes 26 seconds East, a distance of 2,387.54 feet to an iron pin on the Southeasterly Right of Way of Washburn Circle Road, said pin being the Point of Beginning of the herein described parcel: thence curving to the right along said Southeasterly Right of Way, a chord bearing of North 46 degrees 43 minutes 35 seconds East, a chord distance of 156.57 feet to an iron-pin: thence South 36 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance-of 278.21 feet to an iron pin: thence South 46 degrees 45 minutes 35 seconds West, a distance of 156.57 feet to an iron pin: thence North 36 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West, a distance of 278.21 feet to the Point of Beginning of the above described parcel. Said parcel contains 0.99 Acres more or less.

Less and except any road right of ways of record. Grantor does not assume any liability for unpaid taxes.

This deed is given subject to that certain Mortgage from the Grantee herein to the Grantor herein dated the 28th day of September, 2009.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 645 Washburn Circle, Gallant, AL 35972. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Citibank, N.A. not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee, of NRZ Pass-Through Trust VI, by Ditech Financial LLC as servicer with delegated authority

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

18-01404-FC

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Venita Granger, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 17th day of June, 2008, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3296147; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated May 3, 2019 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3483787. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on July 25, 2019, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 9 and 10 in Block “E” in Oakview Addition to East Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 337, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-2889

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 25, 2014, executed by Tana T Blackwell and Kevin D Blackwell, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, which mortgage was recorded on October 2, 2014, in Instrument No. 3408152, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Renasant Bank, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on July 16, 2019, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the Northwest corner of the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 27, Township 11 South, Range 7 East, said point also being the point of intersection of a public road with the North line of Lot Number 13 of the V. R. Croft Estate Subdivision; and from thence run South 3 degrees 00 minutes East, and along the East line of said road a distance of 1263 feet to the North line of a public road; thence run North 86 degrees 30 minutes East, and along the North line of said East mentioned public road a distance of 231 feet; thence run North 3 degrees 00 minutes West a distance of 1258.5 feet to the North line of said Lot Number 18; thence run South 66 degrees 30 minutes West and along the North line of said lot Number 18; thence South 66 degrees 30 minutes West and along the North line of said lot Number Eighteen a distance of 231 feet, said description embracing a portion of lot Number 13 of the V. R. Croft Estate Subdivision, according to the map recorded in Plat Book “B” , Page 55, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and being the identical property described in the deed from Calvin Graham, dated March 26, 1973, and recorded in Book 1165, Page 955, Probate Office, said County and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Renasant Bank

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 25, 2014, executed by Kevin D Blackwell and Tana T Blackwell, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, which mortgage was recorded on October 2, 2014, in Instrument No. 3408159, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Renasant Bank, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on July 16, 2019, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

For a point of beginning, commence at the North line of the South ½ of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼, Section 14, Township 12 South, Range 7 East, also known as the East right of way line of Alford Bend Road, formerly known as Fitts-Ferry Jacksonville Public Road; thence run South along the East right of way line of Alford Bend Road a distance of 251.80 feet to the point of beginning; thence deflect left 01 degrees 10 minutes 00 seconds and continue along the East right of way line of Alford Bend Road a distance of 113.09 feet to a point; thence deflect left 87 degrees 56 minutes 08 seconds and leaving said right of way run Easterly a distance of 186.54 feet to a point; thence deflect left 92 degrees 03 minutes 52 seconds and run Northerly a distance of 119. 79 feet to an iron pin found on the South right of way line of Godfrey Drive; thence deflect left 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds and run Westerly along the South right of way line of Godfrey Drive a distance of 186.42 feet to the point of beginning. Said tract embracing a portion of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼, Section 14, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Hokes Bluff, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Renasant Bank

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

KATHLEEN W. HEATH appointed Personal Representative on 04/26/2019 Estate of JAMES J. WIERZENSKI, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

PATSY ELKINS appointed Personal Representative on 05/07/2019 Estate of MINNIE LOU WARREN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

ALICIA SWINDELL appointed Personal Representative on 05/08/2019 Estate of RONNIE SWINDELL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

REBECCCA REED appointed Personal Representative on 04/16/2019 Estate of SHERMAN DEAN REED, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

ALORA KIMBROUGH appointed Personal Representative on 04/17/2019 Estate of DORIS C. HAYWOOD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

YANG KUM FLYNN appointed Personal Representative on 04/17/2019 Estate of CHRISTOPHER FLYNN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

___________

FILE CLAIMS

ROXANNE BASNETT appointed Personal Representative on 05/08/2019 Estate of KATHERINE CUNNINGHAM, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

STACEY LASHE BROOKS appointed Personal Representative on 04/17/2019 Estate of MARVIN LOUIS BROOKS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

BARBARA JEAN BOYERS appointed Personal Representative on 04/16/2019 Estate of HILLSMAN LAMAR BOYERS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

NINA ELLEN RHEA GATTIS AND LEIGH ANN RHEA appointed Personal Representative on 05/02/2019 Estate of MARTHA JANE BAIN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

___________

FILE CLAIMS

NORMA JEAN RYAN STEPHENS appointed Personal Representative on 05/21/2019 Estate of CLARENCE RAY PANKEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

PAULETTE HOLLIS appointed Personal Representative on 05/22/2019 Estate of DANNY RAY HOLLIS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

MICKEY LYNNE BROGDON appointed Personal Representative on 03/09/2019 Estate of BRENDA JOAN BROGDON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

LEACIE ELIZABETH GLENN appointed Personal Representative on 03/20/2019 Estate of LEONARD LEE GLENN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-192-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

927 S 6TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 17, Block A, of Forest Hill Addition to Gadsden as same appears of record in Plat Book A, Page 39, Gadsden, Alabama, Section 9, Township 12 South, Range 6 East, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. (1403-522; 1614-181; 1683-21)

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Sandra Beck, 125 Deer Lake Circle, Ormund Beach, FL, 736 Aldenham Lane, Ormund Beach, FL, The Exchange Bank, 230 N 3rd Street, First Alabama Bank of Gadsden, 414 Meighan Boulevard;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden at a meeting held on May 28, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 7, 2019

___________

RESOLUTION

R-193-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 221 MURRAY DRIVE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Legal Description:

Lots 32 & 33 Block 1 Rolling Green Farms Tracts 2 Plat E-37 Gadsden SEC 23 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-06-23-0-000-029.000

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to J. N. Green, 221 Murray Drive;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden at a meeting held on May 28, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 7, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-194-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 1405 KYLE AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Legal Description:

Lot 3 Block 16 Interurban Land Co 1st Add Plat B-206-207 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-3-000-180.000

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to Alexis and wife Veleecia Huntley, 2661 Tybee Drive, Buford, GA, Antonia Huntley, 1405 Kyle Avenue;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden at a meeting held on May 28, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 7, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-195-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

517 WASHINGTON STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number Three (3) and Four (4) in Block Number Five (5) of the Ewing & Garner Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Pages 53 and 55, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to John Clyde Bowen aka Johnny Clyde Bowen and Patricia G. Bowen, 519 Washington Street;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden at a meeting held on May 28, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 7, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-196-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

3 N. 28TH STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 17 in Parcel Number 7 as shown on map or property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division. Recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden (formerly Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Jessie Marie Barron, 3 N. 28th Street, Gadsden;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden at a meeting held on May 28, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 7, 2019

___________

RESOLUTION

R-197-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 21 W. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Legal Description:

Lots 35-37 Parcel 1 Cone Mills Dwight Div Plat F-51 Gadsden 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-160.000

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to Steven Craig Mayo, 21 W. Tuscaloosa Avenue;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden at a meeting held on May 28, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 7, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-200-19

Authorizing Annulment of a Portion of Hagan Drive

Whereas, Justin and Crystal Wain, are the sole owners of all property abutting the right of way, more particularly described as follows:

Begin at a grader blade marking the SE corner of the SE ¼ – SE ¼ in S-27, T-11-S, R-6-E, thence S 88°45’41”W, 1339.55’ along the South line of said forty to a ½” rebar capped (CA-497-LS) marking the SW corner of said forth, thence leaving said forty line N 35°58’53”E, 1070.39’ to a rebar capped (JBWT), thence S 57°57’41”E, 353.76’ to a ½” rebar capped (JBWT) on the northwesterly ROW (50’ ROW) (Deed Book “1463,” Page 21), thence leaving said ROW 57°57’41”E, 25’ to a point in the center line of Hagan Drive (50’ ROW) (Deed Book “1463,” Page 21), said point being the point of beginning, thence along said center line of Hagan Drive (50’ ROW) (Deed Book “1463,” Page 21), the following chord bearings and distances, thence S 31°44’13”W, 151.69’ to a point, thence S 26°07’13” W, 550’ to a point at the end of Hagan Drive (50’ ROW) (Deed Book “1463,” Page 21).

Said proposed annulment being subject to any easement rights for the existing utilities along said street and any future utilities that will be constructed.

Whereas, the above-named owners desire to vacate and annul the rights of way more particularly described above, pursuant to the provisions of Section 23-4-20 Alabama Code (1975), as amended; and

Whereas, the said owners have made their Declaration of Vacation and Annulment of right of way, duly executed and acknowledged, and has requested that the City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, give its assent to the proposed vacation as aforesaid; and

Whereas, notice of hearing upon the proposed vacation has been duly given in accordance with the law, by publication thereof in The Gadsden Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama; and

Whereas, such hearing has been duly afforded by the City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, at which any persons desiring to address or speak to the proposed vacation have been given the opportunity to do so; and

Whereas, the City Council has determined that the proposed vacation will not deprive other property owners of any right they may have to convenient and reasonable means of ingress and egress to and from their property;

Whereas, upon due consideration, the City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, has determined that it wishes to give its assent to the proposed vacation as aforesaid;

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED THAT THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, does hereby consent to the vacation of the street

described above.

I hereby certify that the above and foregoing was duly adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on May 28, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 7, 2019

_______

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the City of Hokes Bluff for construction of Project No. ST-028-99-010 – Gray Cir, Cedar Ridge Cir, Gilliland St, 6yh St and Spraggins St in Etowah County.

This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on June 7, 2019 and ending on June 28, 2019

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc. 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during this period.

June 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY

CASE NO.: A-1462

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

IN THE MATTER OF AN ADOPTION

Allen Keith Gearhart

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of the child born to Tara Gearhart (Natural Mother), set to be heard on 8/7/2019 at 10:00 am, was filed on 5/24/19, alleging that the identity of the natural father of the minor child is unknown and that his whereabouts are unknown and have not been disclosed to this Court. Minor Child’s date of birth is 05/21/2010.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Sam D. Bone, whose name and address is shown below, and) with the Clerk of the Probate court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done 6/5/2019

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Etowah County, Alabama

June 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY

CASE NO.: A-1463

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

IN THE MATTER OF AN ADOPTION

Allen Keith Gearhart

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of the child born to Tara Gearhart (Natural Mother), set to be heard on 8/7/2019 at 10:00 am, was filed on 5/24/19, alleging that the identity of the natural father of the minor child is unknown and that his whereabouts are unknown and have not been disclosed to this Court. Minor Child’s date of birth is 05/21/2010.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Sam D. Bone, whose name and address is shown below, and) with the Clerk of the Probate court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done 6/5/2019

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Etowah County, Alabama

June 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2019-900415

OOD GAL,

Plaintiff,

VS.

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT NUMBER 40, UNIT 7 OF GREEN VALLEY ESTATES, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “H”, PAGE 28, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

and

ELIZAETH BEARDEN; INCLUDING ANY HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF THE SAME AND THOSE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therin, who may claim any interest in the above described property,

Defendants.

The Defendant, ELIZABETH BEARDEN, including any of her heirs and next of kin, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Bill to Quiet Title by July 29, 2019 or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 4th day of June, 2019

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

June 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900360-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,540.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Deangelo Andrae Marbury

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 19th day of July, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 21st day of May, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

May 31, June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

To: Debra A. Tolliver and Christopher Davenport

You are notified that the 10th day of July, 2019 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. has been set as the date and time to hear the contest of the claims of Debra A. Tolliver and Christopher Davenport in the estate of Doris Owens, deceased, Case Number S-9411. You are to be present and prove your claims on said date and time.

Dated this the 14th day of May, 2019

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 17, 24, 31 and June 7, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: DR-19-900106-GCD

MISTY LASHAE TILLERY HAIRRELL

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

CHAD TILLERY,

DEFENDANT

TO: CHAD TILLERY

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: DR-19-900106-gcd

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days afer the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Date this the 20th day of May, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

May 24, 31, June 7 & 14, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: THE ADOPTION PETITION OF SCOTTIE HOGUE

CASE NO.: A-1443

TO: THE ALLEGED BIOLOGICAL MOTHER, TIFFANY AMBER NORRIS

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption in the above styled matter has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner and that the 23rd day of July 2019, at 2:00o’clock p.m. has been set for hearing on the same in said court in the City of Gadsden, Alabama. Please e advised that if you intend to contest this adoptin, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioner, whose names and address are shown below and with the Clerk of said Probate Court.

Done this 18th day of March, 2019.

Rodney L. Ward

Attorney for Petitioner

827 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

May 24, 31, June 7 & 14, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-7118

In the Matter of the Estate of DEREK RAY EDWARDS, An Incapacitated Person

NOTICE TO: LOUGENIA KAY EDWARDS, mother to Derek Ray Edwards

You will please take notice that a Petition for Successor Letters of Guardianship filed by Donna Edwards hill, was filed in the Probate Court of Etowah and that the 9th day of July, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

May 31, June 7 & 14, 2019