Southside soccer players recognized

Southside High School rising seniors Isaac Franklin and Carlos Herrera were listed first and 15th, respectively, on MaxPreps.com for total points for the 2019 high school soccer season.

Franklin (pictured above) finished with 30 goals and 33 assists this past season while helping the Panthers post a 16-2-1 record, win an area championship and make it to the second round of the state playoff for the first time in three years. Herrera contributed 24 goals and 15 assists from his striker position.

“Isaac and Carlos were both integral in this year’s successful season,” said Southside boys soccer head Coach Randy Vice. “Isaac is absolutely magic when he gets the ball and makes outstanding runs into space when he is away from the ball. He also has several defensive takeaways. Carlos is an extremely solid player who has a plethora of competitive experiences that have added to his portfolio. I’m excited to have them both back for the 2020 season.”