Humane Society to host fundraising concert

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

The Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center is holding a fundraiser concert featuring The Swingin’ Medallions on June 28 at The Venue at Coosa Landing. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The Swingin’ Medallions are a swing band that are well-known in the South for their hit “A Double Shot (of My Baby’s Love).” A meal catered by The Gridiron is included.

In addition to the concert, a silent auction will be held. Silent auction items include two trips to Cabo San Lucas; a three-hour kayak trip to Little River Canyon for 6; a date night basket; and more.

The event will feature a special appeal which highlights an animal the Humane Society has been able to help in the past year.

This is the Humane Society’s largest fundraiser of the year. The shelter hopes to raise $50,000.

“$50,000 would be great,” said Humane Society Marketing Director Jessica Millican. “it would help out tremendously with our day-to-day needs. We have vet bills that add up. We have food bills. We have anywhere from close to 200 animals at one time.”

Tickets for the event are $50 each and can be picked up at the Humane Society and Micro Excell Computers. The tickets are also available at www.hsprac.com. Tickets will be available until the event or until the tickets are sold out.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact Jessica Millican at 256-613-3634 or jmillican@hsprac.com.

Sponsors include Mater’s, Jim Burke Automotive, Colton Harris, Regions Bank, APG, Hampton Inn, Exchange Bank and Riverview Regional Medical Center.

Those who would like to help the Humane Society but cannot make the event, monetary donations are always accepted. The shelter welcomes donations of items such as newspaper, bleach, Joy laundry detergent, puppy chow, kitten chow, dog and cat food, towels and blankets.

People are welcome to donate their time by volunteering to walk dogs or clean at the shelter, as well.