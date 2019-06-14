Legals for the week of 6/14 to 6/20

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Scott Young, husband and wife, Karon L. Young, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Mortgage of America, Inc., on the 26th day of October, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3375795; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on July 11, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All of Lot Number Twenty (20) and the North Half (N 1/2) of Lot Nineteen (19), Riverbend Estates, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book I, Page 115, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 525 Riverwood Drive , Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

450401

May 31, June 7 & 14, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by William Franklin White and Anna Lynn White, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 13th day of November, 2015, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3426463; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated March 19, 2019 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3481390. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on July 11, 2019, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at the southeast corner of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 in Section 12, and run north along the east line of said forty for a distance of 500 feet to a point; thence run west and parallel to the south line of said forty for a distance of 649 feet to a point; thence run south parallel to the east line of said forty for a distance of 500 feet to a point in the south line of said forty; thence run east along the south line of said forty for a distance of 649 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Southwest quarter (SW 1/4) of the Southeast quarter (SE 1/4) in Section Twelve (12), Township Twelve (12) South of Range Seven (7) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama. ALSO conveyed herein is an easement for ingress or egress 20 feet in width described as follows: Commence at the southeast corner of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 12, and run north along the east line of said forty for a distance of 500 feet to a point; thence run west and parallel to the south line of said forty for a distance of 438 feet to a point which is the point of beginning to describe the centerline of said easement; thence run north and parallel to the east line of said forty for a distance of 799 feet more or less, to the south right-of-way line of the Rocky Ford Road and the end of said easement, said easement being a portion of the Southwest Quarter (SSW 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) in Section Twelve (12), Township Twelve (12) South of Range Seven (7) East.

There is reserved in the above described tract of land an easement being 20 feet in width and running east from the northwest corner of said tract for a distance of 221 feet for ingress and egress to the adjoining property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-2867

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

May 31, June 7 & 14, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated December 22, 2015, executed by Kevin C. Shepherd, a single man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., which mortgage was recorded on January 6, 2016, in Instrument No. 3428326, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on July 30, 2019, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER 5 AND A LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING WHERE THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF LOT NUMBER 6 INTERSECTS THE NORTHWEST LINE THEREOF AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE NORTHWEST LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 12 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF SAID LOT NUMBER 6 A DISTANCE OF 110 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTHWEST LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 12 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHWEST LINE THEREOF; THENCE IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION AND ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 110 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID DESCRIPTION EMBRACING A PORTION OF LOT NUMBER 6, ALL IN BLOCK NUMBER 8, IN W. T. COX SOUTH ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE RE-ARRANGEMENT THEREOF AS SHOWN BY MAP RECORDED IN BOOK OF TOWN PLATS ‘B’, PAGES 360 AND 361, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Quicken Loans Inc.

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

May 31, June 7 & 14, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Torrey L. King Husband and Tiffany D. King Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Ameris Bank, a Corporation, its successors and assigns dated May 9, 2014; said mortgage being recorded on May 13, 2014, as Instrument No. 3401820 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to American Financial Resources, Inc., a New Jersey Corporation to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, American Financial Resources, Inc., a New Jersey Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 1st day of July, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Thirty (30) in block Eight (8) in First Addition to Mountain Brow Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, page 359, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1426 Monte Vista Drive, Gadsden, AL 35904.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Torrey L. KingTiffany D. King or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

AMERICAN FINANCIAL RESOURCES, INC., A NEW JERSEY CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9149219

www.foreclosurehotline.net

May 31, June 7 & 14, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 28, 2009 executed by Ronnie McBurnett, Married and Laura McBurnett, Married, in favor of Walter Mortgage Company, LLC, said Mortgage being recorded October 29, 2010, in Instrument Number 3340464, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Citibank, N.A. not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee, of NRZ Pass-Through Trust VI by instrument recorded in Instrument Number 3479452, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Citibank, N.A. not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee, of NRZ Pass-Through Trust VI, by Ditech Financial LLC as servicer with delegated authority, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Etowah County, Alabama on 07/11/2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 35, Township 11 South, Range 4 East: thence North 82 degrees 24 minutes 26 seconds East, a distance of 2,387.54 feet to an iron pin on the Southeasterly Right of Way of Washburn Circle Road, said pin being the Point of Beginning of the herein described parcel: thence curving to the right along said Southeasterly Right of Way, a chord bearing of North 46 degrees 43 minutes 35 seconds East, a chord distance of 156.57 feet to an iron-pin: thence South 36 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance-of 278.21 feet to an iron pin: thence South 46 degrees 45 minutes 35 seconds West, a distance of 156.57 feet to an iron pin: thence North 36 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West, a distance of 278.21 feet to the Point of Beginning of the above described parcel. Said parcel contains 0.99 Acres more or less.

Less and except any road right of ways of record. Grantor does not assume any liability for unpaid taxes.

This deed is given subject to that certain Mortgage from the Grantee herein to the Grantor herein dated the 28th day of September, 2009.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 645 Washburn Circle, Gallant, AL 35972. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Citibank, N.A. not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee, of NRZ Pass-Through Trust VI, by Ditech Financial LLC as servicer with delegated authority

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

18-01404-FC

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Venita Granger, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 17th day of June, 2008, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3296147; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated May 3, 2019 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3483787. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on July 25, 2019, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 9 and 10 in Block “E” in Oakview Addition to East Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 337, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-2889

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 25, 2014, executed by Tana T Blackwell and Kevin D Blackwell, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, which mortgage was recorded on October 2, 2014, in Instrument No. 3408152, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Renasant Bank, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on July 16, 2019, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the Northwest corner of the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 27, Township 11 South, Range 7 East, said point also being the point of intersection of a public road with the North line of Lot Number 13 of the V. R. Croft Estate Subdivision; and from thence run South 3 degrees 00 minutes East, and along the East line of said road a distance of 1263 feet to the North line of a public road; thence run North 86 degrees 30 minutes East, and along the North line of said East mentioned public road a distance of 231 feet; thence run North 3 degrees 00 minutes West a distance of 1258.5 feet to the North line of said Lot Number 18; thence run South 66 degrees 30 minutes West and along the North line of said lot Number 18; thence South 66 degrees 30 minutes West and along the North line of said lot Number Eighteen a distance of 231 feet, said description embracing a portion of lot Number 13 of the V. R. Croft Estate Subdivision, according to the map recorded in Plat Book “B” , Page 55, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and being the identical property described in the deed from Calvin Graham, dated March 26, 1973, and recorded in Book 1165, Page 955, Probate Office, said County and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Renasant Bank

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 25, 2014, executed by Kevin D Blackwell and Tana T Blackwell, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, which mortgage was recorded on October 2, 2014, in Instrument No. 3408159, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Renasant Bank, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on July 16, 2019, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

For a point of beginning, commence at the North line of the South ½ of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼, Section 14, Township 12 South, Range 7 East, also known as the East right of way line of Alford Bend Road, formerly known as Fitts-Ferry Jacksonville Public Road; thence run South along the East right of way line of Alford Bend Road a distance of 251.80 feet to the point of beginning; thence deflect left 01 degrees 10 minutes 00 seconds and continue along the East right of way line of Alford Bend Road a distance of 113.09 feet to a point; thence deflect left 87 degrees 56 minutes 08 seconds and leaving said right of way run Easterly a distance of 186.54 feet to a point; thence deflect left 92 degrees 03 minutes 52 seconds and run Northerly a distance of 119. 79 feet to an iron pin found on the South right of way line of Godfrey Drive; thence deflect left 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds and run Westerly along the South right of way line of Godfrey Drive a distance of 186.42 feet to the point of beginning. Said tract embracing a portion of the NW ¼ of the NE ¼, Section 14, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Hokes Bluff, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Renasant Bank

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated January 18, 2010 executed by Jeffrey Franklin Jenkins, Married and Whitney Nicole Jenkins, Married, in favor of Walter Mortgage Company, LLC, said Mortgage being recorded March 15, 2010, in Instrument Number 3328986, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama; having later been assigned to U.S. Bank, N.A., as Trustee, successor in interest to Wachovia Bank, National Association, as Trustee, for Mid-State Capital Corporation 2005-1 Trust by instrument recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, U.S. Bank, N.A., as Trustee, successor in interest to Wachovia Bank, National Association, as Trustee, for Mid-State Capital Corporation 2005-1 Trust, by Ditech Financial LLC as servicer with delegated authority, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Etowah County, Alabama on 07/11/2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

For a Point of Beginning; Commence at the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4), Section 8, Township 12 South, Range 5 East; thence run South 89 degrees 34 minutes 01 seconds East a distance 124.74 feet to a point in the centerline of Wise Road; thence deflect right 114 degrees 13 minutes run Southwesterly along the centerline of Wise Road a distance of 231.27 feet to a point; Thence deflect right 110. degrees 23 minutes 27 seconds and run Northwesterly a distance of 197.00 feet to a point; thence deflect right 14 degrees 42 minutes 23 seconds and continue Northwesterly a distance of 84.49 feet to an existing fence line; thence deflect right and run North 89 degrees 34 minutes 01 seconds East a distance of 153.56 feet to the Point of Beginning, said Tract embracing a portion of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) and the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4), Section 8, Township 12 South, Range 5 East, lying East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County; Alabama containing 0.64 Acres, more or less.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 326 Miller Hollow Road, Attalla, AL 35954. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

U.S. Bank, N.A., as Trustee, successor in interest to Wachovia Bank, National Association, as Trustee, for Mid-State Capital Corporation 2005-1 Trust, by Ditech Financial LLC as servicer with delegated authority

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

19-01071-FC

June 14, 21 & 28, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Linda Howard, a married woman and husband, Tommy Howard, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Finance America, LLC, on the 26th day of July, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Doc# M-2005-3124; the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Home Equity Asset Trust 2006-5 Home Equity Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-5 , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on July 25, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Twenty-Three (23) in Block Number 1-A, in Shoreland Estates, Inc.’s First Addition to Broadway, according to the Map or Plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 383, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 404 Herzberg Circle, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Home Equity Asset Trust 2006-5 Home Equity Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-5, Mortgagee/Transferee

Jahan Berns

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

450975

June 14, 21 & 28, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason R. Coleman and Amanda E. Coleman, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Mortgage of America, Inc., on the 28th day of May, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3386141; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 25, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Five (5) and Lot Number Six (6) of H.J. Foreman’s Subdivision according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book E, Page 33, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 611 Tabor Rd, Gadsden, AL 35904

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 06/06/2019 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 07/11/2019 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

347882

June 14, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

KATHLEEN W. HEATH appointed Personal Representative on 04/26/2019 Estate of JAMES J. WIERZENSKI, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

PATSY ELKINS appointed Personal Representative on 05/07/2019 Estate of MINNIE LOU WARREN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

ALICIA SWINDELL appointed Personal Representative on 05/08/2019 Estate of RONNIE SWINDELL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

REBECCCA REED appointed Personal Representative on 04/16/2019 Estate of SHERMAN DEAN REED, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

ALORA KIMBROUGH appointed Personal Representative on 04/17/2019 Estate of DORIS C. HAYWOOD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

YANG KUM FLYNN appointed Personal Representative on 04/17/2019 Estate of CHRISTOPHER FLYNN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

___________

FILE CLAIMS

ROXANNE BASNETT appointed Personal Representative on 05/08/2019 Estate of KATHERINE CUNNINGHAM, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

STACEY LASHE BROOKS appointed Personal Representative on 04/17/2019 Estate of MARVIN LOUIS BROOKS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

BARBARA JEAN BOYERS appointed Personal Representative on 04/16/2019 Estate of HILLSMAN LAMAR BOYERS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

NINA ELLEN RHEA GATTIS AND LEIGH ANN RHEA appointed Personal Representative on 05/02/2019 Estate of MARTHA JANE BAIN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

___________

FILE CLAIMS

NORMA JEAN RYAN STEPHENS appointed Personal Representative on 05/21/2019 Estate of CLARENCE RAY PANKEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

PAULETTE HOLLIS appointed Personal Representative on 05/22/2019 Estate of DANNY RAY HOLLIS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

MICKEY LYNNE BROGDON appointed Personal Representative on 03/09/2019 Estate of BRENDA JOAN BROGDON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

LEACIE ELIZABETH GLENN appointed Personal Representative on 03/20/2019 Estate of LEONARD LEE GLENN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

___________

ORDINANCE

O-19-19

Amending Section 130-312, Article XIII – Mobile Food Vehicles

Now, Therefore, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN as follows:

Section 1. Article XIII, Section 130-493 General location regulations, is amended as follows:

(2) May not operate at any City of Gadsden park or other property unless:

(a) At a special event hosted by the City of Gadsden (see Section 130-496)

(b) At a designated mobile food vending site approved by the City of Gadsden Planning Department (designated as such by appropriate signage)

Section 2. A violation of this ordinance shall be punished as provided in Section 1-7 of the City Code.

Section 3. The provisions of this ordinance shall be effective on publication.

Section 4. The sections, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this ordinance are severable. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid by a valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance. The city council declares that it is its intent that it would have enacted this ordinance without such invalid or unconstitutional provisions.

Section 5. The provisions of this ordinance repeal any prior ordinance or provision of

the Gadsden City Code to the extent of any conflict.

I certify that the City Council of the City of Gadsden duly adopted this ordinance at an open public meeting held on June 4, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 14, 2019

____________

ORDINANCE

O-20-19

Authorizing Conveyance of Certain Property

Whereas, the City of Gadsden owns the following described property located at

111 Pinehurst Street, pursuant to a warranty deed dated September 15, 2010;

Lot 14 in Block E of the Subdivision of Lots D and E in the Pinehurst Addition, Plat Book “B”, Page 15, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Whereas, Janice A. Brisker and Marcel D. Thomas have offered to pay $1,000.00 for the property;

Now, Therefore, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN as follows:

This real property is not needed for any municipal or public purpose. The Mayor is hereby authorized and directed to execute a quitclaim deed to and in favor of Janice A. Brisker and Marcel D. Thomas for the sum of One Thousand and 00/100

Dollars ($1,000.00).

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden at a meeting held on June 4, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 14, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-84-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

4 COOLIDGE CIRCLE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Ninety-three (93), in parcel Number 3, as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, subject to easements, restrictions, and conditions contained in deed from Cone Mills Corporation to Loyd A. Cheaves, Jr., and wife, Buna Noble Cheaves, dated October 24, 1951, and recorded in Book 479, page 453, in the office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Gadsden, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to State of Alabama, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, AL, rights of redemption of Dennis Gewalt, 5700 Tabor Road, Gadsden, AL, The Gadsden Corporation, P.O. Box 1100, Gadsden, AL, First Federal Savings, 221 S 6th Street, Gadsden, AL,

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on March 20, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 14, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-85-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2809 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number One Hundred Forty Six, (146) in the Shahan and Walshe Central Alabama City Addition according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 184 and 185, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, formerly Alabama City, Etowah County, Alabama.

**Please note that the county lists this parcel as lot number One Hundred Forty Six (146), in the Shahan – Walshe, Central Alabama City Addition, Gadsden – Attalla Forrest Avenue Highway as recorded in Plat Book C, page 181, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Nichole Jackson Clarke, 7340 Richmond Road, Oakwood Village, OH,

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on March 20, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

____________

RESOLUTION

R-86-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2332 NORRIS AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Eight (8) and Nine (9) in Block Number Four (4) as shown by the duly recorded map of the Oak Park Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 200-201, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 5000 Plano Parkway, Carrollton, TX, possible rights of redemption Vickie Calhoun, 2334 Norris Avenue, Gadsden, AL, possible life estate rights in M.L. Moore, Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, Attn: Customer Relations, PO Box 619098, Dallas, TX.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on March 20, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 14, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-87-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2334 NORRIS AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Eight (8) and Nine (9) in Block Number Four (4) as shown by the duly recorded map of the Oak Park Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 200-201, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 5000 Plano Parkway, Carrollton, TX, possible rights of redemption Vickie Calhoun, 2334 Norris Avenue, Gadsden, AL, possible life estate rights in M.L. Moore, Mortgaage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.., as nominee for Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, Attn: Customer Relations, PO Box 619098, Dallas, TX.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on March 20, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 14, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-202-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

314 ROSLYN DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 18 in Block “G”, according to the map or plat of Oakleigh Estates recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 55 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Jackie McCormick and wife Deborah McCormick, 215 Keysburg Road, Glencoe;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden at an open public meeting held on June 4, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 14, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-203-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1320 ALABAMA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 10 in Block 2 of Interurban Land Company’s First Addition to Gadsden recorded in Plat Book “B” Page 206 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Brittiany Owens a/k/a Brittiany Owens and Zach Smith,

1320 Alabama Avenue, Christopher Williams & Lynn Thomas, 23535 Rockingham Street, Southfield, MI;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden at an open public meeting held on June 4, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 14, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-204-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1349 FORREST AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Twenty Three (23) in Block Number One (1) of the Tallman Addition, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 258, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to State of Alabama, PO Box 327210, Montgomery, with possible redemption rights of Anne Harris;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

I certify that this resolution was duly adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on June 4, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

June 14, 2019

_________

LEGAL NOTICE

McCartney Construction Company, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the City of Hokes Bluff for construction of Project No. ST-028-99-010 – Gray Cir, Cedar Ridge Cir, Gilliland St, 6yh St and Spraggins St in Etowah County.

This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on June 7, 2019 and ending on June 28, 2019

All claims should be filed at McCartney Construction Company, Inc. 331 Albert Rains Boulevard, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 during this period.

June 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY

CASE NO.: A-1462

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

IN THE MATTER OF AN ADOPTION

Allen Keith Gearhart

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of the child born to Tara Gearhart (Natural Mother), set to be heard on 8/7/2019 at 10:00 am, was filed on 5/24/19, alleging that the identity of the natural father of the minor child is unknown and that his whereabouts are unknown and have not been disclosed to this Court. Minor Child’s date of birth is 05/21/2010.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Sam D. Bone, whose name and address is shown below, and) with the Clerk of the Probate court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done 6/5/2019

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Etowah County, Alabama

June 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY

CASE NO.: A-1463

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

IN THE MATTER OF AN ADOPTION

Allen Keith Gearhart

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of the child born to Tara Gearhart (Natural Mother), set to be heard on 8/7/2019 at 10:00 am, was filed on 5/24/19, alleging that the identity of the natural father of the minor child is unknown and that his whereabouts are unknown and have not been disclosed to this Court. Minor Child’s date of birth is 05/21/2010.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Sam D. Bone, whose name and address is shown below, and) with the Clerk of the Probate court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done 6/5/2019

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Etowah County, Alabama

June 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2019

__________

ORDER AND NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: S-10529

IN RE:

THE ESTATE OF MICHAEL VANN POSEY

Meagan Winningham, having filed a Petition for Summary Distribution of Small Estate alleging that the decedent died intestate and it appearing to the court that said Petition is hereby due to be granted and it is hereby

ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED as follows:

That the Messenger Newspaper shall publish this Notice once and thereafter file with the Court a copy of the notice so published and affidavit of publication. That any person having any objection to the summary distribution of said estate make the same known in writing filed with this court on or before the day and time of said hearing.

DONE this the 22nd day of May, 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 14, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF FILING WILL

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: S-10536

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MELISSA CLEMENTS BAILEY, DECEASED

TO UNKNOWN HEIRS AND NEXT OF KIN:

That on the 3rd day of June, 2019, a certain paper in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of the said Deceased was filed in the aforesaid Probate Court by JIMMIE D. BACHELOR, as Petitioner and his petition for Probate thereof as such Will; and that the 16th day of July, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock PM, has been appointed as the day for hearing said Petition, at which tie you may appear and contest the same, if you deem it proper to do so.

Given under my hand and seal of the court this 11th day of June, 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 14, 21 & 28, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CIVIL PROCEEDINGS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-2016-900766.00 CDR

JAMES WEST, Plaintiff

VS.

SHANNE aka SHIANNE HARDY, Defendant

Notice To: SHANNE aka SHIANNE HARDY, whose whereabouts are unknown must answer the Complaint for Damages and other relief within the time allowed by law (30 days from the final date of publication of this otice) or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against her.

John S. Morgan

Attorney at Law

269 South 7th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 543-7879

June 14, 21, 28 & July 5, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2019-900415

OOD GAL,

Plaintiff,

VS.

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT NUMBER 40, UNIT 7 OF GREEN VALLEY ESTATES, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “H”, PAGE 28, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

and

ELIZAETH BEARDEN; INCLUDING ANY HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF THE SAME AND THOSE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therin, who may claim any interest in the above described property,

Defendants.

The Defendant, ELIZABETH BEARDEN, including any of her heirs and next of kin, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Bill to Quiet Title by July 29, 2019 or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 4th day of June, 2019

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

June 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900360-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,540.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Deangelo Andrae Marbury

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 19th day of July, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 21st day of May, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

May 31, June 7, 14 & 21, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: DR-19-900106-GCD

MISTY LASHAE TILLERY HAIRRELL

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

CHAD TILLERY,

DEFENDANT

TO: CHAD TILLERY

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: DR-19-900106-gcd

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days afer the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Date this the 20th day of May, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

May 24, 31, June 7 & 14, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: THE ADOPTION PETITION OF SCOTTIE HOGUE

CASE NO.: A-1443

TO: THE ALLEGED BIOLOGICAL MOTHER, TIFFANY AMBER NORRIS

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption in the above styled matter has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner and that the 23rd day of July 2019, at 2:00o’clock p.m. has been set for hearing on the same in said court in the City of Gadsden, Alabama. Please e advised that if you intend to contest this adoptin, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for said Petitioner, whose names and address are shown below and with the Clerk of said Probate Court.

Done this 18th day of March, 2019.

Rodney L. Ward

Attorney for Petitioner

827 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

May 24, 31, June 7 & 14, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-7118

In the Matter of the Estate of DEREK RAY EDWARDS, An Incapacitated Person

NOTICE TO: LOUGENIA KAY EDWARDS, mother to Derek Ray Edwards

You will please take notice that a Petition for Successor Letters of Guardianship filed by Donna Edwards hill, was filed in the Probate Court of Etowah and that the 9th day of July, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

May 31, June 7 & 14, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 7/19/19.

1999 FORD F-150; VIN # 1FTRX17L3XNB35365

Quality Transmission

1325 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-9494

June 14 & 21, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 7/19/19.

2007 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX; VIN # 2G2WP552871143049

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 613-8499

June 14 & 21, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 7/19/19.

2005 NISSAN ALTIMA; VIN # 1N4AL11D55C271621

1997 NISSAN PATHFINDER; VIN # JN8AR05Y4VW134737

2009 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA; VIN # 3VWRZ71K39M145515

2002 CHEVROLET IMPALA; VIN # 2G1WF52E829239960

2005 FORD FREESTYLE; VIN # 1FMZK02135GA25329

2008 MERCEDES-BENZ C350; VIN # WDDGF56X08F187267

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

June 14 & 21, 2019