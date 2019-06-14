Patriots Association seeks Hall of Honor nominations

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

The Gadsden-Etowah Patriots Association is seeking nominations for the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Patriots Association member Rick Vaughan said that the organization is looking for people that give back to the community without seeking recognition.

“When our founding fathers set this country up, what we are looking for in a patriot, is someone who answers the call to office,” said Vaughan. “It’s the quiet person that you always see but take for granted.”

To Vaughan, a patriot is someone who spends their time helping others.

“I was always brought up that giving your time and of yourself, that that’s greater than giving from the wallet,” said Vaughan. “It means something to the other person and you meet everybody and that you are part of the community.”

Vaughan wanted to let the community know that military service is not a requirement to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Many past inductees were not in the military, but they all were committed to giving back to the community.

“We’re not looking for war heroes,” said Rick Vaughan. “You don’t have to have any military service. If we’ve got two people where everything is equal, then military service might be a tie breaker.”

The Patriots Association aims to honor three living patriots and one posthumous patriot this year.

The nominations for the Patriots Hall of Fame must be submitted by the end of September.

Nomination forms are available on the Gadsden-Etowah Patriots Association Facebook page or by stopping by the association’s office located at 342 South 1st Street.

Nominees must be born or live in Etowah County.

If nominees have served in the military, a copy of his or her DD-214 is required. If the nominee does not have his or her DD-214, it can be acquired at the Etowah County Courthouse.

The Patriots Association Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held November 4 at The Venue at Coosa Landing. Tickets are $15 a person.

The ticket cost covers the event costs.

The Patriots Association hosts several events each year, including the Memorial Day Ceremony, a golf tournament, 4th of July fireworks, roadblocks and more.

The Patriots Association also helps maintain and expand Ola Lee Mize Patriots Park at Noccalula Falls.

An addition to the war memorial at the park was recently unveiled. Bill Monk is working on laying a foundation to mount a helicopter at the park.

To become a member of the Patriots Association, newcomers start as associate members and are required to help with two projects and attend at least half the monthly meetings for a year. No dues are charged.

For more information, contact the Patriots Association at 256-467-4042.