People of Etowah - Jared Vaughn

Name: Jared Vaughn

Where were you born and raised?

“I grew up in the Bellevue Highlands community on the mountain in Gadsden. I attended R. A. Mitchell Elementary School, General Forest Middle School and Emma Sansom High School. My parents still live in the same house I grew up in to this day. My family and I now live in the Nabors Estates community of Glencoe (GO JACKETS!).”

What is your occupation?

“Attorney.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“Having the opportunity to fix people’s worst problems and also being able to be my own boss.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I am married to the lovely, beautiful and smart Tabatha Vaughn, father to daughter Kinsey, age 8, and we are expecting a baby boy in early November. We have two dogs, Molly and Ziggy.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“An average day in my life is at best unpredictable. In my work, I handle so many different areas of practice that you never know what the adventure for that day might be. That being said, you can guarantee that whatever I do, it is going to be centered around my family. The best days are the ones that I get to spend time with Tabatha and Kinsey.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I attended high school locally at Emma Sansom High School and graduated in 2000. I graduated college at JSU in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. Thereafter I pursued a career in transportation working in management for FedEx Freight. After that I worked for AT&T(Bellsouth) while attending law school at night at the Birmingham School of Law from which I graduated in 2009 and passed the bar that same year.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“You can find us doing anything from going to the 411 drive-in movie theater in Centre to Six Flags over Georgia.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“Without a doubt my daughter Kinsey. I am so proud of the sweet soul she has and the young lady that she is growing to be. She’s very civic minded and the apple of her father’s eye.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“I know that the question says one, but I believe that my parents together have been the most influential force in my life. I never felt like anything was impossible due to their support and I am certain that their strong work ethic is undeniably that which influenced me most and is what I credit my success.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“I am the former Vice President of the Gadsden Public Library Foundation Board and the former President of the Theatre of Gadsden.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“The way that we rally around one another during true times of need never ceases to amaze me.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“In one word, ‘opportunity.’ I’d like to see the people of this community have more opportunities in education and employment. It’s essential in order for us to thrive that we increase the opportunities and resources available to our citizens.”

What are three words that describe you?

“Integrity, commitment and results.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“That I think I’m a fantastic dancer and that I don’t think I’ve ever lost a foot race as an adult.”

What is your favorite quote?

“Sometimes the Bible in the hand of one man is worse than a whisky bottle in the hand of (another)… There are just some kind of men who’re so busy worrying about the next world they’ve never learned to live in this one, and you can look down the street and see the results.” – Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird.

What is on your bucket list?

“Making it to old enough to make a bucket list.”

What is your hidden talent?

“I’ve been playing the drums for 25 years or more. Mostly at home for the last decade or longer, so definitely a hidden talent at this point.”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“Bradley Cooper or Michael Cera.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Enjoy how slowly time seems to pass now, for the speed of the passage of time increases as time passes.”

