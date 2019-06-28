In & around SEC baseball - College World Series recap

By Cole Frederick/Sports Correspondent
College World Series recap
For the second time in school history and second time since 2014, Vanderbilt is the college baseball national champion.
The Commodores have experienced unprecedented success under head coach Tim Corbin and now have the best program in all of college baseball.
Vanderbilt defeated Mi-chigan, 8-2, in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., finals to capture the championship. VU centerfielder Pat Demarco launched a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning to even the score at 1-1, and the ‘Dores added three runs in bottom of the third to take a 4-1 lead. Michigan could not catch up, as the Vanderbilt bats continued to heat up as the game progressed.
In the opening game of the series, Michigan stunned Vanderbilt, 7-4, after jumping out to an early 4-0 lead. Vandy battled back to trim the deficit to 4-3 but the Wolverines scored a pair of runs in the seventh and another in the eighth to put the game out of reach.
With Vanderbilt facing elimination in Game 2, freshman pitcher Kumar Rocker submitted yet another stellar performance in striking out 11 batters in six and one-third innings as the Commodores beat the Wolverines, 4-1, to extend their season. Catcher Phillip Clarke went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored to lead Vanderbilt.
The Commodores finished the year with a 59-12 record while setting the school record for wins in a season. It was the best year in school history and cemented Tim Corbin’s legacy as one of the best pro-gram builders in NCAA baseball history.
SEC Baseball Postseason Awards
Player of the Year
J.J. Bleday, Vanderbilt
Pitcher of the Year
Ethan Small, Mississippi State
Defensive Player of the Year
Jake Mangum, Mississippi State
Freshman of the Year
Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt
Coach of the Year
Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt
All-SEC First Team
Catcher
Phillip Clarke, Vanderbilt
First base
Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
Second base
Justin Foscue, Mississippi State
Third base
Austin Martin, Vanderbilt
Shortstop
Grae Kessinger, Ole Miss
Outfield
Jake Mangum, Mississippi State; J.J. Bleday, Vanderbilt; Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas
Designated hitter/Utility
Nelson Maldonado, Florida
Starting pitcher
Ethan Small, Mississippi State; Emerson Hancock, Georgia
Relief pitcher
Tyler Brown, Vanderbilt
All-SEC Second Team
Catcher
Cooper Johnson, Ole Miss
First base
Trevor Ezell, Arkansas
Second base
L.J. Talley, Georgia
Third base
Aaron Schunk, Georgia
Shortstop
Casey Martin, Arkansas
Outfield
Alerick Soularie, Tennessee; Antoine Duplantis, LSU; Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas
Designated hitter/Utility
Matt Goodheart, Arkansas
Starting pitcher
T.J. Sikkema, Missouri; Zack Thompson, Kentucky; Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt
Relief pitcher
Matt Cronin, Arkansas
All-SEC Defensive Team
Catcher
Cooper Johnson, Ole Miss
First base
Julian Infante, Vanderbilt
Second base
L.J. Talley, Georgia
Third base
Austin Martin, Vanderbilt
Shortstop
Cam Shepherd, Georgia
Outfield
Jake Mangum, Mississippi State; Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas; Zach Watson, LSU
Pitcher
Garrett Stallings, Tennessee
All-SEC Freshman Team
Pitcher
J.T. Ginn, Mississippi State; Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt; Doug Nikhazy, Ole Miss; Cole Henry, LSU; Cole Wilcox, Georgia; Patrick Wicklander, Arkansas; Connor Noland, Arkansas; Brett Kerry, South Carolina
Infield
Ryan Bliss, Auburn; Kendrick Calilao, Florida
Outfield
Christian Franklin, Arkansas