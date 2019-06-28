In & around SEC baseball - College World Series recap

By Cole Frederick/Sports Correspondent

College World Series recap

For the second time in school history and second time since 2014, Vanderbilt is the college baseball national champion.

The Commodores have experienced unprecedented success under head coach Tim Corbin and now have the best program in all of college baseball.

Vanderbilt defeated Mi-chigan, 8-2, in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., finals to capture the championship. VU centerfielder Pat Demarco launched a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning to even the score at 1-1, and the ‘Dores added three runs in bottom of the third to take a 4-1 lead. Michigan could not catch up, as the Vanderbilt bats continued to heat up as the game progressed.

In the opening game of the series, Michigan stunned Vanderbilt, 7-4, after jumping out to an early 4-0 lead. Vandy battled back to trim the deficit to 4-3 but the Wolverines scored a pair of runs in the seventh and another in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

With Vanderbilt facing elimination in Game 2, freshman pitcher Kumar Rocker submitted yet another stellar performance in striking out 11 batters in six and one-third innings as the Commodores beat the Wolverines, 4-1, to extend their season. Catcher Phillip Clarke went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored to lead Vanderbilt.

The Commodores finished the year with a 59-12 record while setting the school record for wins in a season. It was the best year in school history and cemented Tim Corbin’s legacy as one of the best pro-gram builders in NCAA baseball history.

SEC Baseball Postseason Awards

Player of the Year

J.J. Bleday, Vanderbilt

Pitcher of the Year

Ethan Small, Mississippi State

Defensive Player of the Year

Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

Freshman of the Year

Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year

Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt

All-SEC First Team

Catcher

Phillip Clarke, Vanderbilt

First base

Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

Second base

Justin Foscue, Mississippi State

Third base

Austin Martin, Vanderbilt

Shortstop

Grae Kessinger, Ole Miss

Outfield

Jake Mangum, Mississippi State; J.J. Bleday, Vanderbilt; Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

Designated hitter/Utility

Nelson Maldonado, Florida

Starting pitcher

Ethan Small, Mississippi State; Emerson Hancock, Georgia

Relief pitcher

Tyler Brown, Vanderbilt

All-SEC Second Team

Catcher

Cooper Johnson, Ole Miss

First base

Trevor Ezell, Arkansas

Second base

L.J. Talley, Georgia

Third base

Aaron Schunk, Georgia

Shortstop

Casey Martin, Arkansas

Outfield

Alerick Soularie, Tennessee; Antoine Duplantis, LSU; Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas

Designated hitter/Utility

Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

Starting pitcher

T.J. Sikkema, Missouri; Zack Thompson, Kentucky; Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

Relief pitcher

Matt Cronin, Arkansas

All-SEC Defensive Team

Catcher

Cooper Johnson, Ole Miss

First base

Julian Infante, Vanderbilt

Second base

L.J. Talley, Georgia

Third base

Austin Martin, Vanderbilt

Shortstop

Cam Shepherd, Georgia

Outfield

Jake Mangum, Mississippi State; Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas; Zach Watson, LSU

Pitcher

Garrett Stallings, Tennessee

All-SEC Freshman Team

Pitcher

J.T. Ginn, Mississippi State; Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt; Doug Nikhazy, Ole Miss; Cole Henry, LSU; Cole Wilcox, Georgia; Patrick Wicklander, Arkansas; Connor Noland, Arkansas; Brett Kerry, South Carolina

Infield

Ryan Bliss, Auburn; Kendrick Calilao, Florida

Outfield

Christian Franklin, Arkansas