Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Peach Parfait Pie, Chocolate Crust Lime Pie and Lemon Velvet Pie

Let them eat pie! Me? I prefer pies. One does not have to worry about them rising (or falling) or trying to get the icing to just the right consistency. It is sin-fully easy to buy a ready-to-fill pie shell right off the grocer’s shelf and then spend a minimum amount of time making a delicious filling for it. That’s enough to take care of my creative dessert urges.

Peach Parfait Pie

1 cup boiling water

1 (3-ounce) package lemon gelatin

1 pint vanilla ice cream

1 cup sliced peaches

1 baked graham cracker pie crust

Heat one cup water to boiling in a two-quart pan.Remove from heat and add one package of lemon gelatin. Stir in one pint of vanilla ice cream and stir until melted. Chill mixture until it thickens (about 20 minutes). Fold in peaches. Pour into a cooled graham cracker pie shell. Must keep refrigerated.

Andy’s Note: This is such an easy pie to make when the peaches are so plentiful.

Chocolate Crust Lime Pie

1 small can frozen limeade

1 can condensed milk

1 cup sour cream

1 chocolate crumb crust (purchased)

2 cups Cool Whip

2 drops green food coloring

Combine the first three ingredients. Do not thaw the limeade. Fold in the Cool Whip and add the food coloring. Pour into crust and refrigerate several hours be-fore serving. Can top with chocolate chips or chocolate shavings.

Andy’s Note: This pie is just a little different and oh so easy!

Lemon Velvet

2 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

2/3 cup margarine, melted

2 (8 ounces each) packages cream cheese

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup milk

2 tablespoons grated lemon zest

1 cup chopped pecans

2 cups heavy cream, whipped

Combine crumbs and margarine. Press onto bottom of a 13×9 pan. In mixing bowl, combine softened cream cheese, sugar, milk and lemon zest. Mix until smooth. Fold in nuts and whipped cream. Spread mixture on crust, then freeze. Cut into squares and garnish with lemon slices and graham cracker crumbs.

Andy’s Note: This is a delicious dessert. Every-where I take it, whether to reunions, church suppers or picnics, everyone asks for the recipe. It is such a wonderful refreshing sum-mer dessert. You must try it!

I just carried a new supply of cookbooks to The Messenger last week. Thanks to all of you who have purchased one and enjoy following my recipes.

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.