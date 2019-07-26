Legal Notices 7/26 - 8/1/19

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carrie Rebecca Wilson and Willie J. Wilson, wife and husband, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the October 11, 2007, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3281222, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on August 5, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Five (5) in Block Number One (1) in Interurban Land Company’s First Addition, according to the map thereof in Plat Book “B”, Page 206, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Also, the west 18 feet of Lot Number Four (4) in Paden and Hughes Supplement to Block Number One (1) in the Interurban Land Company’s First Addition, according to the map or said supplement recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 208, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

BY: __/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

July 12, 19 & 26, 2019

____________

___________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Melinda D. Monroy An Unmarried Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Homecomings Financial LLC (F/K/A Homecomings Financial Network, Inc.), its successors and assigns dated July 29, 2008; said mortgage being recorded on August 7, 2008, as Instrument No. 3299074 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Ditech Financial LLC in Instrument 3480469 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Ditech Financial LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 31st day of July, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Five (5), Block Twenty-six (26), Cloverdale Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 46 and 47, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama lying and being in Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 526 Noojin Street, Attalla, AL 35954.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9162619

www.foreclosurehotline.net

July 12, 19, & 26, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

By virtue of a Writ of Execution issued out of State of Alabama, Department of Revenue of Montgomery County, Alabama, and to me directed whereby I am commanded to make the amount of a certain judgment recently obtained against William E. Royal in favor of State of Alabama, Department of Revenue out of the good, chattels, lands and tenements of the said William E. Royal.

I have levied on the following property, to-wit:

Tax Parcel Identification Number: 15-03-08-1-00-448-001

Lot 5 in Block C, Elliott Addition 2, as shown by the map or plat therefore in Plat Book “B” Page $, Probate Office Etowah County, Alabama.

Therefore, according to said command, I shall expose for sale at public auction, all the right, title and interest of the above William E. Royal in and to the above described property, on the 29th day of July 2018, during the legal hours of sale, at the Courthouse in Etowah County, Alabama. Property sold subject to any and/all mortgages, liens, outstanding taxes, and/all encumbrances. Purchaser(s) pay cost of advertising, recording and other lawful charges and fees associated with Sheriff Sale. Sale is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. in front of the Etowah County Courthouse.

Date at Gadsden, Alabama this 9th day of July, 2019

Jonathon W. Horton, Sheriff

Mitchell Hill, Chief Deputy

July 19 and 26, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Baptist Mission Church (whose name is sometimes incorrectly shown as Mission Baptist Church) to SouthTrust Bank, dated March 12, 2003, recorded as Document Number: M-2003-1646, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and assigned by Assignment of Mortgage and Other Recorded Documents from Wachovia Bank, National Association, successor by merger to SouthTrust Bank to Capfinancial CV2, LLC, dated December 20, 2007, recorded as Instrument Number: 3290055; Assignment of Mortgage from CapFinancial CV2, LLC to CapFinancial Properties CV2, LLC, dated August 17, 2010, recorded as Instrument Number: 3337159; Assignment of Mortgage from CapFinancial Properties CV2, LLC to CapFinancial CV1, LLC, dated March 11, 2011, recorded as Instrument Number: 3346763; Assignment of Mortgage from CapFinancial Properties CV2, LLC to CapFinancial CV1, LLC, dated April 4, 2011, recorded as Instrument Number: 3347778; Assignment of Mortgage/Deed of Trust from CapFinancial CV1, LLC to ACM CGS IV-B LN LLC, dated September 3, 2013, recorded as Instrument Number: 3391202; Assignment of Mortgage from ACM CGS IV-B LN LLC to Frontier Capital Group, Ltd., dated January 30. 2014, recorded as Instrument Number: 3397435; and Renewal, Modification and Extension of Promissory Note, Mortgage and Lien given by Mission Baptist Church to Frontier Capital Group, Ltd., dated to be effective April 11, 2016, recorded as Instrument Number: 3435676, all in said Probate Office. The undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on August 9, 2019, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

PARCEL 1:

A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE POINT WHERE THE PRESENT NORTH LINE OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE (40.00 FOOT R/W) INTERSECTS THE EAST LINE OF THAT CERTAIN R/W DESCRIBED IN A DEED FROM M.. E. JONES, ET UX, TO GADSDEN, BELLEVUE, AND LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN RAILWAY COMPANY DATED 22ND OF NOVEMBER, 1912 AND RECORDED IN DEED RECORD “3-D”, PAGE 64, PROBATE OFFICE (SAID R/W BEING AT PRESENT LOCATED AT HILLIER STREET 40.00 FOOT R/W) AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN EASTERLY AND ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE 50.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTHERLY AND ALONG A LINE PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF THE AFOREMENTIONED R/W DESCRIBED IN “3-D”, PAGE 64 TRACT A DISTANCE OF 103.00 FEET (M) (100.00 FEET (R)) TO A POINT; THENCE WESTERLY AND ON A LINE PARALLEL TO THE NORTH LINE OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE 50.00 FEET TO A POINT EASTERLY OF “3-D”, PAGE 64 TRACT; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID “3-D”, PAGE 64 TRACT 103.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND BEING A PORTION OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4 IN SECTION 32, T-11-S, R-6-E OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL 2:

TO REACH THE POINT OF BEGINNING, COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTH R/W OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE (40.O0 FOOT R/W) AND THE WEST R/W LINE OF NORTH 11TH STREET (25.00 FOOT R//W) AND RUN NORTH ALONG THE WEST R/W LINE OF NORTH 11TH STREET A DISTANCE OF 103.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT 88ºOO’45″ (M) (87º36’00” (R)) AND RUN A DISTANCE OF 91.25 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING: FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING CONTINUE ALONG THE LAST MENTIONED COURSE A DISTANCE OF 82.75 FEET TO A POINT IN THE: EAST R/W OF HILLIER STREET (40.00 FOOT R/W); THENCE DEFLECT 88º03’31” (M) (87º36’00” (R)) RIGHT AND RUN NORTH ALONG THE EAST R/W OF HILLIER STREET 55.69 FEET (M) (56.98 FEET (R)) TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT 92º28’07” (M) (92º24’00” (R)) RIGHT AND RUN EASTERLY 82.93 FEET (M) (82.75 FEET (R)) TO A POINT; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT 87º29’04” AND RUN SOUTHERLY 56.03 FEET (M) (56.98 FEET (R)) TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL OF’ LAND BEING A PORTION OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4 OF SECTION 32, T-11-S, R-6-EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, BEING SITUATED IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, NORTH OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE BETWEEN NORTH 11TH STREET AND HILLIER STREET.

PARCEL 3:

COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTH R/W LINE OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE (40.00 FOOT R/W) AND THE WEST R/W LINE OF NORTH 11TH STREET (25.00 FOOT R/W) AND RUN NORTH ALONG THE WEST R/W LINE OF NORTH 11TH STREET A DISTANCE OF 150.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING CONTINUE NORTH ALONG THE WEST R/W OF NORTH 11TH STREET A DISTANCE OF 41.59 FEET (M)(47.00 FEET (R)); THENCE DEFLECT 87º42’19″(M) (87º36’00” (R)) LEFT AND RUN A DISTANCE OF 91.01 FEET (M) (91.25 FEET (R)); THENCE DEFLECT 91º56’46” (M) (92º24’00” (R)) LEFT AND RUN A DISTANCE OF 42.06 FEET (M) (47.00 FEET (R)); THENCE DEFLECT 88º00’42” (M) (87º36’00” (R)) LEFT AND RUN A DISTANCE OF 91.25 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; BEING A PORTION OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4 OF SECTION 32, T-11-S, R-6-EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN AND BEING SITUATED IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, NORTH OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE BETWEEN NORTH 11TH STREET AND HILLIER STREET.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This Said sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute

liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage.

Dated: July 17, 2019

RONTIER CAPITAL GROUP, LTD.

JONATHAN M. WELCH

Attorney for Mortgage Holder

Jonathan M. Welch, P.C.

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

256) 543-1660

July 19, 26 and August 2, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on July 20, 2010 by Johnny R. Gore and Zabrina Gore, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Network Funding, L.P., and recorded in Instrument No. at 3335593 on July 28, 2010, and modified in agreement recorded January 9, 2019 in Instrument No. 3478321, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument No., 3379205 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 16, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Beginning at a 3/4 inch crimped iron pipe marking the Southeast corner of Lot Number 21, in Smith Estates to Southside, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book I, Page 74, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama; thence North 87 degrees, 24 minutes, 41 seconds West, 128.85 feet along the South line of said Lot Number 21 to a capped 1/2 inch rebar (LS#21183); thence North 00 degrees, 00 minutes, 00 seconds East, 299.91 feet to a capped 1/2 inch rebar (LS#21183) on the South right-of-way of Jester Road (50 foot right-of-way); thence South 87 degrees, 29 minutes, 49 seconds East, 60.85 feet, along said right-of-way to a 3/4 inch crimped iron pipe; thence along said right-of-way along a curve to the left having a chord bearing of North 75 degrees, 08 minutes, 48 seconds East, a chord distance of 70.28 feet to a 3/4 inch crimped iron pipe marking the Northeast corner of said Lot Number 21; thence leaving said right-of-way, South 00 degrees, 00 minutes, 00 seconds West, 321.00 feet along the East line of said Lot Number 21 and to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Situated, lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Subject to all building set-back lines, covenants, conditions, easements, limitations, provisions, restrictions, reservations, and rights-of-way of record.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 3751 Jester Road, Southside, AL 35907.Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 19-017914

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

July 19, 2019 July 26, 2019 August 2, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

Under and by virtue and Case # CV16-900485 ETOWAH COUNTY COURT against Arthur Chandler and in favor of Nick Jones as assignee of Eric Albright, I will proceed to sell on Monday August 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Etowah County Courthouse main entrance, 800 Forrest Ave., Gadsden, Alabama to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property of the said:

H/S Base Year COM NW LT SKELTON, H B & CO SUB PLAT E-235 TH SW-24.8 ALONG SE ROW US HWY 11 TO POB TH SW 95 ALONG ROW TH SE 252.2 TH NE 95 ALONG RR ROW TH NW 252.2 TO POB LYING IN SE ½ SW ¼ ATTALLA.

Property Address: 2000 Third Street Southwest, Attalla

ALL PROPERTY SOLD SUBJECT TO ANY/ALL MORTGAGES, LEINS, EASEMENTS, AND/OR ENCUMBRANCES. All property located in Etowah County. Purchaser pays cost of advertising and other lawful charges and fees.

Jonathan W. Horton, Sheriff of Etowah County

Mitchell Hill, Chief Deputy

July 26, August 2 and 9, 2019

_________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Vicki Todd, unmarried, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for HOMECOMINGS FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC., on April 2, 2002, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Document Number, M-2002-1632; and subsequently transferred to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates, Series 2004-SL4; Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates, Series 2004-SL4, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on August 19, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT A OF FINNEY`S REARRANGEMENT OF LOTS NUMBER ONE (1), AND THREE (3), BLOCK NUMBER TWENTY-ONE (21), GADSDEN LAND AND IMPROVEMENT COMPANY, AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK J, PAGE 73, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates, Series 2004-SL4

Transferee

Jauregui, Lindsey, Longshore & Tingle

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

July 26, 2019, August 2, 2019, August 9, 2019

_________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on March 5, 2009 by Harry E Shiland, Sr. and Marlene A Shiland, husband and wife, originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, and recorded in Instrument No. at 3310456 on March 23, 2009, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on August 26, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN CITY OF GADSDEN BEING KNOWN AS LOTS NUMBER THREE, NUMBER FIVE, AND LOTS NUMBER SEVEN IN BLOCK NUMBER SIX, IN KENTUCKY ADDITION NUMBER TWO, ACCORDING TO MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 210, PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. TAX ID: 15-03-07-3-000-049.000. AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK D-2002-0141 PAGE. RECORDED ON 2002-01-15 AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF ETOWAH COUNTY, AL. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JOINT TENANTS WITH THE RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP, HARRY E SHILAND, SR, MARLENE A SHILAND BY DEED FROM BEVERLY JANE PATTERSON DATED 2002-01-10, RECORDED 2002-01-15 DEED BOOK D-2002-0141 PAGE .. PARCEL ID NUMBER: 15-03-07-3-000-049.000

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1307 New York Ave, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 19-018003

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

July 26, 2019 August 2, 2019 August 9, 2019

_________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jan Lyons and Hazel Lyons, husband and wife, originally in favor of Reverse Mortgage USA, Inc., on the 28th day of July, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3371802; the undersigned Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 17, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Tract One:

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Cove Creek Estates, and lying in Fraction F, Section 17, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian Etowah County, Alabama, and all improvements thereon, to reach a point of beginning for the described parcel of land, commence at the Northeast corner of Fraction F; Thence run South 06 degrees 05 minutes West, along the East line thereof, 1386.70 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; Thence from said point of beginning continue South 06 degrees 05 minutes West, along said East line of Fraction F, 168.56 feet to a point in the North line of Rabbittown Road; Thence run South 87 degrees 02 minutes West, along said North line, 257.92 feet to a point of curve; Thence run in a Northwesterly and Northerly direction, along a curve to the right, possessing a central angle of 87 degrees 13 minutes and a tangent of 20.00 feet, to the point of tangent in the East line of Cove Creek Drive; Thence run North 05 degrees 45 minutes West, along said East line, 131.48 feet to a point; Thence run North 84 degrees 15 minutes East 312.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Together with and subject to all easements, covenants, restrictions, and other matters which appear of record.

Tract Two:

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being Lot Number Fourteen (14) in Cove Creek Estates according to the Map or Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book H Page 29, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, and all improvements thereon.

Together with and subject to all easements, covenants, restrictions, and other matters which appear of record.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1402 Cove Creek Drive, Glencoe, AL 35905

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 03/28/2019 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 05/23/2019 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 07/11/2019 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 09/19/2019 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

440170

July 26, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Misty Kathleen Johnson, to Rich Harrell and wife, Stefani Harrell on the 16th day of April, 2018, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3466181, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 19th day of August, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Twenty-Three (23) and Twenty-Four (24), Block Nineteen (19), Walnut Park Addition, as recorded in Plat Book B, Page 117, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Rich Harrell and wife, Stefani Harrell

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick

& Smith, P.C.

O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 3590

(256) 543-3664

July 26, August 2 and 9, 2019

_________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that mortgage executed on October 17, 2006 by Kenneth Wesley Franchier, a married man, to EvaBank, which said mortgage is recorded in Book as Instrument No. 3257753, Page 5 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and default continuing, and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the following described property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, in Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on August 16, 2019:

The East half of the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ in Section 28, Township 10 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

The following manufactured home to be auctioned separately and together with the real estate: 1997 Chandeluer VIN # CH1AL16354. Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the mortgage debt and cost of foreclosure.

EvaBank, Mortgagee

Dewayne N. Morris

Attorney for Mortgagee

2131 Third Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

July 26, August 2, and 9, 2019

_________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Matthew Robert Bullock to WinSouth Credit Union on the 13th day of November, 2013, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3394672 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 16th day of August, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Nine (9) in Block Number One (1) in Sherwood Hills, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 37, in the Office of the Judge of Probate and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, subject however to all the minerals, mineral and mining rights, privileges and interests in, under and upon the same, which have been previously reserved.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

JONATHAN A. HUFFSTUTLER

Brunson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.C.

301 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone 256-546-9205

July 26th, August 2nd and August 9th, 2019

_________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Marilyn Brooks to Community Credit Union, now WinSouth Credit Union, on the 27th day of August, 2012, said mortgage being recorded as Instrument Number 3372782 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 16th day of August, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Nine (9) in the rearrangement of Lots 7, 8, 9 and 10, in Block One (1) of Smith’s First Addition to Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 158-159 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The sale will be subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

JONATHAN A. HUFFSTUTLER

Brunson & Huffstutler Attorneys, P.C.

301 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone 256-546-9205

July 26th, August 2nd and August 9th, 2019

__________

FILE CLAIMS

CYNTHIA LOU PUCKETT appointed Personal Representatives on 6/28/19 Estate of WILLIAM KERMIT HAMMOND deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 12, 19 & 26, 2019

__________

FILE CLAIMS

BRENDA JOYCE JACKSON ENGLISH appointed Personal Representatives on 6/25/19 Estate of K.T. Jackson deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 12, 19 & 26, 2019

___________

FILE CLAIMS

JOY BRANNON McCARTNEY appointed Personal Representatives on 6/21/19 Estate of MARY SUSAN TABER FILEDING deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 12, 19 & 26, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

NINA ELLEN RHEA GATTIS AND LEIGH ANN RHEA appointed Personal Representatives on 05/02/19 Estate of MARTHA JANE BAIN RHEA deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 12, 19 & 26, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

BETTY DARLENE BUTLER appointed Personal Representatives on 6/27/19 Estate of JIMMY RAY BUTLER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 12, 19 & 26, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Susan Michelle Yancey appointed Personal Representatives on 6/14/19 Estate of Nina Jean Yancey deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 12, 19 & August 2, 2019

_________

_________

FILE CLAIMS

William Eugene Jones appointed Personal Representative on 7/09/2019 Estate of Annie Ruth Graves Jones, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 19, 26, August 2, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Marjorie Dunn appointed Personal Representative on 7/02/2019 Estate of Michael Dean Dunn deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 19, 26, August 2, 2019

_________

FILE CLAIMS

_________

FILE CLAIMS

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tammy Lynn Jester Roden appointed Personal Representative on 07/01/2019 Estate of CRobena C. Jester, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 26, August 2, 9, 2019

_________

FILE CLAIMS

Daryl Moore appointed Personal Representative on 07/10/2019 Estate of Shelby Moore, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 26, August 2, and 9, 2019

_________

FILE CLAIMS

_________

FILE CLAIMS

Cynthia Harrison appointed Personal Representative on 03/07/2019 Estate of Virginia Perkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 19, 26, August 2, 2019

_________

FILE CLAIMS

Kelly Gossett appointed Personal Representative on 07/15/2019 Estate of Sandy d. Fields, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 26, August 2, and 9, 2019

_________

FILE CLAIMS

Jana Gilbert appointed Personal Representative on 07/10/2019 Estate of Minnie Lou Kilgore, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 19, 26, August 2, 2019

_________

RESOLUTION NO. R-276-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2517 LOOKOUT AVE (ACCESSORY BUILDING) in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots One (1), Two (2) and Three (3), Block One (1), W. A. Bell Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book B, Pages 196 and 197, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, subject to any easements or restrictions of record.is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, PO Box 327210, Montgomery, AL, rights of CHRISTOPHER CROFT and LISA CROFT, 925 Spruce Street, Gadsden, AL, 100 Oakleigh Drive, Gadsden, AL.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on July 16, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

_________

RESOLUTION NO. R-275-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

706 SHARP STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Begin at a point in the West line of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 in Section 12, which is 173 feet North of the Southwest corner thereof; thence run East and parallel to the South line of said forty for a distance of 304.35 feet; thence run North and parallel to the West line of said forty for a distance of 85 feet; thence run West and parallel to the South line of said forty for a distance of 304.35 feet to a point in the West line thereof; thence run South along the West line of said forty for a distance of 85 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the NE 1/4 if the NE 1/4 in Section 12, Township 12 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama. is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, AL, rights of redemption MARY LOUCINDY HOLLIS, certain mortgage in favor of YVONNE TIDWELL ROSS,

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on July 16, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk _________

RESOLUTION NO. R-274-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that the property or condition located at 301 OVERLOOK DRIVE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 141 & S 40 LT 142 MOUNTIAN VIEW EST PLAT C-101

3-11-6 Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-011.001 is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to PMB 174 PARKER INVESTMENTS, LLC, 3331 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, AL.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on July 16, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

________

RESOLUTION NO. R-273-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

318 NUNNALLY AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot number Twenty-three (23) in Block “D” of the Re-subdivision of portions of Block “D” and “E” of Mayfair Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “E”, page 165, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to AMSOUTH, STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, AL, rights of redemption of SHIRLEY T. JENNINGS,

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on July 16, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

_________

RESOLUTION NO. R-272-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

509 DAVIS STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Five (5), in Block “B”, in Miller Highlands Subdivision, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 31, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to DAVID GRAY and SHERRY GODSEY, 509 Davis Street, Gadsden, AL.

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on July 16, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

LEGAL NOTICE

J & D Enterprises, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with City of Rainbow City for 2019 City of Rainbow City Paving Project, Rainbow City Alabama. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on July 26, and ending on August 16, , 2019. All claims should be filed at J & D Enterprises, LLC, P.O. Box 583, Gadsden, AL 35902 during this period.

July 26, August 2, 9 and 16, 2019

_________

NOTICE OF EJECTMENT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

JOE GAMBERI, JR.,

Plaintiff

vs

CASE NO. CV-2019-60

LATRICE R. WILSON,

Defendant

NOTICE OF EJECTMENT

LATRICE R. WILSON, whose whereabouts are unknown must answer JOE E. GAMBERI, JR. complaint for ejectment and other relief by September 18, 2019, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against her in Case No. CV-2019-60, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama as to pertains to property located at 926 Lay Street, Gadsden, AL 35903, more particularly described as follows;

Lot 21, Block 31, Garden City Residential Subdivision No. 1, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 408 and 409, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Hoyt Wayne Copeland, II

Attorney for Plaintiff

816 Chestnut Street,

Gadsden, AL 35901

JULY 26, AUGUST 2, 9, AND 16, 2019

_________

NOTICE OF EJECTMENT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

PRICE BUSTER, LLC,

Plaintiff

vs

CASE NO. CV-2019-50

SEAN STEPP,

Defendant

_________

NOTICE OF EJECTMENT

SEAN STEPP, whose whereabouts are unknown must answer PRICE BUSTER, LLC’s complaint for ejectment and other relief by September 18, 2019, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. CV-2019-50, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama as to pertains to property located at 914 Agricola Avenue, Gadsden, AL, 35903, more particularly described as follows;

Lot Number Six (6) in Block Number Forty-six (46) in Garden City Residential Subdivision Number Three (3), according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 412-413, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Hoyt Wayne Copeland, II

Attorney for Plaintiff

816 Chestnut Street,

Gadsden, AL 35901

July 26, August 2, 9 and 16, 2019

_________

AUCTION NOTICE

Pursuant to the provision of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following described vehicles were taken into custody by Stephen Higdon dba Higdon Transmission to wit:

2011 Infiniti QX56 Vin: JN8AZ2NE4B9001813 will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 232 Jerry Circle, Gadsden, AL. 35901 on 8/4/2019. The seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call Higdon Transmission at 256-547-3527 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing one (1) hour prior to sale on the sale date.

July 26 and August 2, 2019

_________

Notice of Adoption Proceedings

In The Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama

Case No: A-1455

In the mater of an adoption petition of: Maxie Lemons

A child born to: Felicia Nicole Chandler and unknown father

Notice to the unknown father, whose whereabouts are unknown, and/or the unknown or undisclosed parent of:

A child born to Felicia Nicole Chandler, Etowah County, Alabama.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Felicia Nicole Chandler, natural mother and unknown father, set to be heard on September 19, 2019 at 10:30 am was filed on the 25th day of March, 2019, alleging that the whereabouts of the legal father of said minor child is also unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor child’s birth date is April 28, 2008.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Jacob Allen Millican, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 23rd day of July 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Name and address of Attorney:

Jacob Allen Millican

827 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

July 26, August 2, 9 and 16, 201

___________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Fred Dempsey Construction, Inc. hereby gives notice of completion of the contract with the City of Gadsden for construction of Broad Street Roof Lighting Project. This notice will appear for four (4) weeks, once weekly beginning on July 5, 2019 and ending on (). All claims should be submitted to the Fred Dempsey Construction, Inc, PO Box 768, Centre, AL 35960.

July 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Bedwell & Whorton Excavating, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of the Resurface and Traffic Stripe on South 11th Street from Randall Street to Forrest Avenue for the City of Gadsden, Alabama. This notice will appear for four weeks, once weekly beginning on Friday July 19 and ending on August 9, 2019. All claims should be filed with The City of Gadsden 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 0r call 256-549-4520.

Jeff Bedwell, owner

July 19, 26, August 2 and 9, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Bedwell & Whorton Excavating, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of the Riverfront Development Site Work, Phase I for the City of Gadsden, Alabama. This notice will appear for four (4) weeks, once weekly beginning on July12, 2019 and ending on August 2, 2019 . All claims should be filed with The City of Gadsden 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 or call 256-549-4520.

Jeff Bedwell, Owner

July 12, 19, 26 and August 2, 2019

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

Bedwell & Whorton Excavating, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of the Riverfront Development Site Work, Phase I for the City of Gadsden, Alabama. This notice will appear for four (4) weeks, once weekly beginning on July 12, 2019 and ending on August 2, 2019. All claims should be filed with The City of Gadsden 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 or call 256-549-4520.

Jeff Bedwell, Owner

July 12, 19, 26 & Aug 2, 2019

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900511-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,761.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Jacob Lee Zook

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said

Complaint by the 23rd day of August, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 21st day of June, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

July 12, 19, 26 & Aug. 2, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF

CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900523-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Alabama State Bureau of investigation

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$7,597.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Donald Wayne Garner

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said

Complaint by the 11th day of October, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 8th day of July, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

July 19, 26, August 2 and 9, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900519-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$21,462.00 U.S. Currency

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said

Complaint by the 11th day of October, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 8th day of July, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

July 19, 26, August 2 and August 13, 2019

Notice of Sale

Contents of the following storage units will be sold on 8/25/2019 for charges due.

Heath Tucker #12

Connie Tucker # 23

Mini Storage

99 Toby Anna Trail

Boaz, AL. 35956

JULY 19 AND 26, 2019

____________

Notice of

Vehicle Possession

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/23/19.

2006 SATURN ION VIN: 1G8AJ55F16Z156316

1999 BUICK REGAL VIN: 2G4WB52KXX1618095

2004 NISSAN MAXIMA VIN: 1N4BA41E84C822997

ER TOWING & RECOVERY

1733 FORREST AVENUE

GADSDEN, AL. 25901

256-547-1549

JULY 19 AND 26, 2019

_________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/23/19.

VEHICLE 1 2002 DODGE RAM TRUCK VIN: 1D7HU18Z12S582025

JEREMIAH MITCHELL

1204 BELL STREET

GADSDEN, AL 35904

256- 691-6765

JULY 19 AND 26, 2019

_________

Notice of

Vehicle Possession

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/23/19.

1999 DODGE RAM TRUCK VIN: 3B7HF13Z7XG184926

1990 INTERNATIONAL 4900 VIN: 1HTSHZ3R5LH274013

AM/PM ROADSIDE & TOWING

827 JONES STREET

GADSDEN, AL. 35901

256-691-9162

JULY 19 & 26, 2019

_________

Notice of

Vehicle Possession

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/23/19.

2003 FORD F150

VIN: 1FTRX17223NA09791

THACKER TOWING

927 5TH AVENUE NE

ATTALLA, AL 35954

256-546-9994

JULY 19 AND 26 2019

_________

Notice of

Vehicle Possession

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/23/19.

1999 VOLKSWAGEN NEW BEETLE VIN: 3VWCA21C9XM421119

KEVIN ROLLINS

535 HIGHWAY 411

SOUTH GADSDEN, AL 35901

(256) 706-0026

JULY 19 & 26, 2019

_________

Notice of

Vehicle Possession

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/23/19.

2005 NISSAN ALTIMA VIN: 1N4BL11D75C150819

2006 NISSAN ALTIMA VIN: 1N4AL11E46N336652

1997 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE VIN: 1J4FX58S7VC675157

2003 BUICK LESABRE VIN: 1G4HP52K13U127701

JIMMY’S AUTO SERVICE AND TOWING

1727 FORREST AVE

GADSDEN, AL. 35901

256-458-2007

JULY 19 AND 26, 2019

_________

Notice of

Vehicle Possession

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/23/19.

2008 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN VIN: 2D8HN44H28R803035

J & M BODY SHOP

2445 E MEIGHAN BLVD

GADSDEN, AL 35903

256-492-2791

JULY 19 AND 26, 2019

___________

Notice of

Vehicle Possession

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/23/19.

2008 TOYOTA FJ CRUISER VIN: JTEBU11F98K018269

CHARLES KELLEY

45 BRIAR CLIFF POINT

RAINBOW CITY, AL 35906

(256) 393-0961

JULY 19 AND 26, 2019

_________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/30/19.

2014 FORD ESCAPE VIN: 1FMCU9GX1EUE54178

2001 TOYOTA CAMRY VIN: 4T1BG22K31U781990

1998 VOLKSWAGEN CABRIO VIN: 3VWBA61E4WM812228

2003 HONDA CIVIC VIN: 1HGEM22583L015686

THACKER TOWING

927 5TH AVENUE NW

ATTALLA, AL 35954

256-546-9994

JULY 26 AND AUGUST 2, 2019

_________

Notice of sale of an abandoned vehicle

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle on 8/06/19.

2003 LINCOLN TOWN CAR VIN: 1LNHM81WX3Y652361

ROCHELLE KEENER

224 KENWOOD CIRCLE

GADSDEN, AL. 35904

256-490-5936

JULY 26 AND AUGUST 2, 2019

_________

Notice of

Vehicle Possession

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/30/19.

2009 FORD F35OSD VIN: 1FTWW31R69EB01647

KRYSTAL HERRINGTON

2222 SYCAMORE CHURCH RD.

TALLADEGA, AL. 35160

256-474-6461

JULY 26 AND AUGUST 2, 2019

___________

Notice of

Vehicle Possession

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/30/19.

1990 CHRYSLER IMPERIAL VIN: 1C3XY56RXLD767267

2005 NISSAN SENTRA VIN: 3N1AB51A45L490622

1993 CHEVROLET GBEG25Z7PF313840

1998 GMC SIERRA VIN: 2GTEK19R3W1500139

2001 ACURA MDX VIN: 2HNYD18881H506786

JIMMY’S AUTO SERVICE AND TOWING

1727 FORREST AVENUE

GADSDEN, AL. 35901

256-458-2007

JULY 26 AND AUGUST 2, 2019

_______

Notice of

Vehicle Possession

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/30/19.

2000 CHEVROLET SILVERADO VIN: 1GCEK19T0YE295666

JOSHUA TROTMAN

1740 JONES STREET

GADSDEN, AL. 35904

256-691-9511

JULY 26 AND AUGUST 2, 2019

_________

Notice of

Vehicle Possession

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/30/19.

1998 HONDA ACCORD VIN: 1HGCG1652WA030798

Haynes Automotive

98 Bobby Austin Drive

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 538-5668

JULY 26 AND AUGUST 2, 2019

_________

Notice of

Vehicle Possession

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/30/2019.

2012 UTILITY TRAILER WHITE VIN: 1UYVS253XCP242614

2011 UTILITY TRAILER WHITE VIN: 1UYVS2537BG184802

ER TOWING & RECOVERY

1733 FORREST AVE,

GADSDEN, AL. 35901

256-547-1549

JULY 26 AND AUGUST 2, 2019

_________

Notice of

Vehicle Possession

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/30/19.

2007 STRICK DRY VAN TRAILER VIN: 1S12E95397E515488

2005 BENSON FLAT BED TRAILER VIN: 5DMFABTB45T000133

CHARLES SMITH III

1733 FORREST AVE.

GADSDEN, AL 35901

256-613-3872

JULY 26 AND AUGUST 2, 2019

_________

Notice of

Vehicle Possession

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 8/30/19.

2000 MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE VIN: 4A3AC34G8YE019640

AM PM ROADSIDE & TOWING

827 JONES STREET

GADSDEN, AL. 35901

256-691-9162

JULY 26 AND AUGUST 2, 2019