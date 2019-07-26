People of Etowah - Deborah Steward

Name: “Deborah Steward”

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born in Harlingen, Texas, but my family moved to Gadsden when I was still an infant.”

What is your occupation?

“I am a Title Insurance Agent/Closing Agent with Elite Title Services, Inc. in Rainbow City. We close real estate transactions for Etowah and surrounding counties.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“I kind of fell into it. I needed an office to earn my intern hours toward the end of college and ended up at a local law firm. It was there that I learned how to abstract title, close loan transactions and write title insurance policies. I’ve been in the industry for 18 years now and love being just a small part of someone’s big dream of home ownership.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I have been married for 19 years to my high school sweetheart, Chris. We have three boys: Hunter, Carter and Clinton. We also have a dog named Maggie, a bearded dragon named Rex and a goldfish named Joey.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“Typical working mom life: I get up, go to work, come home, make sure homework is done during school months, make sure my children drag themselves away from the TV for a while during the summer months, cook dinner (or pick up dinner), go to whatever practice we need to go to on that day, try to find some quiet and go to bed. Same routine the next day.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I graduated from Emma Sansom High School in 1999 and Gadsden State Community College in 2001.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“I love to camp with friends, read, crochet and craft.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“Although it’s a joint effort, my family and the relationships we have built. Families can so easily fall apart due to time, distractions, work, etc. It takes a lot of work to maintain the relationship in a marriage and with your children. I’m blessed and grateful for what I’ve been given.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“I feel like I can’t pinpoint one certain person. Many people have had a hand in my life and have shaped and molded me into what I am, but I also learned from observing their mistakes. My husband and I married so young I feel like we practically raised each other. I would say he’s had the most influence on my decisions and paths I’ve taken.”

To what do you credit your success?

“I credit many things. God’s grace is number one. Drive and determination are what comes to mind. I’m constantly wanting to learn new things. I also credit supportive friends and family who have encouraged me to pursue new adventures.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“I volunteer frequently with our kids’ ministry at my church, North Glencoe Baptist, and was formerly on the board with the Mountain Rams Youth Football organization. I’d love to get involved with more organizations in the future as my boys get older.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“There are many things to love about the community. I like the small town feel with the conveniences of a larger city.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“I’d love to see more industry development for job opportunities, and I’d love to see more festivals or craft fairs around our area to draw in a little more tourism.” What are three words that describe you?

“Independent compassionate and determined.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“I am adopted, and one of my children is also adopted from foster care, so I’m a big advocate and supporter of adoption and foster families.”

What is your favorite quote?

“You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view-until you climb into his skin and walk around in it.” – Atticus Finch of To Kill a Mockingbird.”

What is on your bucket list?

“Many things. I want to travel to Europe and Australia, possibly to Alaska. I’d like to start a charity to help local foster children.”

What is your hidden talent?

“I can wiggle my ears.”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“Melissa McCarthy is probably a good pick. There’s a lot of humor in my life.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Invest in Google.”

