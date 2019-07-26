Travelers to journey 690 miles for sale

By Kaitlin Fleming

Staff Correspondent

The annual World’s Longest Yardsale will start in Gadsden at Noccalula Falls Park on August 1 and end in Hudson, Michigan on August 4.

The 690-mile-long bargain hunt began 32 years ago, and since the beginning of the event, travelers and hagglers have been hitting the road in search of antiques, collectibles and more.

The annual event is a great opportunity for Gadsden to showcase the natural beauty of Noccalula Falls and display all that Gadsden has to offer.

There will be over 100 vendors set up throughout the front of the park with furniture, collectibles, art, food and antiques.

Travelers from all over the United States visit this four day yardsale, and many locals make a vacation of it.

Greater Gadsden Tourism suggests that attendees spend a day or two in the park and then travel north on Lookout Mountain Parkway toward Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Collinsville, where a community lunch is served.

After refueling stomachs and gas tanks, keep heading north until reaching the intersection of Lookout Mountain Parkway and Alabama Highway 68.

Once there, visit the hundreds of vendors that will be set up on all four corners. Then continue north, once more, toward Mentone, where the yardsales seem to be at every house and open lot along the road.

It is suggested that bargain hunters carry cash, sunscreen, bug repellant, snacks, water and some good walking shoes.

People traveling along the yardsale route should be careful while driving and watch for cars pulling over or pulling out suddenly.

Novice travelers and first time visitors may call Greater Gadsden Tourism at 888-565-0411 to get a map outlining Lookout Mountain Parkway. Out of town visitors in need of lodging may call 888-565-0411 to find the best lodging in Gadsden.

For those who like to do things a little more rough and tumble, the Noccalula Falls Campground will be open with tent sites and RV sites available.

For more information, visit https://www.greatergadsden.com/worlds-longest-yard-sale-2 or call 256-549-0351.

**Photo courtesy of Greater Gadsden Tourism**