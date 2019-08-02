People of Etowah - Kristi Kent

Name: Kristi Kent

Where were you born and raised?

“Gadsden. I have lived here all of my life.”

What is your occupation?

“Well, I just recently decided to make a career change in my life. I worked for over 20 years in Home Health and Hospice and recently decided to go into Real Estate and Mortgage Lending services at First Equity Mortgage here in Gadsden. I’m so very excited to start this new journey.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“I’ve had a real estate license for a long time and finally, after a wonderfully rewarding career in Home Health, I’ve decided to use it to help people find their dream home. It makes me happy when people are happy to find a home of their own.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“My husband Barry Kent moved to Gadsden from Susan Moore. I have one daughter, Kyndal, who works in the medical field in Birmingham. I have an older brother and a younger sister who also grew up here. My parents still live in Etowah County, as well. I have two Shih –Tzu’s who are therapy dogs (one is a rescue) Tanner and Bailey.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“Right now in my daily routine, I have been studying to take my mortgage loan originator exam and doing a lot of volunteering in the community. I have been delivering a lot of MANNA meals in the community.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“Emma Sansom High School, Gadsden State Co-mmunity College and Jacksonville State University.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“Spend time with my husband and my pets. I love to golf and ride bikes.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“I have achieved many things, I hold an insurance license, a financial license, a real estate license and have worked in many different fields and loved them all.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“My grandmother who is no longer alive. She always encouraged me to do anything that I wanted and reach for the stars no matter what. She taught me how to do many things.”

To what do you credit your success?

“Hard work, never giving up on my dreams and surrounding myself with encouraging people.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“Yes. I’m on the board of directors for the American Red Cross, I serve on the Love Center board of directors. I volunteer with MANNA which has been such a blessing.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“The beauty that surrounds us everyday.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“I would like to see more housing for the homeless so that we can educate them and help them get jobs and get on their feet. I would love to see more industry come to this area, as it’s a wonderful place to live.”

What are three words that describe you?

“Compassionate, giving and kind.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“I love to cook and sew.”

What is your favorite quote?

“The future is only as bright as your faith.” – Bill Deadman

What is on your bucket list?

“I would love to go to Italy.”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“Meryl Streep. I think she is one of the greatest actors.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Listen more and never let anyone keep you from your dreams.”

