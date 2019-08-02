Rainbow City builds new road, improving school traffic flow

Rainbow City is pleased to announce the building of a road in its city limits to greatly enhance the flow of school traffic on Lumley Road for Rainbow Middle and John Jones Elementary Schools. The new road, which will cut through the property recently acquired by Rainbow City from the Etowah County Mega Sports Complex Authority in April of this year it will connect Kinzie Lane and Lindsey Street, off Highway 77.

“We’re focused on improving traffic flow for all of our residents, but especially for our parents trying to get their kids to school on time,” said Anita Bedwell, citycouncil member. “Our council goals are to provide for public health, safety, and welfare of the community, and this seemed like an obvious and needed way to do that.”

As part of this new road development, Rainbow City will be increasing access to the ECMSCA (Etowah County Mega Sports Complex Authority) soccer complex, which will provide state-of-the-art, tournament quality soccer cand multi-sport athletic facilities for local students as well as for hosting state and regional tournaments.

Construction has begun on the new road and will continue through the early fall of this year.

For more information about this road project or for specific inquiries, please contact the city at 256-442-2511 or at mayor@rbcalabama.com.