Local teams ranked in ASWA preseason football poll

Listed below is the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record and total poll points.

Class 7A

1. Central-Phenix City (26), 14-0, 312

2. Hoover, 9-4, 227

3. McGill-Toolen, 9-3, 201

4. Thompson, 11-2, 183

5. Hewitt-Trussville, 8-4, 165

6. Auburn, 10-2, 98

7. Mountain Brook, 9-3, 88

8. Theodore, 8-3, 83

9. Lee-Montgomery, 8-5, 66

10. Fairhope, 7-4, 23

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (7-4) 13, Bob Jones (6-5) 9, Austin (7-4) 8, Prattville (7-4) 6.

Class 6A

1. Pinson Valley (17), 13-1, 282

2. Saraland (9), 13-2, 251

3. Muscle Shoals, 9-3, 172

4. Clay-Chalkville, 12-2, 158

5. Hueytown, 9-3, 150

6. Wetumpka, 11-3, 148

7. Oxford, 10-3, 95

8. Spanish Fort, 11-2, 67

9. Blount, 5-5, 57

10. Jackson-Olin, 10-1, 44

Others receiving votes: McAdory (10-2) 20, Opelika (7-5) 9, Eufaula (5-6) 8, St. Paul’s (7-4) 7, Homewood (10-3) 6, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (6-6) 3, Helena (4-6) 2, Stanhope Elmore (6-5) 2, Russell Co. (2-8) 1.

Class 5A

1. Briarwood (4), 9-3, 233

2. Ramsay (12), 11-2, 221

3. Jasper (2), 11-2, 206

4. Madison Aca. (1), 10-2, 143

5. Central-Clay Co. (7), 12-3, 139

6. Demopolis, 10-3, 134

7. Mortimer Jordan, 12-2, 127

8. Vigor, 13-2, 110

9. Etowah, 12-1, 61

10. Russellville, 9-2, 44

Others receiving votes: Center Point (6-6) 36, Alexandria (6-5) 15, Hamilton (4-6) 6, Sardis (3-7) 3, East Limestone (9-3) 2, Scottsboro (4-6) 1, Sylacauga (7-4) 1.

Class 4A

1. UMS-Wright (25), 14-0, 309

2. Hillcrest-Evergreen (1), 8-5, 215

3. Andalusia, 9-5, 185

4. Hokes Bluff, 11-2, 177

5. American Christian, 12-1, 151

6. Catholic-Montgomery, 8-4, 96

7. Jacksonville, 11-1, 91

8. Montevallo, 9-2, 87

9. Deshler, 9-6, 86

10. Headland, 10-2, 36

Others receiving votes: North Jackson (11-1) 30, Holtville (7-4) 9, Leeds (3-7) 6, Brooks (8-3) 4.

Class 3A

1. Flomaton (24), 12-3, 306

2. Piedmont (1), 12-3, 193

3. Gordo (1), 10-3, 179

4. Randolph County, 12-2, 168

5. Pike County, 10-3, 136

6. Providence Christian, 12-2, 121

7. Mobile Christian, 9-2, 118

8. Saks, 10-2, 104

9. Geraldine, 9-3, 56

10. Midfield, 9-2, 28

Others receiving votes: Fultondale (9-2) 19, St. James (10-2) 18, Winfield (11-1) 11, Pisgah (4-7) 8, Prattville Christian (4-6) 5, Thomasville (9-3) 5, Oakman (5-6) 2, T.R. Miller (6-5) 2, Excel (4-6) 1, Walter Wellborn (5-5) 1, Westminster-Huntsville (11-1) 1.

Class 2A

1. Fyffe (26), 15-0, 312

2. Leroy, 9-4, 206

3. Addison, 10-3, 183

4. Luverne, 13-2, 174

5. Ohatchee, 11-1, 98

6. Abbeville, 10-2, 85

7. Aliceville, 11-3, 77

8. Collinsville, 10-2, 66

9. Reeltown, 8-3, 55

10. Colbert County, 8-4, 51

Others receiving votes: Cottage Hill (10-2) 45, Thorsby (9-2) 41, North Sand Mountain (8-3) 24, Daleville (6-5) 23, LaFayette (7-4) 17, Red Bay (9-3) 9, Highland Home (12-2) 8, Westbrook Christian (7-4) 3, Cedar Bluff (7-4) 2, New Brockton (6-5) 2, J.U. Blacksher (4-6) 1.

Class 1A

1. Mars Hill Bible (20), 14-1, 287

2. Maplesville (4), 12-2, 203

3. Sweet Water (1), 6-5, 176

4. Brantley, 7-4, 168

5. Lanett (1), 10-2, 149

6. Spring Garden, 11-2, 108

7. Elba, 8-3, 80

8. Linden, 13-1, 68

9. Pickens County, 9-5, 50

10. South Lamar, 12-1, 47

Others receiving votes: Marengo (10-2) 43, Georgiana (10-2) 36, Millry (5-6) 21, Falkville (11-1) 19, Marion County (7-4) 9, R.A. Hubbard (8-3) 7, Notasulga (4-7) 4, Decatur Heritage (7-4) 3, St. Luke’s (11-2) 2, Donoho (9-3) 1, Winterboro (7-4) 1.

ASWA voting panel: Alec Etheredge Shelby County Reporter; Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance; Ben Thomas, AL.com; Caleb Turrentine, Wetumpka Herald; Chris McCarthy, The Messenger (Gadsden); Craig Thomas, Florence TimesDaily; David Elwell, Decatur Daily; David Mundee, Dothan Eagle; Edwin Stanton, Tuscaloosa News; J.J. Hicks, Gadsden Times; Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times; Jason Bowen, Jackson County Sentinel; Joe Medley, Anniston Star; Jordan Hill, Opelika-Auburn News; Josh Bean, AL.com; Josh Boutwell, Southeast Sun; Josh Dutton, Andalusia Star-News; Kyle Parmley, Starnes Publishing; LaVonte Young, Talladega Daily Home; Lee Peacock, Evergreen Courant; Lizi Arbogast, Alexander City Outlook; Matthew Puckett, Journal Record; Ross Wood, Clarke County Democrat; Shannon J. Allen, Sand Mountain Reporter; Shannon Fagan, Cherokee County Herald; Stacy Long, Montgomery Advertiser