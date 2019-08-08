Legal Notices for 8/9/19 - 8/15/19

AUCTION NOTICE

Pursuant to the provision of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following described vehicles were taken into custody by Stephen Higdon dba Higdon Transmission to wit:

2011 Infiniti QX56 Vin: JN8AZ2NE4B9001813 will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 232 Jerry Circle, Gadsden, AL. 35901 on 9/17/2019 at 11:00 AM. The seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call Higdon Transmission at 256-547-3527 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing one (1) hour prior to sale on the sale date.

August 9 and 16, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

City of Gadsden Transportation Services

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal

FY 2020-2022

The City of Gadsden Transportation Services (GTS), in accordance with regulations of the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) 49 CFR Part 26, hereby announces the Fiscal Years 2020, 2021 and 2022 goal of 5% for the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participation on contracts financed with Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds.

The proposed goal and its rationale are available for public review for the next forty five (45) days during GTS normal business hours, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the GTS Offices, 2000 West Meighan Blvd, Suite A, Gadsden, AL 35904 and on the GTS website www.gadsdendot .com

Written and oral comments as well as inquiries regarding the goal and its rationale will be accepted from the public for 45 days following publication of this notice.

Interested parties are encouraged to submit comments to :

Meinrad Tabengwa,

DBE Liaison Officer

2000 West Meighan Blvd, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35904.

Telephone 256.549.4519

Fax : 256.549.4864.

E-mail: mtabengwa@cityofgadsden.com

August 9, 2019

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mary L. Thomas, an unmarried woman, to Family Savings Credit Union on the August 5, 2003, said mortgage being recorded at Doc. #: M-2003-4059, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on September 3, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 9, 11, 13, and 15 of Block Number 2 in Taylor Addition to Glencoe as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 401, and being in Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

256) 543-3664

August 9, 16 and 23, 2019

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that mortgage dated August 26, 2004, in favor of Peoples Independent Bank, a corporation, and executed by Ramuji, LLC, an Alabama limited Liability Company, which mortgage is recorded on August 27, 2004, in Doc. #: M-2004-3787, in the probate records of Etowah County, Alabama, the mortgagee has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be due and payable as provided in said mortgage, and notice is hereby given that pursuant to the law and power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the front doors of the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, at the legal hours of sale, on August 30, 2019, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land containing 2.03 acres located in Fractional Section 8, Township 10 South, Range 5 East Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and containing Lots 6, 7, and part of Lot 5 of Commercial Park, Sardis City, Ala. as recorded in Plat Book I, Page 132, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and more particularly described as follows:

Commence at a 3/4 inch diameter pipe at the northwest corner of Lot 8 of said Commercial Park, Sardis City, Ala; thence S14°04’54″E 105.42 feet to an iron set (this iron and all irons referred to as “set” are 5/8 inch diameter with yellow cap stamped “CDG CA-0026-LS”) at the northwest corner of said Lot 7, the true point of beginning; thence N75°55’00″E 436.76 feet to a ½ inch diameter rebar on the west right-of-way limit of Stardust Drive; thence along said west right-of-way limit S15°35’00″E 197.24 feet to an iron set; thence along said west right-of-way limit along a curve to the left having a radius of 539.46 feet, an arc length of 4.40 feet, and a chord bearing and distance of S15°49’00″E 4.40 feet to an iron set; thence leaving said right-of-way limit S75°52’27″W 442.07 feet to an iron set on the northeast right-of-way limit of U. S. Highway No. 431; thence along said northeast right-of-way limit N14°04`54″W 1.89 feet to a ½ inch diameter rebar; thence continue along said northeast right-of-way limit N14°04’54″W 200.00 feet to the true point of beginning.

Said sale is being made for the purpose of applying the proceeds to the debt secured by the mortgage and the expenses of foreclosure. The auctioneer will give to the purchaser an Auctioneer’s deed subject to ad valorem taxes due October 1, 2019, subject to any and all statutory rights of redemption, previous mortgages, if any, all easements, encroachments, unrecorded leases, if any, any rights of way for road, or otherwise, utilities, title to all minerals and all restrictions and covenants of record.

JONES & CAMERON LLC

ATTORNEY AND AUCTIONEER

P>O. BOX 940

GUNTERSVILLE, AL 35976

August 9, 16 and 23, 2019

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kurtis Knebel An Unmarried Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Liberty Mortgage Corporation DBA BB&T Mortgage Wholesale Corporation dated April 2, 2010; said mortgage being recorded on April 6, 2010, as Instrument No. 3330070 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Branch Banking and Trust Company in Instrument 3487917 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Branch Banking and Trust Company, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 20th day of September, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Three (3) and Four (4) and the West Half (W1/2) of Lot Number Two (2), all in Block Number Eight (8) in Arcadia Drive Addition, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat book C, Page 217, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 819 Bain Avenue, Attalla, AL 35954.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9168719

www.foreclosurehotline.net

AUGUST 9, 16 AND 23, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Ronald J. Moske appointed Personal Representative on 07/17/2019 Estate of Robert J. Moske deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 9, 16 and 23, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Candy Dean appointed Personal Representative on 07/10/2019 Estate of Douglas Robert McKee, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 9, 16 and 23, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Donna Ross Copeland appointed Personal Representative on 07/17/2019 Estate of Anita R. Bennett deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 9, 16 and 23, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Gary Cooper appointed Personal Representative on 07/19/2019 Estate of James Olen Cooper, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 9, 16 and 23, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Donna Lynn Cartee appointed Personal Representative on 07/26/2019 Estate James Lane Carter, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 9, 16 and 23, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Kay Ashley appointed Personal Representative on 07/26/2019 Estate James Albert Young, SR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 9, 16 and 23, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

Susan Michelle Yancey appointed Personal Representative on 06/14/2019 Estate of Nina Jean Yancey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 9, 16 and 23, 2019

Abandoned Motor Vehicle

In accordance with Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicle will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am, September 13, 2019 at Team One Hyundai, Rainbow City, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2012 Hyundai Sonata

VIN# KMHEC4A42CA024770

August 9 and 16, 201

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION TO QUIET TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case Number: CV-2019-900648

MIKE MUNN,

PLAINTIFF,

BEN MYRICK and wife, CARRIE MYRICK, MARVIN MYRICK, JACKIE MYRICK, JIMMY MYRICK, MYRTIE SUMMERLIN, EMMA LEE, JAMES ROY LEE, SR., AND THEIR HEIRS AND DEVISEES, AND THE FOLLOWING AND THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY, SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT: LOTS #1, #2, #3, #4, #1A, #2A, #3A

AND #4A IN BLOCK 2 IN THE PINE HILLS ADDITION TO GLENCOE, ALABAMA IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “D”, PAGE 131, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, AND LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA,

SUBJECT TO POWER LINE RIGHTS-OF-WAY TO ALABAMA POWER COMPANY.

DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING: Ben Myrick and wife, Carrie Myrick, Marvin Myrick, Jackie Myrick, Jimmy Myrick, Myrtie Summerlin, Emma Lee, James Roy Lee, Sr., and their heirs and devisees, if deceased, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, reversion, or other interest in the above described real property.

Please take notice that Mike Munn has filed an action in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama seeking to quiet title to the above described real property. The above named defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer said Complaint on or before September 30, 2019, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against said Defendants in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number: CV-2019-900648.

DONE this 7th day of August, 2019.

CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON,

CLERK OF COURT

Jonathan M. Welch

Attorney for Plaintiff

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

August 9, 16, 23 and 30, 2019