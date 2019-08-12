Glencoe’s Smoke in the Park returns Saturday

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

On Saturday, August 10, the second annual Smoke in the Park Barbecue competition will be held at E.C. Wilson Park, located at 313 Nancy Carrol Avenue in Glencoe. The money raised will go to the Glencoe Fire Department’s Christmas for Kids program.

The Glencoe Fire Department has been doing the Christmas for Kids program for about 30 years. The fire department holds fundraisers to raise money for toys and food for Christmas for children in need.

“A few days before Christmas we will give all that stuff to them,” said Shanon Graham, who works with the fire department.

Last year the event had 24 teams competing and raised about $3000 for Christmas for Kids, helping nearly 20 children.

“We are hoping to double that this year,” said Graham. “We are really wanting to grow, so that there’s not a kid over there that’s needy during Christmas time.”

The teams will start to arrive Thursday night but most will arrive Friday, with a meeting with the cooking teams to explain turn-in times.

On Saturday, the cooking teams will turn in the chicken, ribs and pork that they’ve cooked. Winners in each category will receive $250 for first place, $200 for second, $150 for third, $100 for fourth and $50 for fifth place. The Grand Champion for best overall will receive $500, and the Reserve Champion will receive $250. Winners will be announced between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

The cookoff is a sanctioned Kansas City Barbecue Society contest and a Alabama Barbecue Association contest.

So far, about 30 competitors have entered the contest.

The event is sure to be a blast for competitors, but there is plenty for onlookers to do as well. In addition to checking out the competition, attendees can listen to live music, check out a car show and enjoy vendors. The Glencoe Fire Department will be selling barbecue, which also raises funds for Christmas for kids.

“We raise a good bit of money through the BBQ sales,” said Graham.

There will be several other concessions available including shaved ice, lemonade and pastries. Graham said that the best time to come would be between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the event is free to attend.

During Smoke in the Park, the Glencoe High Softball team will host a cornhole tournament. Two-person teams can enter the tournament for $40.Registration deadline is 8:30 a.m. on the day of the event. For more information about the cornhole tournament, contact Coach Tommy Stanley at 256-390-0437.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on at the park,” said Graham. “And the park will be open. The splash pad will be open. There will be a little bit of something for everybody to see or do.”