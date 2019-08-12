Keep Smiling with Rosie Preston

How to choose a daycare, Part II

A class I took in college, called “Early Childhood Education” ended with our last grade based on writing a thesis on the subject of positive aspects of owning or choosing a daycare center. I’ll never forget the end of my paper, which said, “A daycare does for money what a parent does for love.”

Thinking about this, I realized that we spent about as many hours a day with a child as their parents did after taking them home for their dinner, bath and bed.

In today’s world, I often meet grown guys and gals whom I took care of when they were young. I am always glad to hear about their present lives. They often say, “I thought you were taller!”

The following is an example of what a daycare’s schedule should be committed to:

1. Providing a well-rounded program that encompasses social, emotional, physical and intellectual development.

2. Providing a wide range of activities.

3. Providing safe and child-accessible areas for playing, learning and fun.

4. Providing teachers who are patient, caring and enthusiastic about the child.

5. Providing a cozy, warm and home-like atmosphere and appealing appearance where each child should be encouraged to express his or her individuality and unique personality.

7. Promote creativity, self-worth and self-control to each child.

8. Promote an atmosphere that will enable each child to develop a positive outlook on life.

The following philosophy should be adopted for a daycare:

1. Our philosophy begins with the fact that our children are our future.

2. Each child should have a stable and secure beginning.

3. Each child should be given love and discipline, for one without the other would surely fail.

4. Each program/schedule should be visible and posted in each room to provide ample opportunity for all the children to use their natural ability with activities that provide the skills to develop their natural beauty and intelligence.

5. The natural desire to learn and self-motivated interest will take a child much further down the road than forced practice.

6. The belief that by teaching and modeling the appropriate behavioral skills, children can learn to love and appreciate themselves, thus enabling each child to love and appreciate others.

7. Believe that children learn at an early age values that lead to a physically and mentally healthy adult.

Parents should be welcome to visit the children, providing they do not disturb the class while observing the activities. Parents should also be able to schedule a conference with the director by making an app-ointment.

There should be a contract that the parents and the director sign by agreeing to all of the above, plus the cost of a weekly fee. A parent will be charged the weekly fee even if a child is absent since there is a specified number of children assigned to each age group, which determines how many children are in the class.

At this time of year, you may be a parent or grandparent who is choosing a daycare for your child. Hopefully, this will help you to understand the responsibilities of what a daycare offers. In being in line with anything your child is involved in, you should always check out more than one to be comfortable with their program. Good luck.

Keep Smiling, Rosie Please visit my blog site at www.life101rosie.com and e-mail me at rosie.preston@yahoo.com.