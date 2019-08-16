Glencoe softball hosts successful cornhole tournament benefit

Photo: Glencoe Cornhole Tournament participants get ready to toss the beanbag last Saturday (Aug. 10) at E.C. Wilson Park. The event was a benefit for the Glencoe High School softball program. (Gary Wells)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

When Tommy Stanley took over as head coach of the Glencoe High School softball team three years ago, one of the first things on his punch list was to bolster the program’s coffers.

While considering which type of fundraisers to hold, Stanley came upon the idea of a cornhole tournament.

“I ran into a gentleman who played in [a cornhole tournament] in Oneonta, and me and Jeff Little started brainstorming and thought it might be a different way to raise money for the softball program.

“I had played the game before and kind of knew what it was all about, and I have a competitive streak in me. We kind of just throw the first [tournament] together and said, ‘Here we go!’”

The first two tournaments were held on the Glencoe High football field before switching to the youth baseball field at E.C. Wilson Park this year. The tournament was held in conjunction with Smoke in the Park, an annual bar-b-que cook-off benefit for the Glencoe Volunteer Fire Department’s Christmas for Kids program. Each two-person cornhole team was guaranteed five games and received a tee-shirt. First place was shared by Todd Hayne, Greg Motes, Chris Abernathy and Jerry Puckett.

“I think it worked out really well for both of us,” said Stanley. “We had a lot of participants and the cook-off had around 32 teams. I’ve talked to a few schools about helping set up a [cornhole] tournament, but as of right now, I believe that [Glencoe] is the only school that’s doing one that I know if.”

Stanley said that 32 teams competed in this year’s event, up six teams from last year and 10 from 2017. This year’s event including teams from Hanceville, Pell City and Helena.

“We had people come from far and wide to play. The guy who won the first tournament has been back every year, and a lot of the coaches and teachers at the school have been here every year.”

Stanley expressed thanks to the lenders of the cornhole boards, along with event sponsors Jacket Me-dical, Wells Fargo Advisors, Phillips Plumbing, LaserOne Communications, BMSS CPA, Impact Realty, Cothran’s Lawncare & Landscape LLC, LaserGra-phics, Lang’s Graphics & Signs and the “Keeping it Real” Sunday School class.

Stanley said that “every dime” of the event’s proceeds is earmarked for the softball program after the money for prizes and tee-shirts is paid out.

“When you look at [the cost of hiring] umpires or a whole season, you’re looking at about $1,700 dollars. We’re right at that figure this time, so it’s a very big help for the program.”