Inspiration from God’s Word - Wearing the Armor of God

By Toni Ford

In the Book of Ephesians, Paul explains how we are to equip ourselves for the battles we face in this life and for spiritual warfare. Ephesians 6:11 says, “Put on all of God’s armor so that you will be able to stand firm against all strategies of the devil.” In ancient times, a soldier was only as good as the equipment he had. His only source of protection was his armor and his sword. In ancient warfare, there wasn’t the option to carry out attacks from miles away like we can today. It was always up-close, in a large crowd with hand-to-hand combat, and you needed armor that could protect you from every side.

Just as warriors need protection, Ephesians tells us, we Christians also need armor to protect us from the outside forces that wish to harm us. A battle is raging out there, and Satan is constantly pounding us with temptation. Therefore, we need the armor of God to protect us and give us the strength to stand tall when the world around us is falling apart. We as Christians must wear our spiritual armor.

Even though we know we are champions and on the winning team, it is important to put on the full armor of God. We should pray before we get “suited up” for the day. Each piece of the armor of God is important. Below are simple prayers, we can pray daily over ourselves and our families as we prepare for each day. It is in prayer that we become fortified and prepared to face the challenges that may arise.

The Helmet of Salvation. Thank you, Lord, for my salvation. I receive it in a new and fresh way from You, and I declare that nothing can separate me now from the love of Christ and the place I will have in your kingdom.

The Breastplate of Righteousness. Lord, I wear Your righteousness today against all condemnation and corruption. Fit me with Your holiness and purity and defend me from all assaults against my heart.

The Belt of Truth. Lord, I put on the belt of truth. I choose a lifestyle of honesty and integrity. Expose the lies I have believed and show me the truths I need today.

The Shoes of the Gospel of Peace. I choose to live for the Gospel in every moment. Show me where You are working and lead me to it. Give me strength to walk daily with You.

The Shield of Faith. I believe that You are powerful against every lie and assault of the enemy. You have good in store for me. Because You are with me, nothing is coming today that can overcome me.

The Sword of the Spirit. Holy Spirit, show me the truths of the Word of God that I will need to counter the traps of the enemy. Bring those Scriptures to mind today.

Thank you, Lord for teaching us how to prepare for the battles we face in life. Remind us daily to get “suited up” with Your armor before we begin each day. Most of all, thank you for going before us and fighting on our behalf!

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!