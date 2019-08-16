Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Crock Pot Dressing, Whipped Sweet Potato Bake and Pineapple Fluff Cake

My sister and I grew up with a mother who enjoyed cooking and was a wonderful cook. She taught us the importance of presentation and taste. During our school years, we entered our home daily with something on the stove simmering or a new recipe my mother wanted us to try. I treasure all of the sweet memories of my mother standing at her mixer and making one of her delicious pound cakes, frying meat in her electric skillet or cutting countless squares of her rich chocolate fudge.

This week, I want to share with you some of my favorite recipes!

Crock Pot Dressing

8 slices white bread

1 eight-inch pan of cornbread (can cook the day before)

4 eggs

2 cans cream of chicken soup

2 cans chicken broth

1 medium onion, chopped

3 teaspoon sage

2 tablespoons butter

salt and black

pepper to taste

Crumble breads together. Add onion, sage, salt and pepper. Mix well. Beat eggs and add to bread mixture. Add cream of chicken soups and broth. Mix well. Pour into crock pot. Top with pats of butter. Cover, cook on low for four to five hours.

Andy’s Note: I think I am getting all of you ready for Thanksgiving with these recipes. These are quick and easy to just give you a taste of the wonderful holiday that will soon be here. My daughter cooks dressing about every six weeks for her family.

Whipped Sweet Potato Bake

1 (40 oz.) can yams (drained)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 cup butter (melted)

pinch of salt

3 cups marshmallows

Beat sweet potatoes, butter, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg together with an electric mixer. Spoon mixture into lightly greased one and one-half quart baking dish. Top with marshmallows. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes.

Andy’s Note: These are also quick and easy! I always add a little sugar to this mixture.

Pineapple Fluff Cake

One Duncan Hines

Butter cake mix

1 cup mandarin oranges

1/2 cup oil

4 eggs

Icing:

One large can crushed pineapple

1 eight-ounce package cream cheese

1 large package Jello vanilla pudding

1/2 stick butter (softened)

For cake, mix together cake mix, oranges, oil and eggs. Bake according to package directions.

For frosting, mix all frosting ingredients together. Frost cake.

Andy’s Note: This cake is delicious and it always has to be kept refrigerated. A square piece of cold cake is so refreshing in the summer.

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.