Ashville blanks Ragland in season opener

Photo: Ashville’s Luke Harris (5) is tackled by Ragland’s Montana Campbell (2), Brody Bice (10) and Elijah Ball (12) during the Bulldogs’ 35-0 win in high school football on Aug. 23 at AHS. (Gary Hanner/St. Clair Times)

By Gary Hanner/St. Clair Times

Things did not go well for the Ragland Purple Devils in their season opener as they were upended by the Ashville Bulldogs, 35-0.

The Bulldogs led 32-0 at halftime and never looked back. They scored on five of their six first-half possessions.

Ashville outgained Ragland 418 to 120 in total offense, including 242 to 41 in rushing yards.

Following a Ragland punt, the Bulldogs drove 43 yards on 10 plays, with Nathan Williams kicking a 37-yard field goal to make it 3-0 with 6:52 remaining in the first quarter.

After another Purple Devil punt, Ashville needed just four plays to score its first touchdown of the season, a 69-yard pass play from quarterback Dylan Harris to wide receiver Derrick Walker. The PAT by Williams was good to make the score 10-0 after the first quarter.

The next score by Ashville was a 30-yard run by Luke Harris, and with the extra point by Williams, the home team enjoyed a 17-0 lead.

After Ragland’s fourth punt of the game, Ashville found the end zone again, this time on a 39-yard run by Nathan Phillips to make it 24-0. Another 69-yard touchdown pass made it 32-0 at halftime.

The Purple Devils finally crossed midfield with their final two possessions. The first resulted in a fumble at the Bulldog 19 that was recovered by Ashville’s Curt Kirkland. On its next drive, Ragland turned the football over on downs.

The lone score of the second half came in the third quarter on a 32-yard field goal by Williams.

Ashville travels to Springville on Friday, Aug. 30. Ragland will look to rebound at home against Westbrook Christian.