Area runners compete at St. Clair County Invitational

Photo: The Ashville High boys and girls cross country teams both took first place out of 13 schools at the St. Clair County Invitational last Saturday (Aug. 24) in Odenville. Pictured, kneeling, from left: coach Michele Rogers, Callie Stewart, Emma Drinkard, Meghan McCarthy, Molly Northam, Grace Staples, Kathleen McCarthy. Standing, from left: Bruce Pantoja, Walker Griffith, Cesar Segura, Alex Pantoja, Clayton Knight, Wyatt Knight, Joe Stevens, Greyson Simpson, Trace Sanford. (Not pictured: Taylor Knight, Emma Thompson)/ Photo by Becky Staples

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Several area cross country teams competed at the St. Clair County Invitational last Saturday (Aug. 24) in Odenville.

The Ashville High boys and girls teams both took first place out of 13 schools. The top finisher for the Bulldogs was Wyatt Knight’s runner-up time of 18:43.23. Teammates Joe Stephens (19:38.72) and Cesar Segura (19:50.17) came in seventh and ninth, respectively.

The Ashville girls also had three top 10 finishers: Taylor Knight in fifth (22:46.86), Meghan McCarthy in sixth (22:49.09) and Kathleen McCarthy in tenth (24:39.52).

Asher Curp’s fourth-place time of 19:05 helped the Westbrook Christian boys take fifth place. Hokes Bluff’s Sam Green came in sixth with a time of 19:34.20. Finishing in the top 25 for the boys were Ashville’s Clayton Knight (11th, 20:10.38), Hokes Bluff’s Jackson Millander (12th, 20:26.83), Westbrook’s Jackson Martin (18th, 20:55.71) and Westbrook’s Jordan Cowart (25th, 21:27.47).

Top 25 finishers for the girls were Ashville’s Callie Stewart (12th, 25:12.86), Ashville’s Molly Northam (14th, 26:40.90), Ashville’s Emma Thompson (15th, 26:46.88), Ashville’s Emma Drinkard (26.47.10), Hokes Bluff’s Elizabeth Edge (21st, 28:38.18) and Hokes Bluff’s Kiera Johnson (23rd, 28:59.92).