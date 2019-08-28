Etowah, Holes Bluff move up in ASWA football poll

Released Aug. 28

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Hoover (25); 1-0; 309

2. McGill-Toolen (1); 1-0; 222

3. Central-Phenix City; 0-1; 208

4. Thompson; 1-0; 187

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-0; 166

6. Auburn; 1-0; 117

7. Mountain Brook; 1-0; 98

8. Theodore; 1-0; 81

9. Lee-Montgomery; 1-0; 64

10. Austin; 1-0; 15

Others receiving votes: Prattville (1-0) 9, Fairhope (0-1) 2, James Clemens (0-1) 2, Spain Park (1-0) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (19); 1-0; 290

2. Pinson Valley (5); 0-1; 223

3. Muscle Shoals (1); 1-0; 209

4. Clay-Chalkville (1); 1-0; 186

5. Hueytown; 1-0; 149

6. Wetumpka; 1-0; 148

7. Oxford; 1-0; 98

8. Blount; 1-0; 85

9. Jackson-Olin; 1-0; 49

10. Opelika; 1-0; 21

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (0-1) 16, Helena (1-0) 7, Stanhope Elmore (1-0) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Briarwood (17); 0-0; 280

2. Ramsay (8); 1-0; 254

3. Jasper (1); 1-0; 214

4. Demopolis; 1-0; 161

5. Central-Clay Co.; 0-0; 156

6. Etowah; 1-0; 129

7. Russellville; 0-0; 74

8. Madison Aca.; 0-1; 64

9. Center Point; 1-0; 50

10. Mortimer Jordan; 0-1; 22

Others receiving votes: Pleasant Grove (1-0) 21, Greenville (1-0) 18, Vigor (0-1) 17, Alexandria (0-0) 13, Sylacauga (1-0) 6, Parker (1-0) 2, East Limestone (0-0) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (26); 1-0; 312

2. Hokes Bluff; 0-0; 216

3. American Chr.; 1-0; 196

4. Catholic-Montgomery; 1-0; 160

5. Jacksonville; 1-0; 143

6. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 0-1; 138

7. Andalusia; 0-1; 136

8. Headland; 1-0; 73

9. North Jackson; 0-0; 45

10. Brooks; 1-0; 18

Others receiving votes: Montevallo (0-1) 12, Deshler (0-1) 10, Holtville (0-0) 9, Good Hope (1-0) 3, Lincoln (1-0) 3, Sipsey Valley (1-0) 3, St. John Paul II (1-0) 2, Williamson (0-0) 2, Ashville (1-0) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Flomaton (24); 0-0; 306

2. Piedmont (1); 0-0; 221

3. Gordo (1); 1-0; 211

4. Randolph Co.; 0-0; 173

5. Pike Co.; 0-0; 158

6. Providence Chr.; 1-0; 136

7. Geraldine; 1-0; 93

8. Midfield; 0-0; 55

9. Mobile Chr.; 0-1; 50

10. St. James; 1-0; 29

Others receiving votes: Saks (0-1) 12, Winfield (1-0) 11, Westminster-Huntsville (1-0) 5, Montgomery Aca. (1-0) 4, Prattville Chr. (0-0) 4, Fultondale (0-1) 3, Pisgah (0-0) 3, T.R. Miller (0-0) 2, Thomasville (0-0) 2, Walter Wellborn (1-0) 2, Excel (1-0) 1, Oakman (0-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (26); 0-0; 312

2. Leroy; 0-0; 219

3. Addison; 1-0; 203

4. Luverne; 0-0; 177

5. Ohatchee; 0-0; 129

6. Abbeville; 0-0; 105

7. Collinsville; 1-0; 94

8. Aliceville; 0-0; 91

9. Reeltown; 1-0; 49

10. Colbert Co.; 1-0; 35

Others receiving votes: Daleville (1-0) 20, Cottage Hill (0-0) 14, Red Bay (1-0) 12, LaFayette (0-0) 7, Highland Home (0-0) 6, Thorsby (0-1) 3, North Sand Mountain (0-0) 2, Winston Co. (1-0) 2, J.U. Blacksher (1-0) 1, Sulligent (1-0) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (19); 0-0; 288

2. Maplesville (7); 1-0; 250

3. Sweet Water; 0-0; 194

4. Brantley; 0-0; 174

5. Lanett; 1-0; 151

6. Spring Garden; 0-0; 130

7. Pickens Co.; 1-0; 92

8. South Lamar; 1-0; 70

9. Georgiana; 1-0; 44

10. Linden; 0-1; 35

Others receiving votes: Elba (0-1) 19, Millry (0-0) 10, Falkville (1-0) 9, R.A. Hubbard (1-0) 6, Decatur Heritage (1-0) 4, Donoho (0-0) 2, Marion Co. (1-0) 2, Florala (1-0) 1, Winterboro (1-0) 1.