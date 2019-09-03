Blue Devils, Warriors win; GCHS, Sardis, Glencoe, West End, Coosa fall short

Etowah 43, Moody 13

Brady Troup completed 10 of 12 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score – all in the first half – in the Blue Devils’ 43-13 victory over Moody on Aug. 30.

The junior quarterback threw touchdown passes to Trent Davis, NyNy Davis and Andrew Pierce while running for another score.

The Class 5A No. 6 Blue Devils (2-0) hosts Crossville this Friday (Sept. 6) in their Region 6 opener.

Westbrook 47, Ragland 18

Karmichael Cattling rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries as Westbrook Christian cruised to a 47-18 victory over Ragland on Aug. 30.

Also for the Warriors (2-0) Will Noles completed 8 of 12 passes for 128 yards. Joseph Tucker had five receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. Asher Keck ran five times for 43 yards and a touchdown. Will Edwards was 4-for-5 on extra points.

Defensively, John Reese Bellew had five tackles, followed by Will Vice and Carson Wiggins with three each. Brett Fouts and Brandon Foster each had a sack.

Westbrook hosts Vinemont this Friday (Sept. 6).

Oxford 42, Gadsden City 7

Gadsden City took it on the proverbial chin in Oxford last Friday (Aug. 30).

The Class 6A, No. 7 Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead on the way to a 42-7 victory over the Titans, who started out 0-2 for the fourth straight season.

The lone GCHS score was C.J. Miller’s 1-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.

Gadsden City kicks off its Class 7A, Region 4 schedule this Friday (Sept. 6) with a visit to Sparkman.

Sylvania 21, Sardis 12

A late Sardis rally fell short as the Lions dropped their season opener, 21-12, to Sylvania on Aug. 30 in Sardis City.

With Sylvania holding a 14-0 lead late in the third quarter, a touchdown run by Derek Edwards and a 29-yard touchdown pass from Jay Owens to Jacob Hopper pulled the Lions within 14-12 with 1:37 remaining in the game.

That was a close as Sardis would get, however, as the Rams recovered an onside kick and scored an insurance touchdown with 40 seconds left.

Sardis opens Class 5A, Region 6 play this Friday (Sept. 6) at Southside.

Appalachian 49, Coosa Christian 19

Coosa Christian lost to Appalachian, 49-19, on Aug. 30 at AHS.

For the Conquerors (0-2), Dartavious Britton rushed for 114 yards on 14 carries. Trevor Horn was 4 for 14 in passing for 124 yards and two touchdowns, both to Evan Delp, who had three receptions for 172 yards.

Britton, Horn and Reece Myrick each had seven tackles followed by Carston Lipscomb with six and Delp and Khris Ash with five.

Ranburne 41, Glencoe 0

Glencoe lost to Ranburne, 41-0, on Aug. 30 at GHS. The Yellow Jackets open Class 3A, Region play this Friday (Sept. 7) at Randolph County in Wedowee.

Pleasant Valley 61, West End 42

West End fell to Pleasant Valley, 61-42, on Aug. 30 in Walnut Grove. The Patriots (0-2) open their Class 2A, Region 6 schedule this Friday (Sept. 6) at home against Cleveland.