Carver Square to host Tailgate Throw-Down

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

On Saturday, September 7, the Carver Community Revitalization Committee will host a Tailgate Throw-Down at Carver Square, located at 1030 Tuscaloosa Avenue, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Every first Saturday of the month, the Carver Community Revitalization Committee plans an event for its community.

“This group, the Carver Community Revitalization Committee, has been around for some time,” said Committee President Larry Avery. “These are evenings that we hold in the community for many reasons, that we do to bring back a sense of community along with providing resources that the community needs.”

The event will feature a tailgate party with a variety of activities. The tractors of 18-wheeler trucks will be on display. Team One will display its cars. Attendees can perform karaoke, play a beanbag toss game and there will be inflatables for the children.

A live DJ will perform. A game tent will be set up for those who wish to bring games of dominoes or card players.

The committee is also looking into a blow-up projector screen where live footage of football games.

“We always aim to entertain,” said Avery.

Vendors will be there providing food, clothes, jewelry and access to resources, such as free cancer screenings, mental health resources and drug rehabilitation resources. There will be a cash give away for the attendees who display the most school spirit through dress and decoration.

“We average about 25 vendors at each first Saturday event,” said Avery.

Avery said that one of the goals of the first Saturday events is to bring about a change of atmosphere for the community

“Whenever you hear something about that side of town, it is not generally anything good, but we are an organization that serves that community and know that inside depth of that community and all things are definitely not bad considering the economic failure from a city and state standpoint and the lack of education and the possibility for growth in that area,” said Avery

The Carver First Saturday events bring together on average over 250 people together.

Avery said that the event would not be possible without the support of sponsors and vendors.

“Mostly everything we do is possible because local individuals from local companies come out as a vendor or a sponsor, providing financial help or resources to the organization, which in turn is given back to the community,” said Avery.

The Carver Community Revitalization Committee has been working hard to express its mission and goals to the community.

“I believe that many people are not aware of us, so our goal for this year has been awareness, and that’s one of the biggest thing we must confront,” said Avery. “We serve families by responding to community aspirations with an expended array of products, services and partnerships, and our mission is just empowering the residents, starting from the youngest to the elders, including our veterans and retired individuals and family members to revitalize the neighborhood and enhance the quality of life.”

Avery said that the area is a lower-income area, where many homes are being demolished. The committee aims to provide resources and education to allow community members to save their homes.

“This group is just a group of people that is passionate and concerned about the community and addressing common issues and concerns enabling people to take action along with us,” said Avery.

The committee also aims to provide “a positive blueprint” for the community’s youth to follow.