Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Today’s Menu

Meat Loaf Plate

Mashed Potatoes

Turnip Greens

Corn Bread

Chili

Hot Dogs and Burger

Drinks: Cokes, Pepsi, Tea, Coffee, Beer

I saw this sign in front of a little café on our way to the beach a few years ago. Only in a Southern small town would you ever see this kind of menu. It seems like wherever I might be, the love of Southern food remains at the core of my being.

Marinated Vegetable Salad

3/4 cup vinegar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 (16 oz.) can French style green beans

1 (17 oz.) can small green peas

1 (12 oz.) can shoe peg corn

1 (2 oz.) jar chopped pimento

1 cup chopped celery

1 green pepper, finely chopped

1 bunch green onions, chopped

Mix vinegar, oil, water, salt, sugar and pepper ingredients in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat and let cool.

Combine green beans, green peas, shoe peg corn, pimentos, celery, green pepper and onions. Stir in vinegar mixture. Cover and refrigerate.

Andy’s Note: This is great to take to get-togethers, dinners and church reunions. You can prepare this salad that day or the night before. It tastes better after being in the refrigerator 24 hours. Sometimes, I do not add the celery.

Tomato Basil Chicken Pasta

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into 1-inch pieces

1 teaspoon oil

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups coarsely chopped tomato

4 cups hot cooked fettuccine (8oz.)

1/4 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add chicken, salt, basil and pepper. Cook chicken until no longer pink. Add onion and garlic, sauté two minutes. Add tomatoes; sauté two minutes. Serve over fettuccine; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Andy’s Note: This is a delicious dish and so easy. You basically stand the entire time you are preparing this recipe. I love the combination of all the flavors together.

Beach Wave Cake

1 cup coconut

1 cup chopped pecans

1 box lemon cake mix

Ingredients on cake mix box

1 stick margarine, melted

1 (8oz.) package cream cheese

1 box powdered sugar

Mix coconut and chopped nuts together. Spread in bottom of 9×13-inch greased pan. Mix cake mix according to directions on box. Pour cake mix batter over coconut and nuts. Cream melted margarine and cream cheese together. Add powdered sugar. Spoon margarine mix on top of cake mix. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes to one hour.

Andy’s Note: This cake is not very attractive, but it is a very good and easy cake to prepare. I titled it my Beach Wave Cake!

This is football week, so Roll Tide and War Eagle!

Happy Southern Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.